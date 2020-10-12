Moody's affirms KLHC's Aa2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Korea Land and Housing Corporation's (KLHC) Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and the (P)Aa2 rating on its senior unsecured MTN program.

The outlook on KLHC remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed KLHC's baseline credit assessment (BCA) at ba3.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our view that the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) will remain intact, given KLHC's strategic importance to the economy," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation of KLHC's BCA reflects our expectation that, despite a likely increase in debt, KLHC's key credit metrics will remain largely stable or weaken only modestly over the next one to two years compared with 2019 levels," adds Yoo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Government support is the predominant rating driver for KLHC under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers (GRIs). This view is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KLHC, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating.

Moody's assessment of the government's very high willingness to provide support to KLHC reflects (1) the company's strategic importance to the economy and its role in providing social stability, (2) the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from a default, (3) the low level of privatization risk and (4) the high level of government supervision of the company.

This assumption of support also takes into account the government's long record of adopting measures to prevent GRI defaults, as well as its transparent and predictable policies, given the history of GRI performance in Korea and the sector's regulatory framework.

The high likelihood that the government will provide timely support, if and when needed, means that KLHC's credit quality will remain closely linked to that of the government, despite its moderate standalone credit profile, which is reflected in its BCA of ba3.

The assumption of KLHC's very high dependence on the Government of Korea is based on Moody's assessment that KLHC's credit quality is correlated with that of the government, given the close operational and financial links between the company and the government.

KLHC's BCA of ba3 primarily reflects the company's leading position in Korea's land development and housing industries, and its continued strong access to the debt markets, as well as its improved but still weak financial profile.

Moody's expects KLHC's financial profile to weaken moderately over the next two to three years from the level in 2019. The weakening will be mainly caused by higher debt levels, because of the company's increasing investment needs to perform its policy roles as the primary execution arm for the Korean government's land and housing policies. However, the company's projected financial profile remains in line with the current BCA category.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

KLHC has carried very high debt levels during the period of its inception in 2009, as the company was established through the merger of Korea Land Corporation and Korea National Housing Corporation, which both had very high debt levels. The company also undertook large development projects, further raising its debt over the years to 2013. These developments have increased concerns over its liquidity and solvency.

Since 2010, the government has taken several measures to address these issues, such as the establishment of loss protection terms for public policy businesses, and the conversion of the National Housing and Urban Fund's borrowings into subordinated debt. These measures are testament to the Korean government's tight supervision as well as its strong willingness to support KLHC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on KLHC is in line with that on Korea's sovereign rating and reflects Moody's expectation that the company's strategic importance to and strong support from the government, if and when needed, will remain unchanged.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of KLHC's ratings.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of KLHC's ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Land and Housing Corporation is 100% owned, directly and indirectly, by the Korean government. It is charged with implementing land and housing-related policies in Korea. Its key business areas are to: (1) construct and supply affordable housing; (2) develop and supply residential land, and to develop towns and cities; (3) develop and supply industrial complexes; and (4) manage a land bank.

