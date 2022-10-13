Moody's affirms KLHC's Aa2 ratings, upgrades BCA to ba2

Hong Kong, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Korea Land and Housing Corporation's (KLHC) Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and the (P)Aa2 rating on KLHC's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program.

Moody's has also upgraded KLHC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba3.

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of KLHC's Aa2 ratings reflects our view that the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) will remain unchanged at least over the next 2-3 years, given the company's very high strategic importance to the economy," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The upgrade of KLHC's BCA reflects the improvement in the company's capital structure over the past several years, which will provide a significant buffer against an expected increase in debt over the next 1-2 years," adds Yoo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Government support is the predominant rating driver for KLHC under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers (GRIs). This view is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KLHC.

The government's very high willingness to provide support to KLHC reflects (1) the company's strategic importance to the economy and its role in providing social stability, (2) the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from a default, (3) the 100% government ownership and KLHC's low level of privatization risk and (4) the high level of government supervision of the company.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's long record of adopting measures to prevent GRI defaults and maintaining transparent and predictable policies.

The very high likelihood that the government will provide timely support, if and when needed, means that KLHC's credit quality will remain closely linked to that of the government, despite its moderate standalone credit profile, which is reflected in its BCA of ba2.

The government's strong ability to provide support to KLHC is indicated by the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating.

KLHC's very high dependence on the Government of Korea is based on Moody's assessment that KLHC's credit quality is highly correlated with that of the government, given the close operational and financial links between the company and the government.

KLHC's adjusted debt/capitalization improved to around 55% by the end of 2021 from around 61% as of the end of 2018 mainly because of an increase in its equity base, supported by ongoing profit generation and equity injections from the government. This level of capital structure is consistent with a BCA of ba2, given KLHC's strong business profile.

Moody's expects KLHC's debt to increase because of higher investment needs to perform its policy roles, and earnings to be lower in 2022-23 from the very high base in 2021. However, the company's adjusted debt/capitalization should remain largely steady over the next 1-2 years as the increase in its equity base will largely offset the higher debt.

KLHC's BCA of ba2 primarily reflects the company's leading position in Korea's land development and housing industries, its continued strong access to debt markets, and its high financial leverage.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's takes into account the company's high financial leverage, which is mainly due to its policy functions. This factor is offset by the Korean government's tight supervision and its strong willingness to support KLHC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on KLHC is in line with that on Korea's sovereign rating and reflects Moody's expectation that the company's strategic importance to and the strong support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of KLHC's ratings.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of KLHC's ratings. In addition, Moody's would review KLHC's ratings in the event of any significant adverse changes in the company's relationship with the government and its policy roles.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Land and Housing Corporation is 100% owned, directly and indirectly, by the Korean government. It is charged with implementing land and housing-related policies in Korea. Its key business areas are to: (1) construct and supply affordable housing; (2) develop and supply residential land, and to develop towns and cities; (3) develop and supply industrial complexes; and (4) manage a land bank.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

