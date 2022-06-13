Moody's affirms KLP Banken's ratings; outlook remains stable

London, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed KLP Banken AS's (KLP Banken) deposit ratings of A3/P-2, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of A1/P-1 and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRAs) of Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Furthermore, Moody's upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a3, from baa1 and affirmed the Adjusted BCA of a3. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

The upgrade of the BCA and the affirmation of the bank's ratings reflects its strong capital buffers, low asset risk and improved liquidity balanced against the bank's low albeit stable profitability and high reliance on market funding.

A full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The upgrade of the bank's BCA to a3 from baa1, reflects the bank's resilient performance as demonstrated by its sound asset quality, strong capitalization and good liquidity. The bank's problem loan to gross loans was at a historical low of 0.11% at end March 2022, reflective of its low-risk lending to the Norwegian public sector and low risk residential lending which is predominantly to public sector employees with high job security. KLP Banken also benefits from strong capitalization with a Common Equity Tier 1 of 18.1% at end March 2022, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 12.5%, which provide the bank with large buffers and support its loss absorption capacity. In addition, the bank benefits from good liquidity buffers with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 495% at end December 2021.

These strengths are balanced against the bank's low albeit stable profitability and high reliance in market funding. KLP Banken's profitability is weak, with a return to tangible assets of 0.26% at end 2021 driven by its low-risk lending model and its high cost to income ratio of 66% which remains constrained by the bank's limited scale. The bank also has a high reliance on potentially confidence-sensitive market funding, predominately through its two covered bond issuing subsidiaries.

The affirmation of the Adjusted BCA of a3 reflects the BCA and Moody's view of the very high probability that Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP, A2 Insurance Financial Strength) would provide support to KLP Banken if needed, given the importance of the bank to its business strategy.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE

The affirmation of the A3 long-term deposit ratings reflects the standalone BCA and Adjusted BCA of a3. The ratings receive no additional uplift from the Adjusted BCA from the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, due to the small size of senior debt outstanding.

The affirmation of the Aa3(cr) long-term and P-1(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments reflects the Adjusted BCA of a3 and three notches of uplift under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis due to the large volumes of subordinated liabilities.

The affirmation of the A1 long-term and P-1 short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings reflects the Adjusted BCA of a3 and two notches of uplift under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis due to the large volumes of subordinated liabilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings reflects our expectation that KLP Banken will be able to sustain its financial performance and that affiliate support will remain very high.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum could develop if KLP Banken, (1) substantially improves its recurring profitability and operating efficiency, without taking on higher risk assets; (2) demonstrates stronger asset quality than anticipated through an economic cycle; and (3) improves its funding profile with higher amounts of stable deposits.

The deposit ratings could be upgraded if the parent's ratings are upgraded, or, if the bank's liability structure changes to include substantially higher amounts of senior unsecured or more junior debt.

A downgrade of the parent, KLP, could trigger a downgrade of KLP Banken's ratings.

There could also be pressure on KLP Banken's CRRs and CRAs from a lower volume of liabilities that are subordinated to these instruments, for example if maturing senior unsecured debt is not refinanced with other senior or junior instruments.

Further pressure on KLP Banken's ratings could develop from: (1) significantly weaker asset quality than what we anticipate under the current downturn, or, the bank undertakes higher risk lending; and (2) sustained weaker financial performance, for example due to erosion of the bank's franchise from competitive pressures.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: KLP Banken AS

Upgrade:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

