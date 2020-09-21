Moody's affirms KNOC's Aa2 ratings with a stable outlook; assigns Aa2 to MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the following ratings of Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and its subsidiary Harvest Operations Corp.:

- KNOC's Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P)Aa2 rating on its senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program

- Harvest Operations' Aa2 backed senior unsecured rating, which reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from its parent KNOC

The outlooks remain stable.

Moody's has also affirmed KNOC's baseline credit assessment (BCA) at b1.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Aa2 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by KNOC. The notes will be issued under KNOC's existing $9 billion global MTN program.

KNOC plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

"The rating affirmations reflect our view that the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) will remain intact, given KNOC's strategic importance to the economy," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation of KNOC's b1 BCA reflects our expectation that, despite a very weak operating performance in 2020, higher oil prices will lead to a gradual improvement in its key credit metrics over 2021-22," adds Yoo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Government support is the predominant rating driver for KNOC under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers (GRIs). This view is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KNOC, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating.

The government's very high willingness to provide support to KNOC reflects (1) the company's strategic importance to the economy, (2) the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from a default, (3) the high level of government supervision of the company, and (4) the low level of privatization risk.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's long record of adopting measures to prevent GRI defaults, as well as its transparent and predictable policies, given the history of GRI performance in Korea and the sector's regulatory framework.

The high likelihood that the government will provide timely support, if and when needed, means that KNOC's credit quality will remain closely linked to that of the government, despite its moderate standalone credit profile, which is reflected in its BCA of b1.

Moody's assumption of KNOC's very high dependence on the Government of Korea is based on Moody's assessment that KNOC's credit quality is highly correlated with that of the government, given the close operational and financial links between the company and the government.

KNOC's BCA of b1 primarily takes into account the company's very weak financial profile and the inherently risky business profile associated with its upstream exploration and production activities, as well as its continued strong access to the debt markets.

Moody's expects KNOC to report net losses and negative free cash flow at least until 2021, but for its credit metrics to improve to levels that will be largely consistent with its b1 BCA in 2021-22. This forecast is based on Moody's assumption that oil price will gradually rise from the low level in 2020.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

KNOC's main exploration and production business is exposed to increasing environmental regulations, which have the potential to raise operating and investment costs. In addition, while KNOC has generally maintained a decent safety track record, its operations are also exposed to the risk of industrial accidents and disasters. These risks are incorporated in KNOC's BCA.

Although KNOC had a track record of making aggressive overseas investments, with some projects leading to sizable losses, this concern is mitigated by tight supervision by the Korean government and the company's aim to improve its financial profile through asset sales and contained investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Korea's sovereign rating, and reflects Moody's expectation that KNOC's strategic importance to and strong support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of KNOC's ratings.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of KNOC's ratings. In addition, Moody's would review KNOC's ratings in the event of any significant adverse changes in the company's relationship with the government and its policy roles.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1979, Korea National Oil Corporation is a 100% government-owned exploration and production company, with an average daily oil and gas production of around 172 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and proved reserves of around 562 million boe at 30 June 2020. The company is mainly engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields and oil stockpiling for strategic purposes.

