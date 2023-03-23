Moody's affirms KOBC's Aa2/P-1 issuer ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 foreign currency long-term issuer rating and P-1 foreign currency short-term issuer rating of Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC).

The outlook on KOBC remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of KOBC's Aa2 rating, which is on par with that of the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable), reflects the near-certain probability of government support for the company, given (1) its de facto full ownership by the government, which has a 97% ultimate stake, (2) Article 12-2 of the KOBC Act, which holds the government responsible for the company's solvency, and (3) KOBC's close affiliation with the government, given its policy mandate to support Korea's maritime transportation industry.

KOBC provides financial and policy support to enhance the competitiveness of the domestic maritime transportation industry. The company (1) provides loans and guarantees to shipping companies for their acquisition of vessels; (2) enters into sales and leaseback agreements for vessels with shipping companies; and (3) provides other policy support, including supporting shipping companies' transition to eco-friendly and high-efficiency ships, as well as monitoring shipping industry trends, among others.

Moody's believes that the probability of support for the company from the government is near certain based on (1) the government's direct influence and supervision of KOBC's operations through the appointment of its board members and management; (2) the company's status as public institution subject to periodic financial oversight and budget control by the Ministry of Economy and Finance; (3) the importance of the maritime transportation industry to Korea, given that the industry accounts for 99.7% of all import and export volumes; and (4) Moody's view that a default by KOBC would substantially damage the government's reputation and impair its ability to achieve its policy objectives.

KOBC has close operational and financial ties with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. For example, the company's five-year business objectives, budget and debt issuance plans are subject to approval by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. KOBC's CEO and its independent non-executive directors are also appointed by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries.

KOBC's earnings are volatile and highly correlated with the shipping industry's business cycle. However, this risk is mitigated by the company's government-related entity status and the near-certain likelihood of timely government support to offset any annual net losses in the event that its reserves are insufficient.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

Moody's could upgrade KOBC's rating if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Moody's could downgrade KOBC's rating if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) government support for the company weakens, including for instance, inadequate capital contribution from the government; (3) the company's strategic role changes significantly, such that its importance to the government declines; and (4) the legal clauses that outline the government's responsibility for KOBC's solvency change.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KOBC is headquartered in Busan. The company's total assets amounted to KRW15 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

