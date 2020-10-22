Moody's affirms KT Corporation's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed KT Corporation's A3 senior unsecured
ratings.
The rating outlook is stable.
"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation
that KT will maintain its solid market position and broadly stable financial
metrics over the next 1-2 years. Earnings growth,
stemming from increasing 5G and media revenue, should offset modest
debt increases," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice
President and Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
KT's A3 ratings reflect the company's competitive strength
as a fully integrated telecom operator, with strong market shares
across all major segments in Korea. The company also maintains
solid liquidity and good financial flexibility, underpinned by its
sizable cash holdings.
These factors counterbalance the persistent intense competition in Korea's
telecom market, as exhibited by high marketing expenses, which
constrains the company's profitability at a moderate level when
compared with global industry peers.
The upcoming acquisition by KT's satellite TV subsidiary,
KT Skylife Co., Ltd. of Hyundai HCN Co.,
Ltd., a cable TV company, will likely be partly debt-funded.
However, the transaction will increase KT's adjusted debt/EBITDA
by less than 0.1x, considering the modest KRW491 billion
acquisition cost and the target's EBITDA contribution of around
KRW80 billion in 2019.
Moody's expects KT's annual adjusted EBITDA to improve to KRW5.2
trillion-KRW5.4 trillion over the next 12-18 months
from KRW5.0 trillion in 2019, supported by increasing 5G
penetration, which should drive improvement in the company's wireless
revenue, along with growing media revenue and the earnings contribution
from Hyundai HCN.
On the other hand, Moody's expects the company's reported debt to
grow to KRW8.7 trillion-KRW8.8 trillion over the
next 12-18 months from KRW8.0 trillion (including lease
obligations) as of 31 December 2019. This expectation assumes incremental
debt funding for the Hyundai HCN acquisition, declining but still-elevated
5G-related capital spending, and a likely spectrum renewal
in 2021.
Consequently, Moody's projects KT's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be around
1.9x-2.0x over the next 12-18 months,
largely similar to the 1.9x recorded for 2019. This level
of financial leverage, together with its large cash holdings of
KRW3.5 trillion as of 30 June 2020, positions the company
solidly at the A3 rating level.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
the ratings factor in the social risks associated with the Korean government's
track record of implementing regulatory measures to lower telecom fees
for consumers. While the negative effect of the government-mandated
tariff discounts implemented between 2017 and 2018 has decreased on a
year-on-year basis, the risk of further regulatory
measures somewhat constrains the company's credit quality.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) KT maintains revenue growth
and improves its margins; (2) competitive and regulatory pressures
in Korea's telecommunications market decline; and (3) KT maintains
its prudent investment and financial policies. Metrics Moody's
would consider for an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below
1.5x, adjusted EBITDA margins rising above 30%,
and adjusted free cash flow/debt rising above 10% on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) earnings from KT's
core telecom business decline because of an erosion in its market position,
or due to intense competition or regulatory changes; or (2) the company's
leverage increases because of aggressive debt-funded investments
or shareholder distributions, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds
2.3x on a sustained basis.
Furthermore, if KT's ability to continue with its handset
receivables securitization program — as currently structured —
becomes limited, it could hurt its rating because the associated
borrowings would likely be brought back on its balance sheet and weaken
its leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
KT Corporation is the largest provider of integrated telecommunications
services in Korea by revenue. It focuses on fixed-line telephony,
broadband Internet access, data communication, mobile telecommunication,
pay TV, leased-line and satellite, as well as system
and network integration services.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sean Hwang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077