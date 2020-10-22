Moody's affirms KT Corporation's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed KT Corporation's A3 senior unsecured ratings.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that KT will maintain its solid market position and broadly stable financial metrics over the next 1-2 years. Earnings growth, stemming from increasing 5G and media revenue, should offset modest debt increases," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KT's A3 ratings reflect the company's competitive strength as a fully integrated telecom operator, with strong market shares across all major segments in Korea. The company also maintains solid liquidity and good financial flexibility, underpinned by its sizable cash holdings.

These factors counterbalance the persistent intense competition in Korea's telecom market, as exhibited by high marketing expenses, which constrains the company's profitability at a moderate level when compared with global industry peers.

The upcoming acquisition by KT's satellite TV subsidiary, KT Skylife Co., Ltd. of Hyundai HCN Co., Ltd., a cable TV company, will likely be partly debt-funded. However, the transaction will increase KT's adjusted debt/EBITDA by less than 0.1x, considering the modest KRW491 billion acquisition cost and the target's EBITDA contribution of around KRW80 billion in 2019.

Moody's expects KT's annual adjusted EBITDA to improve to KRW5.2 trillion-KRW5.4 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW5.0 trillion in 2019, supported by increasing 5G penetration, which should drive improvement in the company's wireless revenue, along with growing media revenue and the earnings contribution from Hyundai HCN.

On the other hand, Moody's expects the company's reported debt to grow to KRW8.7 trillion-KRW8.8 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW8.0 trillion (including lease obligations) as of 31 December 2019. This expectation assumes incremental debt funding for the Hyundai HCN acquisition, declining but still-elevated 5G-related capital spending, and a likely spectrum renewal in 2021.

Consequently, Moody's projects KT's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be around 1.9x-2.0x over the next 12-18 months, largely similar to the 1.9x recorded for 2019. This level of financial leverage, together with its large cash holdings of KRW3.5 trillion as of 30 June 2020, positions the company solidly at the A3 rating level.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, the ratings factor in the social risks associated with the Korean government's track record of implementing regulatory measures to lower telecom fees for consumers. While the negative effect of the government-mandated tariff discounts implemented between 2017 and 2018 has decreased on a year-on-year basis, the risk of further regulatory measures somewhat constrains the company's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) KT maintains revenue growth and improves its margins; (2) competitive and regulatory pressures in Korea's telecommunications market decline; and (3) KT maintains its prudent investment and financial policies. Metrics Moody's would consider for an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 1.5x, adjusted EBITDA margins rising above 30%, and adjusted free cash flow/debt rising above 10% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) earnings from KT's core telecom business decline because of an erosion in its market position, or due to intense competition or regulatory changes; or (2) the company's leverage increases because of aggressive debt-funded investments or shareholder distributions, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.3x on a sustained basis.

Furthermore, if KT's ability to continue with its handset receivables securitization program — as currently structured — becomes limited, it could hurt its rating because the associated borrowings would likely be brought back on its balance sheet and weaken its leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KT Corporation is the largest provider of integrated telecommunications services in Korea by revenue. It focuses on fixed-line telephony, broadband Internet access, data communication, mobile telecommunication, pay TV, leased-line and satellite, as well as system and network integration services.

