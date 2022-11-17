Moody's affirms KT Corp's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed KT Corporation's A3 senior unsecured ratings.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that KT will maintain its solid competitive positions and healthy financial leverage over the next 1-2 years," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The steadily increasing revenue across its core telecom and non-telecom businesses will offset the effects of the company's growing cost base and the partly debt-funded investments in its B2B and finance businesses," adds Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KT's A3 ratings reflect the company's competitive strength as a fully integrated telecom operator with strong market shares across all major segments in Korea. The company also maintains solid liquidity and good financial flexibility, underpinned by its sizable cash holdings.

These factors counterbalance KT's modest profitability compared with its similarly rated telecom peers', because of persistent intense competition in Korea's telecom market, with a history of high marketing expenses.

Moody's expects the company's revenue to grow around 3% annually over the next 1-2 years from KRW25.7 trillion in the 12 months ended September 2022, supported by a growing number of subscribers and average revenue per user in its wireless and media businesses, as well as increasing non-telecom revenue.

This revenue growth should offset increases in KT's general operating expenses, such as wages, and therefore keep its adjusted annual EBITDA steady at around KRW5.7 trillion-KRW5.8 trillion over the next 1-2 years. KT's adjusted EBITDA during the 12 months ended September 2022 was just under KRW6.0 trillion, including around KRW0.3 trillion in one-off gains relating to the real estate subsidiary's asset sales.

On the other hand, Moody's expects KT's reported consolidated debt (including lease liabilities) to remain largely stable at KRW11.6 trillion as of 30 September 2022. Moody's expects KT's finance subsidiary, BC Card Co., Ltd, to continue the debt-funded expansion of its lending business, but its impact will likely be offset by KT's use of excess cash and short-term investments to repay its maturing debt.

As a result, Moody's expects KT's adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain largely stable at 2.2x, similar to the level for the 12 months ended September 2022. This projected level of financial leverage, together with the company's large liquidity holdings, positions KT appropriately for its A3 rating.

KT's adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to 2.2x for September 2022 from 2.0x in 2021, as the company's consolidated debt increased to support its B2B investments, such as cloud, and financial asset growth at BC Card. The weakening of the Korean won also increased the reported value of KT's foreign-currency debt.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have an overall low impact on KT's credit quality (CIS-2), reflecting the company's low environmental risk exposure and Moody's view that KT's sound governance practices, as reflected in its conservative financial strategy, offset its moderately negative social risk exposure. KT's social risk exposure encompasses risks around data security, occasional regulatory pressure over telecom fees, talent competition in growth business areas, and Korea's long-term population decline.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if KT maintains revenue growth and improves its margins; competitive and regulatory pressures in the Korean telecommunications market decline; and KT maintains its prudent investment and financial policies. These developments may be reflected in its adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 1.8x or adjusted EBITDA margin rising above 25% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if earnings from KT's core telecom business decline because of an erosion in its market position, or because of intense competition or regulatory changes; or the company's leverage increases because of aggressive debt-funded investments or shareholder distributions, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.5x and its adjusted EBITDA margin declines below 20% on a consistent basis.

Furthermore, KT's rating could come under downward pressure if its ability to continue with its handset receivables securitization program, as currently structured, becomes limited because the associated borrowings are brought back on its balance sheet, which would weaken its leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KT Corporation is Korea's largest integrated telecommunications service provider by revenue. It focuses on fixed-line telephony, broadband Internet access, data communication, mobile telecommunication, pay TV, leased-line and satellite, as well as system and network integration services.

Sean Hwang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

