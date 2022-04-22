Moody's affirms Kaiser Aluminum's Ba3 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Kaiser Aluminum Corporation's ("Kaiser") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, a Ba3-PD probability of default rating and a B1 rating of senior unsecured notes due 2028 and 2031. Speculative Grade Rating remains SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectations that, while financial leverage is currently high for the rating, Kaiser's credit profile will strengthen in the next 12-18 months driven by improving fundamentals in the US automotive industry, full-year contribution from the packaging business and the continued recovery in the aerospace/high strength segment. Kaiser's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the robust market position of its semi-fabricated aluminum mill products in the commercial aerospace & defense, beverage and food packaging, automotive and general industrial end markets, and its long-standing customer relationships with airframe manufacturers, tier one automotive suppliers and large metal service centers.

The credit rating is also supported by the company's recent acquisition and integration of Warrick Rolling Mill assets, adding a non-cyclical, consumer-centric aluminum can and food packaging business that increased Kaiser's scale and improved its end-market diversity. The company's strong liquidity position is a key consideration supporting its credit profile. The company benefits from the pricing model that allows it to pass through aluminum costs on most of its sales through contracts that mitigates the impact of aluminum price volatility. However, the credit profile is constrained by currently high financial leverage, the company's modest size and significant customer concentration.

Kaiser faced significant challenges in 2021 related to supply chain issues, higher labor, energy and freight costs along with higher Midwest transaction price and complex integration of the Warrick mill, which resulted in increased operating costs, margin contraction and working capital outflow. Kaiser's 2021 results were below our projections, with Moody's-adjusted EBITDA growth to $192 million from about $152 million in the prior year coming from the addition of the packaging business. Leverage of 5.8x remained unchanged from FY2020 due to greater quantum of debt and is still high for the rating. However, we expect Kaiser earnings to evidence material improvement in 2022 supported by improving fundamentals in the automotive industry, full-year contribution from the aluminum can and food packaging business, solid demand for general engineering segment products and the continued recovery in the aerospace/high strength end-markets, which should drive pricing, volume growth and increase in value-added revenues.

We forecast that EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, will rise to about $230-250 million in 2022 and $320-330 million in 2023. Leverage is expected to decline to about 4.5-4.7x in 2022 and 3.3-3.5x in 2023. We also expect Kaiser to be free cash flow negative in 2022 (after dividend payments) with all of the operating cash flow absorbed by materially higher capex on the new roll coat line at Warrick, Trentwood facility capex and other growth initiatives. Kaiser's ample liquidity is expected to support the projected cash burn without impacting its liquidity profile. We estimate that Kaiser will be return to positive free cash generation in 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Kaiser's performance will exhibit a solid rebound over the next 12 to 18 months and that the company will maintain a strong liquidity profile. The stable outlook also assumes that leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will return to levels commensurate with Ba3 rating or better in 2023.

Kaiser faces a number of ESG risks typical for a producer of flat-rolled and extrusion aluminum products with respect to air emissions, wastewater discharges, site remediation amongst others, and is subject to many environmental laws and regulations in the areas in which it operates. However, Kaiser is also a significant user of aluminum scrap with recycled aluminum and other metals accounting for more than 50% of all material used in its remelt and casting operations. The addition of the aluminum packaging business which typically has even higher recycling rates is expected to further lower the energy intensity of the company's operations per unit of production. Social risks are relatively acute with 66% of the company's workforce unionized. The governance risk is below average as the company has followed a balanced capital allocation policy, remaining disciplined with M&A and shareholder returns.

Kaiser's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects its very good liquidity profile supported by $261 million (as of March 31, 2021) in cash and $563 million available under the recently upsized $575 million (previously, $375 million) asset-based revolver (ABL). The ABL matures in April, 2027, subject to certain conditions. The availability under the ABL is based on advances against eligible accounts receivable and inventory. We do not expect the company to draw on the ABL and the company is expected to maintain compliance with its covenant - a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio covenant of 1.0:1.0, which is only applicable if borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility is less than $46 million, which is less than 10% of the committed facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade of Kaiser's credit ratings if leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) improves to below 3.5x, interest coverage (adjusted EBIT/Interest) increases to above 3x and an adjusted EBIT margin to above 7% on a sustained basis. Expectations of sustainable positive Moody's adjusted free cash generation is also a prerequisite the ratings upgrade.

Kaiser's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity, measured as cash plus revolver availability, evidences a material deterioration, if the company makes debt-financed acquisitions at aggressive multiples or resumes its share repurchasing program before the recovery in its key end-markets, return to Moody's adjusted free cash flow generation and improvement in debt protection metrics. Expectations of significantly prolonged production rate cuts by the company's customers or an extended slump in the commercial aerospace demand could lead to the negative pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to sustain below 5% and leverage to remain above 4x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, based in Franklin, Tennessee, currently operates 14 fabricating facilities throughout North America (13 in the US, and 1 in Canada). Kaiser produces value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, and tube primarily for aerospace, automotive, and general engineering market segments and aluminum sheet for packaging industry. The Company generated $2.6 billion in revenues in 2021.

