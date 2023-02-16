Moody's affirms Kalamazoo College's (MI) A3 ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Kalamazoo College, MI's A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The total amount of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2022 was approximately $41 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating reflects the college's very strong balance sheet with low debt and sizable cash and investments relative to both debt and operations. Available unrestricted reserves and monthly liquidity are also sizable relative to the college's small operating base, providing the college with ample flexibility to manage through a highly competitive student market landscape. Significant market competition in the State of Michigan (Aa1/stable) and the greater Midwest has led to increased first-year tuition discounting to over 70% and, coupled with recent modest enrollment losses, has caused net tuition revenue to decline since fiscal 2020. Favorably, the college has managed expense growth over the past five years to align with modest revenue growth. Operating performance, though thin compared with peers, will remain adequate and continue to produce over 2x debt service coverage through at least fiscal 2023. Other credit factors considered include a conservative debt structure and high age of plant.
The affirmation of the A3 revenue bond rating reflects the college's issuer rating and the college's unsecured general obligation to pay.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is largely based on the college's strong financial reserves, which provide it with the credit strength to manage through student market and revenue growth pressures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Sustained material improvement in the college's student market, evidenced by per student and overall net tuition revenue growth over multiple years
-Robust growth in philanthropy over multiple years, lessening the college's reliance on tuition revenue to fund operations
-Significant balance sheet strengthening, leading to even stronger relative wealth measures and additional endowment income to fund operations
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Evidence of more fundamental business model challenges, such as declining net tuition revenue if not offset by increased philanthropy and endowment income
-Inability to balance the budget and maintain debt service coverage above 2x
-Material decrease in overall wealth and liquidity, or material increase in debt, since the balance sheet profile is a key supportive credit element
LEGAL SECURITY
Kalamazoo's outstanding debt is a general unsecured obligation of the college.
PROFILE
Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833 and located in Kalamazoo, MI, enrolled 1,367 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022 and had an operating revenue base of nearly $59 million in fiscal 2022. The college's K-Plan, offers students an integrated approach to education through academics, experience based learning, study abroad opportunities, and independent scholarship.
