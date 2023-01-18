Moody's affirms Kallpa's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Approximately $1.0 Billion of Debt Securities Affected.

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Kallpa Generacion S.A. (Kallpa) Baa3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kallpa Generacion S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kallpa Generacion S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kallpa's Baa3 rating reflects its sound business profile as an unregulated power generation company in Peru. Supporting this view is the company's consistent operating track-record and diversified energy mix. The company's contracted position with a diversified customer base and indexation mechanisms entail cash flow predictability. Constraining the rating are (i) the relative exposure to demand risk, given that the existing its Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) are not fully insulated from power demand volatility; (ii) the leverage profile as a result of the incremental debt incurred to finance the Las Flores conversion to combined cycle through mid-2022; and (iii) the low cash retention metrics. The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that credit metrics will remain appropriately positioned for its investment grade profile over the next twelve to eighteen months, along with balanced dividend distributions to the shareholders.

Almost 90% of Kallpa's revenues derive from existing PPAs with a weighted average life of about 8 years. This position has somewhat improved in 2022, after Kallpa successfully renewed and entered in some new contracts. Overall, Kallpa has demonstrated a good track record of contract renewal as they come due. The credit profile also acknowledges the diversity of Kallpa's customer base and the overall satisfactory creditworthiness of its counterparties. Around 55% of Kallpa's contracted load is subject to PPAs with privately-owned and state-owned Peruvian utilities. On the negative side, Kallpa's contracts are exposed to demand risk because the bulk of its load is subject to volume-based contracts. Nevertheless, capacity payments help to underpin its cash flows visibility.

Our credit view on Kallpa incorporates our expectation that credit metrics will remain overall stable and supportive of the credit profile. For the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 2022, Kallpa's debt to EBITDA was around 4.3x and the ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was 21.5%, slightly above its historical average of around 20%. Before the pandemic, we anticipated that credit metrics would erode with the incremental subordinated debt (financial lease of $141 million) inccured to fund the combined cycle (CC) conversion of the Las Flores facilities until the project's completion. However, the company's financial performance during the Covid stood relatively stable while it was investing in the CC. On a foward looking basis, Moody's expectation is that CFO pre-W/C to debt will stay in the 20-22% range and interest coverage above 5 times through 2026. Our view incorporates a modest demand growth, gas prices that remain overall high in 2023 (around $4 per MBTU) and a smooth pass-through of indexation in Kallpa's energy sale prices.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook assumes that, following the completion of the combined cycle at Las Flores, Kallpa's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt will consistently exceed 18%. The stable outlook also assumes that Kallpa's direct shareholders will keep a track record of balanced dividend distributions, balancing shareholder-friendly policies with Inkia's credit quality and allowing Kallpa to gradually expand its financial flexibility ahead of major debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kallpa's ability to record a material improvement in its key credit metrics could trigger a rating upgrade; specifically, if its CFO (pre WC) to debt and interest coverage ratios exceed 25% and 7.0x, respectively. An upgrade of the ratings would also require evidence of a robust liquidity position and long debt maturity profile.

Downward pressure on the ratings is likely if, Kallpa's cash distribution policies become detrimental of its credit quality or if its credit metrics deteriorate such that Kallpa records a CFO pre-W/C to debt and interest coverage ratio below 18%, 4.0x, respectively, on a sustainable basis. If the company fails to build up its cash position or to refinance its debt maturities well in advance of its 2026 and 2027 bond maturities, the ratings could also be downgraded.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Kallpa's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting that its environmental, social and governance attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time. Environmental considerations are primarily related to the issuer's exposure to carbon transition risk because of the fossil fuel generation (natural gas). Social risks are related to demographic and societal trends, which incorporate the potential for adverse impact of regulations due to public concern on tariff affordability, a common risk factor for electricity and power companies in several countries across Latin America. Moody's assessment of Kallpa's corporate governance considers the financial policy and the risk management of its ultimate owners (INKIA Group and I-Squared) that add some pressure to the company's distributions. It also considers the concentrated ownership balanced by consistent management's track record and transparent reporting.

PROFILE

Kallpa Generacion S.A. is a Peruvian independent power producer (IPP) that owns 1,808 MW of thermal and hydro power plants. The fleet consists of a 575 MW of hydro-electric plant (Cerro del Aguila) and 1,233 MW of natural gas-fired capacity. Nautilus Inkia Holdings SCS (Inkia, Ba3 stable), is Kallpa's indirect shareholder and I Squared Capital Advisors (US) LLC 's ("I Squared") its ultimate controlling shareholder.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Cuan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

