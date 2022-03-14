Moody's affirms Kaweah Delta Health Care District's (CA) A3; outlook negative

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Kaweah Delta Health Care District's, CA (KDHCD) A3 revenue bond rating. The outlook remains negative. KDHCD has approximately $218 million of revenue backed debt outstanding.

KDHCD also has approximately $39 million of unrated, direct placement, general obligation bonds outstanding. The general obligation bonds are secured by the District's voter approved unlimited property tax pledge and general obligation bondholders do not have any recourse to the District for payments under the bonds. Tax revenues, interest expense, and principal related to the general obligation bonds have been excluded from this analysis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A3 reflects KDHCD's fundamental credit strengths including a distinctly leading market position as the major tertiary referral center for Tulare County and manageable debt load. These strengths are balanced by the organization's weaker operating performance which has been challenged significantly as a result of the pandemic and associated labor expenses. We expect operating performance will improve in fiscal 2022 but remain modest to historic levels. Favorably, a manageable debt load will allow for gradual improvement in cash to total debt and total debt to cash flow. KDHCD's limited debt structure risks and conservative investment portfolio will remain credit strengths, as well. Though days cash on hand will decline with the recoupment of Medicare Advances and FICA deferrals, days cash will remain adequate. While we expect Intergovernmental transfers funds and 340B savings will continue to support margins, we note that the high dependency on these programs, which now represent over 100% of operating cash flow in most years, can cause material swings in margins if changes occur to the programs or to the timing of payments. KDHCD's high reliance on governmental reimbursement is somewhat balanced against reasonably good population growth and a strong agricultural base which are viewed favorably. Other credit challenges include high Moody's adjusted pension liabilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

Maintenance of the negative outlook reflects uncertainty in KDHCD's ability to meet both operating performance and liquidity targets in fiscal 2022, which would necessitate an improvement in margins, given a multi-year trend of weaker performance in large part driven by volume and labor disruptions due to the pandemic. Inability to meet the forecast will likely result in a revaluation of the rating and/or outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in core operating performance and increased independence from supplemental funding

- Significantly improved liquidity and debt metrics - A notable reduction in pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to meet fiscal 2022 forecasts for both operating performance and liquidity

- An increase in debt without a commensurate increase in cash and cash flow- A market disruption that results in material market share losses or a shifts in referral streams

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of Kaweah Delta Health Care District. There is no debt service reserve fund required except in the event the District fails to meet conditions contained in the bond indenture. Covenants include minimum 90 days cash on hand at fiscal year-end, debt service coverage of 1.25 times (or 1.1 times if the District has more than 75 days cash on hand), and additional indebtedness tests. A consultant must be engaged if ratios fall below required levels.

PROFILE

KDHCD operates a variety of health care facilities including 435-licensed bed Kaweah Delta Medical Center, a skilled nursing facility, a mental health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a dialysis center, and various other outpatient facilities including five hospital based federally-qualified rural health clinics. All combined, KDHCD has 613 licensed beds across its various campuses. Facilities are concentrated in Visalia, CA, and the Medical Center functions as the major tertiary referral center for Tulare County. Services include level III trauma, community-level NICU (as designated by the California Children's Services (CCS) program), comprehensive neurosurgery, cardiac and vascular surgery, robotic surgery, comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, stroke, a variety of graduate medical education (GME) programs, and other standard comprehensive tertiary services.

