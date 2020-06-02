Moody's affirms Kazakhstan Mortgage Company's Baa3 rating

London, 02 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term and Prime-3 short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC (KMC). The outlook on the issuer remains stable. Moody's also affirmed KMC's Aa1.kz National Scale Issuer Rating (NSR).

Today's rating action was prompted by the imminent merger of KMC with two state-owned sister companies, Baiterek Development and Housing Construction Guarantee Fund (HCGF). The rating agency concludes that the financial fundamentals of the combined entity and the strategic role of KMC as housing development institution will be strengthened, resulting in the affirmation of ratings.

A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of KMC's ratings follows its recent decision to merge with Baiterek Development and Housing Construction Guarantee Fund (HCGF), KMC's sister companies and fully-owned subsidiaries of Baiterek National Management Holding, JSC (Baiterek; Baa3 Positive). KMC ratings currently benefit from a very high level of parental support from Baiterek, which is 100% owned by the Government of Kazakhstan (Baa3 Positive). Moody's believes that, following its merger with Baiterek Development, that assists regional administrations to finance construction of affordable housing, KMC's very high strategic importance as one of the government's key vehicles that is helping to increase affordability of residential housing in Kazakhstan will be strengthened further. Both, KMC and Baiterek Development, participate in government programmes and their funding predominantly comprise funds received from the Kazakhstan Government and Baiterek.

Moody's also believes that the upcoming consolidation of Baiterek Development and HCGF will strengthen KMC's standalone credit profile, as it will help to secure a strong and resilient balance sheet structure with increasingly diversified asset profile. The rating agency's view of KMC's post-merger standalone credit profile is now captured in the higher standalone assessment of ba3 (an increase from b1 before) and is based on the company's (1) strong capital buffers with tangible common equity to average managed assets remaining above 25% in the next 12 to 18 months, (2) resilient and now increasingly diversified asset profile that is primarily exposed to mortgages and bonds issued by high-grade regional administrations; (3) limited debt repayments in the foreseeable future with access to cheap government funding, and (4) a good buffer of liquid assets that comfortably covers debt repayments in the next several years.

Despite the inherently risk-averse composition of KMC's assets, the merged entity's policy mandate will continue to expose it to the housing sector, which is rather cyclical and depends significantly on dynamics of the local population's real disposable income, interest rates, construction activity, real estate prices and etc. As a result, we expect the coronavirus outbreak and the local economy's ongoing weakness will exert certain negative pressures on KMC's profitability and asset quality. However, the company's pre-provision earnings should be more than sufficient to fully absorb expected increase in credit losses. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action incorporates the mild impact on KMC of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the pressure on its credit profile it is expected to exert.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on KMC's ratings is stable, reflecting our expectations that its key financial metrics, such as capital, liquidity and asset quality, will remain relatively stable in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upside potential of the issuer ratings is constrained by those of its immediate parent, given that it is rated at the same level. An improvement in KMC's standalone credit strength is likely to just compress the currently applicable three-notch rating uplift.

KMC's ratings could be downgraded in case of a lowering of Baiterek's ratings or reduced support assumptions for KMC. Downward pressure could be exerted on KMC's standalone credit profile and issuer ratings if there is (1) a material deterioration in the company's asset quality, or (2) strain on its liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-3

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

.... NSR Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1.kz

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

