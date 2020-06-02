Moody's affirms Kazakhstan Mortgage Company's Baa3 rating

London, 02 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa3 long-term and Prime-3 short-term
local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company
JSC (KMC). The outlook on the issuer remains stable. Moody's
also affirmed KMC's Aa1.kz National Scale Issuer Rating (NSR).
Today's rating action was prompted by the imminent merger of KMC
with two state-owned sister companies, Baiterek Development
and Housing Construction Guarantee Fund (HCGF). The rating agency
concludes that the financial fundamentals of the combined entity and the
strategic role of KMC as housing development institution will be strengthened,
resulting in the affirmation of ratings.
A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of KMC's ratings follows its recent decision to merge
with Baiterek Development and Housing Construction Guarantee Fund (HCGF),
KMC's sister companies and fully-owned subsidiaries of Baiterek
National Management Holding, JSC (Baiterek; Baa3 Positive).
KMC ratings currently benefit from a very high level of parental support
from Baiterek, which is 100% owned by the Government of Kazakhstan
(Baa3 Positive). Moody's believes that, following its
merger with Baiterek Development, that assists regional administrations
to finance construction of affordable housing, KMC's very
high strategic importance as one of the government's key vehicles
that is helping to increase affordability of residential housing in Kazakhstan
will be strengthened further. Both, KMC and Baiterek Development,
participate in government programmes and their funding predominantly comprise
funds received from the Kazakhstan Government and Baiterek.
Moody's also believes that the upcoming consolidation of Baiterek
Development and HCGF will strengthen KMC's standalone credit profile,
as it will help to secure a strong and resilient balance sheet structure
with increasingly diversified asset profile. The rating agency's
view of KMC's post-merger standalone credit profile is now
captured in the higher standalone assessment of ba3 (an increase from
b1 before) and is based on the company's (1) strong capital buffers
with tangible common equity to average managed assets remaining above
25% in the next 12 to 18 months, (2) resilient and now increasingly
diversified asset profile that is primarily exposed to mortgages and bonds
issued by high-grade regional administrations; (3) limited
debt repayments in the foreseeable future with access to cheap government
funding, and (4) a good buffer of liquid assets that comfortably
covers debt repayments in the next several years.
Despite the inherently risk-averse composition of KMC's assets,
the merged entity's policy mandate will continue to expose it to
the housing sector, which is rather cyclical and depends significantly
on dynamics of the local population's real disposable income,
interest rates, construction activity, real estate prices
and etc. As a result, we expect the coronavirus outbreak
and the local economy's ongoing weakness will exert certain negative
pressures on KMC's profitability and asset quality. However,
the company's pre-provision earnings should be more than
sufficient to fully absorb expected increase in credit losses.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's rating action incorporates
the mild impact on KMC of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the pressure on its credit profile it is expected to exert.
OUTLOOK
The outlook on KMC's ratings is stable, reflecting our expectations
that its key financial metrics, such as capital, liquidity
and asset quality, will remain relatively stable in the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upside potential of the issuer ratings is constrained by those of its
immediate parent, given that it is rated at the same level.
An improvement in KMC's standalone credit strength is likely to just compress
the currently applicable three-notch rating uplift.
KMC's ratings could be downgraded in case of a lowering of Baiterek's
ratings or reduced support assumptions for KMC. Downward pressure
could be exerted on KMC's standalone credit profile and issuer ratings
if there is (1) a material deterioration in the company's asset quality,
or (2) strain on its liquidity.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed P-3
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Baa3
.... NSR Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Aa1.kz
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Semyon Isakov
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Interfax Rating Agency
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carola Schuler
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454