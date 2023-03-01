info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Kemper’s ratings (Baa3 senior debt); outlook stable

01 March 2023
﻿

New York , March 1, 2023 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR, Kemper) as well as the A3 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of its leading property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance subsidiaries. The rating outlook for Kemper is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kemper Corporation

According to Moody's, the ratings' affirmation reflects Kemper's diversified revenue and earnings from its nonstandard personal auto insurance and life businesses, its profitable home service insurance business, and its high-quality fixed income portfolio. Partly offsetting these strengths are Kemper's weak underwriting results in personal auto insurance given continued high auto repair costs and used vehicle prices, and limited scale relative to larger competitors. Other challenges include the group's exposure to natural catastrophes in its homeowners business as well as low growth opportunities in the home service life insurance business.

For 2022, Kemper reported a net loss of $301.2 million, compared to a net loss of $120.5 million for 2021. The higher net loss was driven by continued high combined ratios in its property and casualty businesses along with an unrealized loss from declines in the fair value of equity and convertible securities in 2022 compared to an unrealized gain in 2021. Moody's expects Kemper's underwriting results to improve over time as the company continues to raise rates, despite headwinds of high auto repair and replacement costs.

Kemper's financial leverage remains manageable with $450 million of debt maturing in 2025. The holding company maintains good liquidity with cash and investments of $417.6 million as of December 31, 2022 along with $108.9 million of dividend capacity in 2023 from insurance subsidiaries without prior regulatory approval.

Kemper P&C

The rating affirmation of Kemper's P&C insurance subsidiaries reflects its leading market presence in the nonstandard personal auto insurance market and high-quality investment portfolio. The P&C operations have generated scale advantages in non-standard auto including a low expense base. In the past several years, Kemper P&C has focused on increasing its technological resources to further enhance ratemaking, underwriting and claims management capabilities.

Partly offsetting these strengths are the group's weak underwriting results in personal auto insurance, exposure to catastrophe losses in its homeowners business, and limited scale relative to larger competitors. Kemper Specialty P&C generates 53% of its nonstandard auto business in California, which leads to potential regulatory and legal risks.

In the company's largest segment, Specialty P&C, which is primarily non-standard personal and commercial auto insurance, the company reported a combined ratio of 108.2% in 2022, lower than the 110.6% combined ratio in 2021. Like its property and casualty peers, Kemper is raising insurance rates, tightening underwriting standards and reducing expenses to address profitability challenges in personal auto. Moody's expects Kemper's personal auto underwriting results to improve over time as the company continues to raise rates, despite headwinds of high auto repair and replacement costs.

Kemper Life and Health

The rating affirmation of the group's lead life and health insurance company, United Insurance Co. of America (United, A3 IFS), is based upon the group's strong presence and consistent profitability in the home service insurance business and its well-established career agent distribution force. These strengths are offset by the company's modest market position, franchise, and brand in the overall life insurance market as well as its limited growth opportunities in the declining home service insurance business.

The sale of Reserve National, which closed in December 2022, allows management to focus its resources on its core life insurance business. Additionally, Moody's expects the implementation of new sales technology and improved agency practices should result in life insurance sales growth and improved profitability. Mortality pressures on the life and health business due to the coronavirus pandemic has been modestly declining.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kemper Corporation

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade for Kemper Corporation include: (i) an upgrade of the financial strength ratings of the P&C and/or Life and Health companies; (ii) strong P&C operating performance with combined ratios in the mid-90s; (iii) adjusted financial leverage below 25% and interest coverage above 6x. Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for Kemper Corporation include: i) a downgrade of the financial strength ratings of the P&C and/or Life and Health companies; ii) combined ratios greater than 105%; or, iii) adjusted financial leverage above 35% and interest coverage below 4x.

Kemper P&C

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the P&C ratings include: i) strong operating performance with combined ratios consistently in the mid-90s; ii) gross underwriting leverage below 3.5x; iii) adjusted financial leverage below 25% and interest coverage above 6x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the P&C ratings include: i) combined ratios greater than 105%; ii) gross underwriting leverage above 5x; iii) reduction in P&C capital by more than 10% over a rolling twelve-month period; and iv) adjusted financial leverage above 35% and interest coverage below 4x.

Kemper Life and Health

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of United's ratings include: i) positive revenue growth in the home service business; ii) profitable life earned premiums outside of home service growing above 10%; iii) financial leverage below 25% and interest coverage above 6x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of United's ratings include: i) a deterioration in capital over the next 12 months; ii) statutory return on capital falling below 8%; iii) financial leverage above 35% and interest coverage below 4x.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Kemper Corporation – senior unsecured debt at Baa3, issuer rating at Baa3; junior subordinated debt at Ba1(hyb);

Trinity Universal Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Auto Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Assurance Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Casualty Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Preferred Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Security Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Select Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

Infinity Standard Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A3;

United Insurance Co. of America – insurance financial strength at A3.

The rating outlook for these companies is stable.

The principal methodologies used in rating Kemper Corporation were Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 and Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 . The principal methodology used in rating Trinity Universal Insurance Company, Infinity Insurance Company, Infinity Auto Insurance Company, Infinity Assurance Insurance Company, Infinity Casualty Insurance Company, Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company, Infinity Preferred Insurance Company, Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company, Infinity Security Insurance Company, Infinity Select Insurance Company, and Infinity Standard Insurance Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397707 . The principal methodology used in rating United Insurance Co. of America was Life Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397713 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologyies.

Kemper Corporation, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a publicly-traded, diversified company with subsidiaries engaged in Property & Casualty Insurance and Life and Health Insurance. For 2022, Kemper reported total revenue of $5.8 billion and a net loss of $301.2 million. Shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022 was about $2.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved Kemper Corporation, Trinity Universal Insurance Company, Infinity Insurance Company, Infinity Auto Insurance Company, Infinity Assurance Insurance Company, Infinity Casualty Insurance Company, Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company, Infinity Preferred Insurance Company, Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company, Infinity Security Insurance Company, Infinity Select Insurance Company, and Infinity Standard Insurance Company's credit ratings is Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653. The person who approved United Insurance Co. of America credit ratings is Scott Robinson, CFA, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jasper Cooper, CFA
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

