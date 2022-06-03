Moody's affirms Kenan's B3 CFR and changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook for Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. ("Kenan") to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating, B3-PD probability of default rating, the B2 rating on the company's senior secured 1st lien credit facilities and the Caa2 rating on its senior secured 2nd lien term loan.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kenan's improved credit metrics and adequate liquidity will be sustained. Moody's expects that the company will continue to diversify its geographic footprint and product offering, maintain conservative financial policy, including operating with financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5x and generate solid free cash flow. Continued strong demand in its end markets during 2022 will also support Kenan's operating performance.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Kenan Canada GP

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Kenan's position as a leading truck-transporter of liquid bulk products across the U.S. and Canada. Their leading market share makes them competitively well positioned, based on size, end market diversity and geographic spread, although the company remains exposed to the underlying demand for the products it hauls (gasoline, liquid chemicals and food grade products). Moody's believes that Kenan's fuels delivery business and food sector transportation services make it less susceptible to economic down cycles relative to other trucking companies. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments) to end 2022 at about 5.0x and decline further and remain in the 4.5x to 5.0x range over the next 12 to 24 months. Additionally, EBITA margin is expected to remain around 7%, due to higher volumes and utilizing technology to gain efficiencies that lower overall route costs. Those efforts, together with significant investments in the truck fleet over the past two years have enabled Kenan to expand margins and bolster cash flow.

Kenan is exposed to the environmental risk that emission regulations are becoming more stringent, which could result in higher costs for conversion to more fuel-efficient tractors, as an operator of heavy-duty trucks with diesel engines. Lastly, the company faces corporate governance risks given private equity ownership and its acquisitive nature, which could further constrain the metrics if acquisitions are funded with debt.

Kenan's adequate liquidity is supported by positive free cash flow, cash balances of $49 million and about $80 million availability (net of outstanding L/C's) under its $150 million revolver as of March 31, 2022. Moody's expects free cash flow will support acquisition funding, lessening the dependence on revolver borrowings for bolt-on acquisitions. Moody's further expects free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 5.0% over next year. However, Kenan's free cash flow is volatile due to seasonal working capital needs and capital expenditure requirements every few years to modernize and expand its truck fleet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with sustained earnings growth that results in stronger credit metrics, including maintaining debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5x, while sustaining performance in an environment of potential declines in fuel consumption due to rising gas prices. Upward rating pressure could also result from a prudent acquisition strategy and financial policies that take into account the impact on credit metrics, greater stability in the company's end markets, and sustained positive free cash flow with free cash flow-to-debt around 6%.

The ratings could be downgraded with deterioration of the company's liquidity, including expectations of negative free cash flow or inability to generate enough cash to cover debt amortization and capital lease payments. A deterioration in business conditions and earnings declines, such that leverage is expected to be sustained above 6.5x could also drive downward rating pressure. Acquisitions or shareholder returns that increase leverage could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://rmc-prd.mis-ext-all-prd.aws.moodys.tld/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kenan is a provider of liquid bulk transportation and logistics services to the fuels, chemicals, liquid food and merchant gas markets. Kenan offers transportation services throughout the U.S. and in Canada using primarily a dedicated contract carriage model. Revenue was approximately $1.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. Kenan is owned by OMERS Private Equity, a manager of the private equity investments of Canadian pension fund, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ron Neysmith

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

