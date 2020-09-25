Moody's affirms Kennametal's Baa3 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Kennametal Inc.'s (Kennametal) Baa3 senior unsecured credit rating. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Kennametal will demonstrate a continued conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity, stabilize its profitability and generate free cash flow during this uncertain economic environment. Since the start of its fiscal year 2020 (June 2019), Kennametal has faced operational headwinds due to weaker demand from its oil and gas, automotive and general industrial end markets, which Moody's expects will begin to stabilize and grow sequentially as US and Global economic activity recover.

"Over the next 12 to 18 months, Kennametal should stabilize and improve its profitability and return to free cash flow generation as economic activity improves sequentially," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kennametal Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kennametal Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kennametal's (Baa3 stable) senior unsecured rating reflects the company's differentiated position as a global manufacturer of high-performance tooling and engineered components, with a broad customer base and a diversified revenue stream. In addition, Moody's credit rating is supported by the company's modest leverage, predictable free cash flow, and excellent liquidity profile. For FY 2021 and FY 2022, Moody's expects Kennametal to generate approximately $35 million and $45 million in free cash flow, respectively and anticipates Kennametal's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) to decline to 3.1x and 2.4x at FYE 2021 and 2022. At the same time, Moody's credit rating takes into consideration Kennametal's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive nature of the business it operates in and the rapid and material deterioration in its operating performance due to the coronavirus outbreak. Governance characteristics considered for Kennamteal include the company's conservative financial policy with respect to leverage and financial flexibility. Moody's believes the company will follow a disciplined financial approach, maintain an excellent liquidity profile and will keep a moderate debt leverage of around 3.0x.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite the weak economic environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Kennametal will, over the next 12-to-18 months, be able to stabilize its profitability, generate significant free cash flow, maintain its disciplined cost control initiatives and demonstrate a continued conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity.

Kennametal enjoys an excellent liquidity profile, supported by its $700 million revolving credit facility due June 2023, of which $500 million was drawn resulting in approximately $607 million of cash on hand at June 30, 2020. Financial covenants in the credit agreement include a maximum debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.25x (until December 2021 and a step down to 3.5x thereafter) and a minimum EBITDA-to-Interest expense ratio of 3.5x. At June 30, 2020, the company was in compliance with its covenants. Moody's expects Kennametal to maintain an adequate covenant cushion over the next 12-to-18 months. For FY 2021, Moody's projects free cash flow will be in the range of $30 million to $40 million depending on working capital usage as the company navigates through declining revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.5x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 6.0x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA margin is above 12% for a sustained period of time

» The company improves its free cash flow and maintains its liquidity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.5x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 5.0x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA margin falls below 10% for an extended period of time

» The company's free cash flow and liquidity profile deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kennametal Inc. is a leading global supplier of tooling, engineered components and advanced materials consumed in production processes. The company operates two business units: Infrastructure (37.5%) and Metalcutting (62.5%). Its customer end markets include metalworking manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, and machine tool industries, as well as manufacturers and suppliers in the highway construction, coal mining, quarrying and oil and gas exploration industries.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

