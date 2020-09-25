Moody's affirms Kennametal's Baa3 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Kennametal Inc.'s
(Kennametal) Baa3 senior unsecured credit rating. The outlook remains
stable.
The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Kennametal will demonstrate
a continued conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity,
stabilize its profitability and generate free cash flow during this uncertain
economic environment. Since the start of its fiscal year 2020 (June
2019), Kennametal has faced operational headwinds due to weaker
demand from its oil and gas, automotive and general industrial end
markets, which Moody's expects will begin to stabilize and
grow sequentially as US and Global economic activity recover.
"Over the next 12 to 18 months, Kennametal should stabilize
and improve its profitability and return to free cash flow generation
as economic activity improves sequentially," said Emile El
Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Kennametal Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Kennametal Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kennametal's (Baa3 stable) senior unsecured rating reflects the
company's differentiated position as a global manufacturer of high-performance
tooling and engineered components, with a broad customer base and
a diversified revenue stream. In addition, Moody's
credit rating is supported by the company's modest leverage,
predictable free cash flow, and excellent liquidity profile.
For FY 2021 and FY 2022, Moody's expects Kennametal to generate
approximately $35 million and $45 million in free cash flow,
respectively and anticipates Kennametal's debt-to-EBITDA
(inclusive of Moody's adjustments) to decline to 3.1x and 2.4x
at FYE 2021 and 2022. At the same time, Moody's credit
rating takes into consideration Kennametal's vulnerability to cyclical
end markets, the competitive nature of the business it operates
in and the rapid and material deterioration in its operating performance
due to the coronavirus outbreak. Governance characteristics considered
for Kennamteal include the company's conservative financial policy with
respect to leverage and financial flexibility. Moody's believes
the company will follow a disciplined financial approach, maintain
an excellent liquidity profile and will keep a moderate debt leverage
of around 3.0x.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite the weak economic
environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Kennametal will,
over the next 12-to-18 months, be able to stabilize
its profitability, generate significant free cash flow, maintain
its disciplined cost control initiatives and demonstrate a continued conservative
approach to balance sheet management and liquidity.
Kennametal enjoys an excellent liquidity profile, supported by its
$700 million revolving credit facility due June 2023, of
which $500 million was drawn resulting in approximately $607
million of cash on hand at June 30, 2020. Financial covenants
in the credit agreement include a maximum debt-to-EBITDA
leverage ratio of 4.25x (until December 2021 and a step down to
3.5x thereafter) and a minimum EBITDA-to-Interest
expense ratio of 3.5x. At June 30, 2020, the
company was in compliance with its covenants. Moody's expects
Kennametal to maintain an adequate covenant cushion over the next 12-to-18
months. For FY 2021, Moody's projects free cash flow
will be in the range of $30 million to $40 million depending
on working capital usage as the company navigates through declining revenues.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.5x for
a sustained period of time
» Adjusted EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 6.0x
for a sustained period of time
» Adjusted EBITA margin is above 12% for a sustained period
of time
» The company improves its free cash flow and maintains its liquidity
profile
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.5x for
a sustained period of time
» Adjusted EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 5.0x
for a sustained period of time
» Adjusted EBITA margin falls below 10% for an extended period
of time
» The company's free cash flow and liquidity profile deteriorates
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kennametal Inc.
is a leading global supplier of tooling, engineered components and
advanced materials consumed in production processes. The company
operates two business units: Infrastructure (37.5%)
and Metalcutting (62.5%). Its customer end markets
include metalworking manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive,
and machine tool industries, as well as manufacturers and suppliers
in the highway construction, coal mining, quarrying and oil
and gas exploration industries.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653