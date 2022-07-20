Moody's affirms Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt.'s deposit ratings, changes outlook to positive from stable

Limassol, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term and Prime-2 short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt. (K&H) the Hungarian fully owned subsidiary of Belgian KBC Bank N.V. (KBC Bank or KBC, A1 positive, baa1). The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings was changed to positive from stable.

At the same time, the rating agency has affirmed the bank's A3 long-term and Prime-2 short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr) long and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments. The bank's baa3 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has also been affirmed.

All other rating assessments are not affected by this rating action.

The rating action reflects the combination of (1) the improvement the agency expects may materialize in the credit profile of KBC (see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_466972, 28 June 2022), which may lead to an improvement in K&H's Adjusted BCA driving an upgrade of the deposit ratings and (2) the agency's expectation that K&H's depositors may benefit from a lower loss in case of failure owing to the volumes of debt K&H will place with its parent bank as it pursues to satisfy its minimum own funds and eligible liabilities requirement (MREL), which may result in higher notching following the application of Moody's forward-looking Advanced Loss Given Failure Analysis (LGF).

A list of all affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of K&H's deposit ratings, CRRs, CR Assessments and Adjusted BCA is driven by (1) the bank's ba1 BCA, (2) the agency's unchanged assumption of a high likelihood of affiliate support from KBC in case of need which leads to a one notch of uplift to a baa3 Adjusted BCA and (3) the application of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which results in two notches of uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA for the deposit ratings and three notches for the CRRs and CR Assessment. Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support in case of need does not result in further rating uplift.

Despite benefiting from three notches of rating uplift following the application of the Advanced LGF the bank's CR Assessment is capped at Baa1(cr), one notch above the Baa2 rating of the Government of Hungary.

OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE

The positive outlook on the bank's long term deposit ratings is driven by (1) Moody's improving view of the credit risk profile of its parent bank which may in turn result in a higher Adjusted BCA for K&H driving an upgrade of the deposit ratings and (2) the agency's expectation that K&H's depositors may benefit from a lower loss in case of failure owing to the volumes of debt K&H will place with its parent bank in order to satisfy MREL, which may result in higher notching for the deposit ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

K&H's BCA could be upgraded following improvement in its financial profile, mainly its asset quality and capitalisation. The bank's Adjusted BCA could be upgraded following an improvement in its BCA or owing to an upgrade of the BCA of KBC Bank. K&H's deposit ratings could be upgraded owing to an upgrade of its Adjusted BCA or due to higher volumes of debt that would result in an additional notch of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced LGF.

The bank's CRRs and CR Assessment, are currently two and one notches higher than the Baa2 rating of the government of Hungary, the highest level allowable under Moody's Banks methodology and can only be upgraded following the combination of an upgrade of K&H's Adjusted BCA and the upgrade of the rating of the Government of Hungary.

K&H's BCA could be downgraded in case of a material worsening in asset quality or reduction in capitalisation. The bank's Adjusted BCA would not be affected by a one notch lower BCA. Although unlikely given the positive outlook, K&H's deposit ratings could be downgraded following a significantly reduced likelihood or a substantial weakening of its parent's capacity to provide support. The deposit ratings and CRRs could also be downgraded because of changes in the bank's liability structures leading to a higher loss in case of resolution for depositors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kereskedelmi & Hitel Bank Rt.

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Melina Skouridou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Maria Jose Mori

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

