Moody's affirms KfW IPEX-Bank's Aa2 long-term deposit ratings, outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (IPEX-Bank)'s Aa2/P-1 deposit and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR). At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the bank's a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, as well as IPEX-Bank's Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment. The outlook on IPEX-Bank's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS IPEX-BANK's CONTRACTUAL FUNDING ACCESS AND SOLID SOLVENCY PROFILE

The affirmation of IPEX-Bank's a3 BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects the bank's proven access to funding through an agreement with its parent Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW, backed deposits Aaa, backed senior unsecured debt Aaa). Intragroup transactions, including funding (and the subscription of capital instruments) account for the overwhelming majority of IPEX-Bank's liabilities resulting in de minimis funding and liquidity risk.

Further, the affirmation of IPEX-Bank's a3 BCA considers the bank's high exposure to concentrated and cyclical asset risks. These are adequately mitigated by the bank's strong capitalization, both measured on a risk-weighted and total exposure basis. Following a capital increase for IPEX-Bank in 2017, KfW Beteiligungsholding, its direct parent and subsidiary of KfW, also repeatedly reinjected significant parts of the profits IPEX-Bank previously upstreamed under a profit-and-loss transfer agreement.

Moody's expects the negative direct and second-round effects of military conflict in Ukraine to lead to a temporary and contained deterioration of IPEX-Bank's asset quality and profits in 2022.

AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS REFLECTS UNCHANGED STRUCTURAL SUPPORT ASSESSMENT

The ratings of IPEX-Bank continue to incorporate four notches of rating uplift from Moody's support and structural analysis, with the Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis contributing three notches of uplift and a moderate government support assumption contributing one notch. While Moody's acknowledges the low likelihood that a bail-in would be considered by resolution authorities in case of failure, IPEX-Bank formally falls under the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which is reflected in the rating agency's application of its Advanced LGF approach. Although IPEX-Bank is not considered a systemically important institution by regulators, the rating agency believes extraordinary support for IPEX-Bank would in case of need be coordinated by its ultimate owner, the Government of Germany (Aaa stable), resulting in one notch of additional uplift from government support.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's expects the stable development of IPEX-Bank's key financial metrics to continue over the next 12 to 18 months, accompanied by a broadly unchanged liability structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of IPEX-Bank's long-term ratings could be prompted by an upgrade of the bank's BCA.

IPEX-Bank's BCA could be upgraded principally in the unexpected case of a far-reaching transformation of IPEX-Bank's business profile away from being a specialist provider of export and project finance, if such a transformation resulted in a better diversified asset profile that at the same time allowed the bank to generate stable and high revenue while preserving its strong funding and liquidity profile.

A downgrade of IPEX-Bank's ratings could be triggered by a downgrade of the bank's BCA or by a decrease in the combined uplift provided by Moody's Advanced LGF analysis and its government support assumptions, which is considered unlikely at present, though.

A downgrade of IPEX-Bank's BCA could result if the financial integration of the bank and its funding access to KfW were to change or in case of a massive and unexpected fundamental deterioration of the bank's solvency profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Aa2, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

