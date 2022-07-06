Moody's affirms Kilroy Realty's Baa2 ratings, outlook remains stable

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ( " Moody's" ) has affirmed Kilroy Realty, L.P.'s ('Kilroy Realty' or 'the REIT') Baa2 senior unsecured and issuer ratings based on the REIT's high-quality portfolio that generates predictable and healthy cash flows, its consistent leverage metrics, and strong liquidity position. The rating outlook remains stable given the expectation that the REIT will continue to report solid operating performance and its approach to growth via acquisitions and development will remain prudent.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kilroy Realty, L.P.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kilroy Realty, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The REIT's Baa2 ratings reflects its large and well-leased portfolio of office properties in primarily West Coast markets, a consistent capital strategy with moderate leverage metrics, a laddered debt maturity schedule and sound fixed charge coverage. Other important considerations include the meaningful exposure to development projects mitigated to some extent by pre-leasing, tenant sector concentration and a strong liquidity profile.

Although San Francisco and Seattle were some of the most affected markets during the pandemic, Kilroy Realty's properties in those markets outperformed the broader trends by a meaningful margin. Occupancy declines in its portfolio were more modest and releasing spreads remained positive for the most part. With its newer and superior assets, the REIT would likely outperform the market in the recovery phase too, due to the flight to quality and growing share of life science exposure in its portfolio mix.

The REIT's investment in redevelopment/development exposure at the end of Q1 2022 was elevated at 11% of its gross asset base as of Q1 2022 and included 8 projects primarily in the life science segment. Another $1.0 billion will likely be invested over the next 12- 18 months after which Kilroy Realty could start new projects at its seven other development sites where the investment so far is $1.0 billion. The projects underway were almost 50% preleased at the end of Q1 2022 and are expected to generate $165 million of net operating income on an annualized basis.

The REIT's operating and aggregate leverage are moderate and consistent with expectations reflecting its stable and predictable strategy. Net debt + preferred to EBITDA was 6.3x at the end of Q1 2022 on a TTM basis and debt + preferred to gross assets was 33.5%. Kilroy Realty's secured leverage has been below 5% since 2017 due to its strong preference for an unsecured capital structure. Fixed charge coverage is solid at 3.9x and would likely improve by 25-50 bps over the next two years with growth in EBITDA.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the REIT will maintain its conservative credit profile including a prudent approach to portfolio management and growth including increasing geographic and tenant sector diversification. Other considerations include maintenance of leverage metrics at current levels and sound liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if net debt to EBITDA is close to 5.5x or lower on a sustained basis, fixed charge coverage is maintained above 4.0x and investment in speculative (unleased share) development projects is below 5% of gross assets.

The ratings could be downgraded if net debt to EBITDA remains above 6.5x, fixed charge coverage drops close to 3.0x and investment in speculative development is above 10% of gross assets. Deterioration in liquidity or weakness in operating performance (occupancy in the mid 80% range or negative same-store cash NOI for multiple quarters) could also lead to a downgrade.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC], a real estate investment trust headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is an owner, developer and acquirer of office properties located primarily along the West Coast. As of March 31, 2022, the REIT owned 118 office and life science properties that were 93.1% leased in its stabilized portfolio.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

