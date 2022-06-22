Moody's affirms Kimberly Clark's A2/Prime-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the A2 senior unsecured notes and Prime-1 commercial paper ratings of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Kimberly-Clark or KMB) and guaranteed debt. The rating outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Maumelle (City of) AR

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds (*), Affirmed A2/P-1

..Issuer: Daviess (County of) KY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds (*), Affirmed A2/P-1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

(*) - Guranteed by Kimberly-Clark Corporation

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmations and Kimberly-Clark's A2 /Prime-1 ratings reflect the company's large global scale and strong market position in paper, health and hygiene related consumer products, the company's strong operating cash flow, and senior management's public commitment to the single-A rating category. While metrics have weakened due to volume normalization after a pandemic-related surge, followed by extraordinary inflation and supply chain pressures, recent price increases together with the company's global restructuring program and effective revenue and cost management will begin to restore operating margins over the next 12-18 months. KMB's portfolio of strong brands is supported by stable and recurring consumer demand, reflecting the essential, daily use and consumable nature of the product portfolio, and the company's global distribution capabilities. High inflation and supply chain challenges will continue to be among the biggest headwinds impacting consumer products companies over the next year. KMB increased prices on much of its product portfolio to offset higher costs in 2021 and again in early 2022. As pricing is implemented, there is greater risk that consumers could trade down to some of the company's cheaper, lower margin products or to private label. Limited category diversification, and a still high concentration of sales and profits within developed markets, where birth rates are declining, are also constraints on the company's credit profile. KMB's track record of aggressive shareholder distributions, which has included spin-offs and debt-funded share repurchases, increases the risk that capital will continue to be extracted from the company on top of the high dividend. Moody's expects that the company will moderate share repurchases until profit margins and other credit metrics are restored to pre-pandemic levels.

KMB will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's believes that internally generated cash will exceed the company's operating needs including a seasonal working capital peak of about $300 million, capital expenditures of about $1 billion, and dividend payments of roughly $1.5 billion. Moody's expects that the company will generate over $2.5 billion in cash flow from operations in FY'22 and over $3 billion in FY'23. Free cash flow is expected to be modest in 2022 and about $400 million in fiscal year 2023. Cash balances totaled $493 million as of March 31, 2022.

KMB has a $2.75 billion commercial paper (CP) program backstopped by a $2 billion 5-year bank revolving credit facility, expiring in 2026 and a $775 million 364-day revolving credit facility, expiring in June 2023. The 364-day credit facility has a one-year term out at the company's option and Moody's expects the facility to be renewed on an annual basis. These facilities are unused as of March 31, 2022. The bank revolving credit facility has same-day availability, and no material borrowing restrictions. The covenants include a minimum EBITDA to interest covenant of 3.0x and Moody's expects the company to maintain ample cushion. Moody's expects debt maturities to be refinanced over the next year though they are manageable within the company's existing cash resources. KMB has approximately $969 million of commercial paper outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and $350 million of notes due June 1, 2023 is the only other maturity in 2022-2023.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Kimberly Clark's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG factors on the ratings. The company's exposures to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital for its paper products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Kimberly Clark's has moderately negative (E-3) exposure to environmental risks with risks around natural capital/raw materials, land, water, energy usage, and packaging waste. These risks are partially offset by good ability to pass on to consumers the rising costs necessary to meet environmental standards and changing customer preferences. The company is heavily reliant on pulp and petroleum-derived chemicals such as polypropylene. Restrictions on the availability and price of such products will have a negative effect on Kimberly-Clark's costs and cash flow. KMB has various commitments to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to reduce the use of wood fiber sourced from natural forests by 50%, increase net recycling value in its operations by 10% every year while avoiding landfilling of facility waste and reduce greenhouse gas emission through LEAN energy and by switching to lower carbon emitting fuels.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect Kimberly Clark's exposure to responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain and responsibly source inputs such as polypropylene and other synthetic materials, chemicals, pulp and fiber and packaging. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to its manufacturing facilities that include the handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as neutral to low due to the essential nature of many products. In terms of social considerations, the company's initiatives focus on access to sanitation, helping children thrive and empowerment of women and girls.

Kimberly Clark's governance risk is neural to low (G-2). The company has a conservative financial policy with a public commitment to its single A rating which has resulted in debt-to-EBITDA leverage typically hovering close to 2.0x. This is balanced by a moderate appetite to grow its business through acquisitions and to maintain growing shareholder distributions. Although Kimberly Clark has a lead Independent Director, its CEO is also the Chairman of the Board. KMB is a widely held, public company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kimberly-Clark will begin to restore operating margins over the next 12-18 months while continuing to generate stable-to-growing cash flow through pricing and innovation supported revenue growth, cost reductions, and management of commodity input price volatility. Moody's assumes in the stable outlook that the company will manage shareholder distributions prudently to allow restoration of a financial profile that is more appropriate for the rating.

Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be upgraded if improved organic growth and operating profitability coupled with a commitment to maintain stronger credit metrics leads to retained cash flow-to-net debt sustained above 30% and Moody's adjusted Debt to Ebitda sustained materially below 2.0x.

Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, operating margins do not improve or if financial policies become more aggressive. Retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 20%, or Debt to Ebitda leverage expected to be sustained above 2.5x could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a global producer of branded consumer goods with key product segments that include personal care, consumer tissue and commercial safety products (K-C Professional) & other. Some of the company's well-known brands include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, Kotex and Kleenex. The publicly-traded company generates about $20 billion in annual revenue.

