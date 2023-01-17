Moody's affirms Kimco Realty's Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings, outlook is stable

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured debt and Baa2 preferred stock ratings of Kimco Realty OP LLC, previously Kimco Realty Corporation, following the conversion to an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust (UPREIT) structure. In the same rating action, Kimco Realty OP LLC's (P)Baa2 preferred shelf rating was withdrawn and a preferred shelf rating of (P)Baa2 was assigned to Kimco Realty Corporation, the parent of Kimco Realty OP LLC (collectively "Kimco"). The rating outlook is stable.

The rating affirmations reflect the stable operating cash flows generated by Kimco's large and substantially grocery anchored shopping center portfolio, its sound liquidity profile, moderate leverage ratios and strong fixed charge coverage. The stable rating outlook reflects the expectation that operating performance and financial metrics will remain solid despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and higher interest rates.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

....Pref. Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kimco Realty OP LLC

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Kimco Realty OP LLC

....Pref. Shelf, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Kimco Realty OP LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kimco's Baa1 rating reflects its ownership of a large portfolio of shopping center assets with strong operating metrics, including portfolio lease rate, leasing volumes and re-leasing spreads, that is leased to a high-quality and diverse tenant base. The REIT's credit profile also benefits from a laddered lease maturity schedule, strong liquidity and proven access to multiple sources of capital. Its aggregate leverage ratios are moderate for the rating level while its consistently low secured leverage reflects a strong preference for unsecured debt capital. Its fixed charge coverage is sound and would likely remain solid despite the prevailing interest rate environment due to its modest exposure to floating rate debt and manageable near-term capital needs. The challenging macroeconomic environment and still evolving retail landscape will pressure operating dynamics for retail real estate landlords, however the impact on Kimco's performance is likely to be minimal due to the quality of its portfolio and liquidity profile.

At the end of Q3 2022, Kimco's shopping center portfolio was 95.2% leased, 120 bps higher than a year earlier and 100 bps lower than the pre-pandemic highpoint of 96.2% at YE 2019. Average re-leasing spread of 7.5% on comparable leasing activity and average same-store net operating income growth of over 7% in the last four quarters also confirm the healthy recovery in the REIT's operating performance. Improvement in operating metrics would likely decelerate or stall in 2023 and potentially the first half of 2024 because of the stronger comparison points and the macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the likelihood of significant strain to Kimco's credit metrics is low given its portfolio quality and mix.

Kimco's net debt to EBITDA has improved in the last few quarters and was 6.1x at the end of Q3 2022 on a TTM basis. Its aggregate debt + preferred to gross assets has been in the mid 30% range and secured leverage has been in the 1-2% range. The REIT's fixed charge coverage is strong at 4.9x and will likely remain in the mid 4x range through YE 2024 despite the higher rate environment.

At the end of Q3 2022, Kimco had $123 million of cash on its balance sheet and a near full availability on its $2.0 billion revolving credit facility which matures in March 2024, not including the two six-month extension options. The REIT's modest near-term capital needs with only $12 million of debt maturating in 2023, a high quality and sizeable unencumbered portfolio, and demonstrated access to capital further strengthen its liquidity profile.

The stable rating outlook for Kimco incorporates the expectation that the REIT's operating performance and financial metrics such as net debt + preferred to EBITDA and fixed charge coverage will remain solid over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Kimco's ratings would require net debt to EBITDA to be close to 5.5x, fixed charge coverage above 4.0x and same-store NOI of 2.5% of higher, all on a consistent basis. The ratings could be downgraded if net debt to EBITDA stays above 7.0x, fixed charge coverage remains dops below 3.5x or if secured leverage approached 15%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] is one of the largest Moody's rated REITs in the community and neighborhood shopping center property sector. As of September 30, Kimco had gross assets of $21.2 billion and an interest in over 500 US shopping centers and mixed-use assets with 77 million square feet of gross leasable area including unconsolidated properties on a pro-rata basis and properties under development.

