Moody's affirms Kinder Morgan's Baa2 ratings

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (KMI) Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating, as well as other ratings per the below rating list. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The Baa2 affirmation reflects Kinder Morgan's solid earnings performance, relatively low business risk and seasoned management team," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "Kinder Morgan has considerable scale with largely stable and diversified businesses that include natural gas transmission, petroleum product transportation, storage and related businesses."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Colorado Interstate Gas Company, L.L.C.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: El Paso CGP Company, L.L.C.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by El Paso Holdco LLC)

..Issuer: El Paso Energy Capital Trust I

.... Gtd. Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: El Paso Holdco LLC

....Subordinate Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 (assumed by Kinder Morgan, Inc.)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Kinder Morgan, Inc.)

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Kinder Morgan, Inc.)

..Issuer: El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company, L.L.C.

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: El Paso Tennessee Pipeline Co., L.L.C.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: K N Capital Trust I

....Gtd. Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: K N Capital Trust III

....Gtd. Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan Finance Company LLC

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan Kansas Inc.

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 (assumed by Kinder Morgan, Inc.)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Kinder Morgan, Inc.)

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Colorado Interstate Gas Company, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: El Paso Energy Capital Trust I

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: El Paso Tennessee Pipeline Co., L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: K N Capital Trust I

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: K N Capital Trust III

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan Finance Company LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kinder Morgan, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

KMI's Baa2 rating reflects its significant scale and high-quality natural gas pipelines as well as important ancillary assets; stable fee-based, demand-pull cash flow; funding of capital expenditures and dividends through internally generated cash flow; and good dividend coverage. KMI is constrained by its improved but still high leverage, which we expect to remain near the top of the 4x - 5x range (Moody's adjusted, proportionately consolidated) that bands its Baa2 rating, and the exposure of about one-third of cash flow to volume and price risk. KMI benefits from relatively stable cash flow generated from a combination of long term contracts and regulated returns from energy infrastructure assets. Just over 60% of 2022 cash flow should be contributed by take-or-pay contracted assets, which generally provide more stable cash flow. However, about 25% of cash flow is fee-based but subject to volume risk, and the remaining cash flow is subject to short term commodity price volatility, a portion of which is hedged and primarily relates to oil production tied to the CO2 business segment.

This rating action reflects stability in KMI's leverage profile supported by largely take-or-pay or fee-based revenue and consistent free cash flow generation, which will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While financial performance of KMI will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. KMI could benefit from its efforts to build an energy transition business including investing in renewable natural gas and liquid biofuels infrastructure.

KMI's Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflects the company's excellent liquidity. At March 31, 2022, KMI had limited cash on its balance sheet upon paying down about $1.2 billion of maturing debt in the first quarter of 2022. KMI had no borrowings outstanding at March 31 under its combined $4 billion credit facilities, comprised of a $3.5 billion facility expiring in August 2026 and $500 million facility expiring in November 2023. KMI had a total of about $3.6 billion available under its credit facilities at March 31, with $290 million in borrowings outstanding under its commercial paper program and $81 million in letters of credit. The company should also generate meaningful free cash flow after funding its capital spending and dividends, supporting its liquidity. KMI should remain in compliance with its sole financial covenant (consolidated net debt to consolidated EBITDA not greater than 5.5x). At March 31, KMI faced several debt maturities totaling almost $3 billion through February 2023 and Moody's expects the company to refinance this maturing debt largely through short-term or long-term borrowings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stable cash flow and leverage below 5x (proportionate consolidation, Moody's adjusted).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's adjusted proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA approaches 4x and the company's dividend policy enables the funding of capital expenditures, both maintenance and growth, largely with internally generated cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's adjusted proportionately consolidated debt to EBITDA is above 5x or if volume or commodity price exposure results in materially higher cash flow volatility than anticipated. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company expands into activities that significantly increase its business risk or if material capital projects experience large cost overruns and/or delays.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

