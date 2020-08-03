Moody's affirms Kirby's senior unsecured rating at Baa3, changes outlook to negative

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured and issuer rating of Kirby Corporation ("Kirby"). The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The negative rating outlook reflects Kirby's sustained high financial leverage and Moody's expectation of challenged end market fundamentals to weaken earnings and negatively impact credit metrics, likely into 2021. In particular, the company's Distribution & Services segment ("D&S", about 40% of 2019 revenue), which is highly correlated with the upstream oil & gas sector (65% of segment revenue) that is reeling from the recent oil price shock and relatively low oil prices, is unlikely to recover meaningfully in the near term. Reflecting fundamental changes, Kirby recorded a significant impairment charge in the D&S segment. Kirby's core marine transportation business, while primarily on contracts, is also facing pressure amid the broad economic deterioration accelerated by the coronavirus, whose timing and ultimate effects remain uncertain. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given its negative implications for public health and safety and its continuing uncertainty.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Kirby's exposure to cyclical markets facing weak macro conditions with credit metrics to deteriorate likely into 2021 from what were relatively low margins and high leverage entering the recession. Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA (after Moody's standard adjustments) will exceed 4x in 2020 before an expected gradual economic recovery in 2021 would reduce debt/EBITDA to the mid 3x range. The leverage profile is elevated for Kirby's business risk. Moody's anticipates debt to reduce through 2021. The high single digit operating margin (Moody's adjusted) has steadily weakened from the low double digit margin of just a few years ago, in the face of the acquisitions. Moody's notes Kirby's debt-funded acquisitive growth has slowed de-leveraging amid deteriorating margins, with returns slow to materialize. The company's scale and liquidity are modest relative to similarly rated peers, noting also Kirby relies on revolver borrowings for working capital needs in addition to acquisitions.

The ratings recognize that Kirby is a leader in the U.S. tank barge industry and provider of critical infrastructure and services to the industrial supply and distribution chain. The company benefits from high barriers to entry in the U.S. Jones Act trade. The core marine transportation business is primarily on term charter contracts of 1-3 years, providing some revenue visibility. Contracts that renewed over the past year were at higher rates, benefiting from improved industry fundamentals after a prolonged downturn, although economics on renewing contracts going forward are likely to be pressured. These factors support a base level of demand. Kirby also benefited most recently as vessels trading in the spot market (about 30% of the marine revenue) were used for floating storage amid oil oversupply, although this has moderated with competing demand for storage moving away from Kirby's barges to higher capacity vessels.

With continued industry discipline on new equipment orders, Kirby should benefit from improved pricing conditions when demand picks up. Kirby has undertaken cost-cutting measures to help offset the weakness in D&S and the coronavirus impacts. The company's flexibility to reduce costs and capital expenditures when demand conditions warrant should enable it to generate positive free cash flow that supports debt reduction. Moody's expects adjusted free cash flow to debt to be in the low to mid-teens range through 2021 and anticipates Kirby will prioritize debt repayment and de-leveraging (as publicly stated) rather than acquisitions in the face of the anticipated earnings headwinds.

In terms of ESG considerations, Kirby's core marine shipping industry is highly correlated with fuel and carbon emissions, ballast water discharge and faces tightening regulations to curb these risks. The company could face remedial costs for gases and spills. Regulations can require vessel upgrades to comply, leading to cash outlays. From a corporate governance perspective, Kirby is publicly-traded with a primarily independent board. With the company's publicly-stated commitment to debt reduction, Moody's expects an indication of progress to a lower level of financial leverage that would strengthen its flexibility, given the volatility and diminished prospects in the D&S segment.

Moody's took the following actions:

...Issuer: Kirby Corporation

..Senior Unsecured Notes, affirmed at Baa3

..Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa3

..Outlook changed to Negative from stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of deteriorating liquidity, including a material weakening in free cash flow, or a sustained decline in revenue or inability to improve margins towards the double digit levels of a few years ago to generate returns on the acquisitions. Downward ratings would also be prompted by a lack of progress with meaningfully reducing debt and financial leverage, with expectations of debt/EBITDA to be sustained at or above the mid 3x range.

A ratings upgrade or stabilization of the outlook is unlikely at least until business conditions and the broader macroeconomic environment sustainably improve. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations of stronger fundamentals and sustained improvement in the D&S business and core marine transportation markets. This would be accompanied by the maintenance of a more conservative financial policy with stronger credit metrics and liquidity, consistent with higher rated peers. The metrics include debt/EBITDA expected to remain comfortably below 2.8x at all points in the cycle, retained cash flow to net debt above 35% and EBIT margins at least in the mid-teens range.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kirby Corporation is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the U.S., transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and coastwise along all three United States coasts, Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby also provides diesel engine services, including after-market service for medium- and high-speed diesel engines and reduction gears used in marine and power generation applications. It also distributes and services high-speed diesel engines and manufactures and repairs oil field service equipment, including hydraulic fracturing equipment for land-based pressure pumping and oilfield service markets. Revenues were approximately $2.5 billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

