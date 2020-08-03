Moody's affirms Kirby's senior unsecured rating at Baa3, changes outlook to negative

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed the Baa3
senior unsecured and issuer rating of Kirby Corporation ("Kirby").
The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
The negative rating outlook reflects Kirby's sustained high financial
leverage and Moody's expectation of challenged end market fundamentals
to weaken earnings and negatively impact credit metrics, likely
into 2021. In particular, the company's Distribution
& Services segment ("D&S", about 40%
of 2019 revenue), which is highly correlated with the upstream oil
& gas sector (65% of segment revenue) that is reeling from
the recent oil price shock and relatively low oil prices, is unlikely
to recover meaningfully in the near term. Reflecting fundamental
changes, Kirby recorded a significant impairment charge in the D&S
segment. Kirby's core marine transportation business,
while primarily on contracts, is also facing pressure amid the broad
economic deterioration accelerated by the coronavirus, whose timing
and ultimate effects remain uncertain. Moody's views the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given its negative implications
for public health and safety and its continuing uncertainty.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Kirby's exposure to cyclical
markets facing weak macro conditions with credit metrics to deteriorate
likely into 2021 from what were relatively low margins and high leverage
entering the recession. Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA (after
Moody's standard adjustments) will exceed 4x in 2020 before an expected
gradual economic recovery in 2021 would reduce debt/EBITDA to the mid
3x range. The leverage profile is elevated for Kirby's business
risk. Moody's anticipates debt to reduce through 2021.
The high single digit operating margin (Moody's adjusted) has steadily
weakened from the low double digit margin of just a few years ago,
in the face of the acquisitions. Moody's notes Kirby's
debt-funded acquisitive growth has slowed de-leveraging
amid deteriorating margins, with returns slow to materialize.
The company's scale and liquidity are modest relative to similarly
rated peers, noting also Kirby relies on revolver borrowings for
working capital needs in addition to acquisitions.
The ratings recognize that Kirby is a leader in the U.S.
tank barge industry and provider of critical infrastructure and services
to the industrial supply and distribution chain. The company benefits
from high barriers to entry in the U.S. Jones Act trade.
The core marine transportation business is primarily on term charter contracts
of 1-3 years, providing some revenue visibility. Contracts
that renewed over the past year were at higher rates, benefiting
from improved industry fundamentals after a prolonged downturn,
although economics on renewing contracts going forward are likely to be
pressured. These factors support a base level of demand.
Kirby also benefited most recently as vessels trading in the spot market
(about 30% of the marine revenue) were used for floating storage
amid oil oversupply, although this has moderated with competing
demand for storage moving away from Kirby's barges to higher capacity
vessels.
With continued industry discipline on new equipment orders, Kirby
should benefit from improved pricing conditions when demand picks up.
Kirby has undertaken cost-cutting measures to help offset the weakness
in D&S and the coronavirus impacts. The company's flexibility
to reduce costs and capital expenditures when demand conditions warrant
should enable it to generate positive free cash flow that supports debt
reduction. Moody's expects adjusted free cash flow to debt
to be in the low to mid-teens range through 2021 and anticipates
Kirby will prioritize debt repayment and de-leveraging (as publicly
stated) rather than acquisitions in the face of the anticipated earnings
headwinds.
In terms of ESG considerations, Kirby's core marine shipping
industry is highly correlated with fuel and carbon emissions, ballast
water discharge and faces tightening regulations to curb these risks.
The company could face remedial costs for gases and spills. Regulations
can require vessel upgrades to comply, leading to cash outlays.
From a corporate governance perspective, Kirby is publicly-traded
with a primarily independent board. With the company's publicly-stated
commitment to debt reduction, Moody's expects an indication
of progress to a lower level of financial leverage that would strengthen
its flexibility, given the volatility and diminished prospects in
the D&S segment.
Moody's took the following actions:
...Issuer: Kirby Corporation
..Senior Unsecured Notes, affirmed at Baa3
..Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa3
..Outlook changed to Negative from stable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of deteriorating liquidity,
including a material weakening in free cash flow, or a sustained
decline in revenue or inability to improve margins towards the double
digit levels of a few years ago to generate returns on the acquisitions.
Downward ratings would also be prompted by a lack of progress with meaningfully
reducing debt and financial leverage, with expectations of debt/EBITDA
to be sustained at or above the mid 3x range.
A ratings upgrade or stabilization of the outlook is unlikely at least
until business conditions and the broader macroeconomic environment sustainably
improve. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations
of stronger fundamentals and sustained improvement in the D&S business
and core marine transportation markets. This would be accompanied
by the maintenance of a more conservative financial policy with stronger
credit metrics and liquidity, consistent with higher rated peers.
The metrics include debt/EBITDA expected to remain comfortably below 2.8x
at all points in the cycle, retained cash flow to net debt above
35% and EBIT margins at least in the mid-teens range.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry
published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Kirby Corporation is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the U.S.,
transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System,
the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and coastwise along all three United States
coasts, Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby also provides diesel engine
services, including after-market service for medium-
and high-speed diesel engines and reduction gears used in marine
and power generation applications. It also distributes and services
high-speed diesel engines and manufactures and repairs oil field
service equipment, including hydraulic fracturing equipment for
land-based pressure pumping and oilfield service markets.
Revenues were approximately $2.5 billion for the last twelve
months ended June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yvonne Njogu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
