Moody's affirms Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating, changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating and the A2 senior unsecured rating of German manufacturing company Knorr-Bremse AG ("Knorr-Bremse"). Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook of Knorr-Bremse to negative from stable.

"The decision to affirm Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating reflects the company's solid business profile and strong market position which allows a solid level of cash flow generation and above average profitability. This is reflected in 2019 credit metrics, including retained cash flow to net debt of 69% and EBITA margin of 14.3%", said Oliver Giani, Moody's lead analyst for Knorr-Bremse.

The outlook change to negative however reflects Moody's concern that Knorr-Bremse will be challenged to manage gross leverage back into the 1.0x -- 1.5x debt/EBITDA range set for the A2 rating category on the back of severe end market challenges over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's notes that the leverage is currently above the requirements for the current rating category as a consequence of advanced refinancing activities and more recently by measures to counter a temporary market standstill. While there is some tolerance for a temporary breach of this trigger, Moody's expects Knorr-Bremse to reduce gross debt again once the extraordinary high cash level is no longer required so that leverage approaches 1.5x debt / EBITDA again. Moody's may revisit the rating in case of a sharpener performance contraction than expected or a contraction of free cash flows to negative levels.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the worldwide fast spreading of the coronavirus, which Moody's expects to slow down revenue in Knorr-Bremse's commercial vehicle systems segment by more than 25% and at the rail vehicle systems division by some 5% and thus significantly constrain the company's operating performance this year. Despite of strong aftermarket activities Moody's forecasts that Knorr-Bremse's revenue will shrink by around 15-20% in 2020, its profitability to weaken and Moody's adjusted free cash flow to drop towards break-even (€270 million in 2019).

Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating is supported by the group's (1) leading positions in the niche consolidated global truck and rail brake markets; (2) business portfolio, which diversifies into two different markets with sizeable aftermarket activities (accounting for around one-third of sales); (3) good geographical diversification; (4) technological leadership; and (5) management's strong track record of driving growth. Moreover, Knorr-Bremse's long-term financial profile is supported by the group's history of conservative financial policy, reflected by its ability to adjust operations to adverse market conditions and maintain solid credit metrics through periods of difficult macroeconomic environment, for example, during the 2009 recession.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) Knorr-Bremse's exposure to highly cyclical markets (particularly the freight-related business), in which customers typically have strong negotiating power; (2) its operations in just two distinct customer groups, which expose Knorr-Bremse to higher cyclicality (for example, trucks or freight cars within the Rail Vehicle Systems division) compared with other and larger companies in the manufacturing sector; (3) volatile input material prices (including semi-finished steel products, nonferrous metals, glass and raw materials such as iron and sand); and (4) its elevated leverage following the latest debt issuance, reflected by its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 2.4x for 2019.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Knorr-Bremse of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

LIQUIDITY

We view Knorr-Bremse's liquidity as solid. As of 31 December 2019, Knorr-Bremse had sizeable cash and cash equivalents of €1.85 billion, as well as €1.8 billion of committed revolving credit facilities, out of which €1.2 billion was undrawn. However, most of these facilities have short-term maturities of less than a year, which is unusual for a company in the A2 rating category.

We expect Knorr-Bremse's liquidity buffer to remain sufficient to meet cash requirements for the next 12 months, even in a stress case scenario where access to the capital and bank debt markets may not be fully available.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Knorr-Bremse's rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a prolonged erosion of the operating environment affecting the profitability including adjusted EBITA margin falling below 12%, (2) a shift in financial and liquidity policy leading to a significant reduction in the cash buffer, (3) adjusted retained cash flow/net debt below 50% or a more aggressive use of debt resulting in a permanent deterioration of credit metrics, with adjusted leverage remaining above 1.5x debt/EBITDA and/or 1.0x net debt/EBITDA on a sustainable basis.

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the foreseeable future considering the decision to increase debt but could develop over time in case of a substantially improved scale and business diversification or a conservative balance sheet supported by adjusted EBITA margin in the high teen percentages and adjusted leverage below 1.0x debt/EBITDA while moving again to a net cash position.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, capital goods producer Knorr-Bremse AG (Knorr-Bremse) is the world's leading supplier of brake systems to the truck and railway industries, which account for most of the group's revenue. Other lines of business include door systems and air-conditioning systems for rail vehicles and powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The group employed about 28,900 people and generated revenue of €6.9 billion in 2019. Of this amount, 47% was generated by the Commercial Vehicle Systems division and 53% by the Rail Vehicle Systems division. During 2019, 46% of revenue was generated in Europe and Africa, 25% in the Americas and 29% in the Asia-Pacific region.

