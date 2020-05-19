Moody's affirms Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating, changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating and the A2 senior
unsecured rating of German manufacturing company Knorr-Bremse AG
("Knorr-Bremse"). Concurrently, Moody's changed
the outlook of Knorr-Bremse to negative from stable.
"The decision to affirm Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating reflects
the company's solid business profile and strong market position
which allows a solid level of cash flow generation and above average profitability.
This is reflected in 2019 credit metrics, including retained cash
flow to net debt of 69% and EBITA margin of 14.3%",
said Oliver Giani, Moody's lead analyst for Knorr-Bremse.
The outlook change to negative however reflects Moody's concern
that Knorr-Bremse will be challenged to manage gross leverage back
into the 1.0x -- 1.5x debt/EBITDA range set for the
A2 rating category on the back of severe end market challenges over the
next 12 to 18 months. Moody's notes that the leverage is
currently above the requirements for the current rating category as a
consequence of advanced refinancing activities and more recently by measures
to counter a temporary market standstill. While there is some tolerance
for a temporary breach of this trigger, Moody's expects Knorr-Bremse
to reduce gross debt again once the extraordinary high cash level is no
longer required so that leverage approaches 1.5x debt / EBITDA
again. Moody's may revisit the rating in case of a sharpener
performance contraction than expected or a contraction of free cash flows
to negative levels.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action follows the worldwide fast spreading of the coronavirus,
which Moody's expects to slow down revenue in Knorr-Bremse's
commercial vehicle systems segment by more than 25% and at the
rail vehicle systems division by some 5% and thus significantly
constrain the company's operating performance this year.
Despite of strong aftermarket activities Moody's forecasts that
Knorr-Bremse's revenue will shrink by around 15-20%
in 2020, its profitability to weaken and Moody's adjusted free cash
flow to drop towards break-even (€270 million in 2019).
Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating is supported by the group's (1)
leading positions in the niche consolidated global truck and rail brake
markets; (2) business portfolio, which diversifies into two
different markets with sizeable aftermarket activities (accounting for
around one-third of sales); (3) good geographical diversification;
(4) technological leadership; and (5) management's strong track record
of driving growth. Moreover, Knorr-Bremse's long-term
financial profile is supported by the group's history of conservative
financial policy, reflected by its ability to adjust operations
to adverse market conditions and maintain solid credit metrics through
periods of difficult macroeconomic environment, for example,
during the 2009 recession.
However, the rating is constrained by (1) Knorr-Bremse's
exposure to highly cyclical markets (particularly the freight-related
business), in which customers typically have strong negotiating
power; (2) its operations in just two distinct customer groups,
which expose Knorr-Bremse to higher cyclicality (for example,
trucks or freight cars within the Rail Vehicle Systems division) compared
with other and larger companies in the manufacturing sector; (3)
volatile input material prices (including semi-finished steel products,
nonferrous metals, glass and raw materials such as iron and sand);
and (4) its elevated leverage following the latest debt issuance,
reflected by its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 2.4x for
2019.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Knorr-Bremse of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
LIQUIDITY
We view Knorr-Bremse's liquidity as solid. As of 31 December
2019, Knorr-Bremse had sizeable cash and cash equivalents
of €1.85 billion, as well as €1.8 billion
of committed revolving credit facilities, out of which €1.2
billion was undrawn. However, most of these facilities have
short-term maturities of less than a year, which is unusual
for a company in the A2 rating category.
We expect Knorr-Bremse's liquidity buffer to remain sufficient
to meet cash requirements for the next 12 months, even in a stress
case scenario where access to the capital and bank debt markets may not
be fully available.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Knorr-Bremse's rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a prolonged
erosion of the operating environment affecting the profitability including
adjusted EBITA margin falling below 12%, (2) a shift in financial
and liquidity policy leading to a significant reduction in the cash buffer,
(3) adjusted retained cash flow/net debt below 50% or a more aggressive
use of debt resulting in a permanent deterioration of credit metrics,
with adjusted leverage remaining above 1.5x debt/EBITDA and/or
1.0x net debt/EBITDA on a sustainable basis.
Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the foreseeable future considering
the decision to increase debt but could develop over time in case of a
substantially improved scale and business diversification or a conservative
balance sheet supported by adjusted EBITA margin in the high teen percentages
and adjusted leverage below 1.0x debt/EBITDA while moving again
to a net cash position.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Munich, Germany, capital goods producer Knorr-Bremse
AG (Knorr-Bremse) is the world's leading supplier of brake systems
to the truck and railway industries, which account for most of the
group's revenue. Other lines of business include door systems and
air-conditioning systems for rail vehicles and powertrain systems
for commercial vehicles. The group employed about 28,900
people and generated revenue of €6.9 billion in 2019.
Of this amount, 47% was generated by the Commercial Vehicle
Systems division and 53% by the Rail Vehicle Systems division.
During 2019, 46% of revenue was generated in Europe and Africa,
25% in the Americas and 29% in the Asia-Pacific region.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454