Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Knorr-Bremse's A2 rating; changes outlook to negative from stable

07 Mar 2023

Frankfurt am Main, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating and the A2 senior unsecured rating of German manufacturing company Knorr-Bremse AG ("Knorr-Bremse"). Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook on the ratings to negative from stable.

"The change of the outlook to negative reflects our expectation that Knorr-Bremse's profitability will remain below the requirements for its A2 rating level also in 2023, leaving credit metrics somewhat weak for the A2 rating" said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Knorr-Bremse. "This is a reflection of the continued weakness in Knorr-Bremse's end-markets, especially China, as well as the negative inflationary effect on their margins."

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In 2022, Knorr-Bremse's company reported EBIT margin fell from 13.5% (2021) to 11.1% (10.1% excluding one-off effect adjustments such as the exit of the Russian market). The Chinese end market (19% of 2021 revenues) was weaker both in the rail and truck segments due to the general economic slowdown, delays in decision making in the rail segment and the effects of the zero covid policy and connected lockdowns. Supply chain problems affected truck production rates in general across the industry, while cost inflation and Knorr-Bremse's inability to raise prices to better mitigate the impact under its long-term rail contracts additionally weighted on margins. The exit of the Russian market (2-3% of revenue) after Russia's invasion in Ukraine was an additional challenge.

Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 10.8% in 2022, which is below expectations of a minimum of 12% for the A2 rating level. The weaker profitability together with delays in the payments of some customers as well as inventory build-up due to supply chain constraints, led to reduction in company reported free cash flow (before dividends) of €220 million in 2022 compared to €600 million in 2021. After dividends, free cash flows were negative by €112 million. The weaker cash generation and lower profitability lead to Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA of approximately 2.7x (2.1x in 2021), well above the level of 1.5x, which Moody's considers as a maximum for the A2. Concurrently, net Debt / EBITDA was 1.4x (0.9x in 2021), which also exceeded Moody's expectations for the rating level of maximum 1.0x.

The main driver for the outlook change to negative is Moody's expectation that Knorr-Bremse's credit metrics will improve but remain weak for the A2 rating level also in 2023 mainly affected by the continued difficulty to pass on inflation, especially in the project-like rail segment, slower recovery of the Chinese market and generally weaker consumer sentiment. Knorr-Bremse guides towards profitability and free cash flow in 2023 similar to that in 2022 with EBIT margin of 10.5%-12.0% and free cash flow of €350-550 million.

The affirmation of the A2 long-term issuer rating reflects Knorr-Bremse's track record of margin resilience and ability to adjust operations to adverse market conditions and maintain solid credit metrics through periods of difficult macroeconomic environment, for example, during the 2009 recession and the covid crisis in 2020. It also reflects the transitional nature of some of the challenges Knorr-Bremse is facing and Moody's expectation of credit metrics recovery in the mid-term.

Knorr-Bremse's A2 long-term issuer rating is further supported by its leading positions in the niche consolidated global truck and rail brake markets, a business portfolio that diversifies into two different markets with sizeable aftermarket activities (accounting for around one-third of sales), and good geographical diversification and technological leadership. Knorr-Bremse's competitive position translates to consistently high margins. The rating is also supported by Knorr-Bremse's conservative financial policy and strong liquidity management.

However, the rating is further constrained by Knorr-Bremse's exposure to highly cyclical markets (particularly the freight-related business), in which customers typically have strong negotiating power; operations in just two distinct customer groups, which expose Knorr-Bremse to higher cyclicality than other larger companies in the manufacturing sector; and elevated leverage, reflected in its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.7x and net debt/EBITDA of 1.4x for based on preliminary FY2022 financials.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Knorr-Bremse's liquidity as solid. As of 31 December 2022, Knorr-Bremse had sizeable cash and cash equivalents of €1.3 billion which was supported by their 5-year €750 million undrawn long-term committed revolving credit facility. Moody's expects Knorr-Bremse to generate positive free cash flows (Moody's-adjusted, after dividend payments) in the next 12 months and cover capital expenditure and dividend needs.

Moody's expects Knorr-Bremse's liquidity buffer to remain sufficient to meet cash requirements for the next 12 months, even in a stress case scenario where access to the capital and bank debt markets may not be fully available. Cash requirements comprise the repayment of around €180 million of current financial liabilities as of December 2022.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Knorr-Bremse's relatively weak profitability and cash flow generation. Moody's expects only marginal operational recovery in 2023 that will leave Knorr-Bremse's metrics outside the guidance for the A2 rating level (minimum of 12% Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin and maximum of 1.5x Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA and 1.0x Moody's adjusted Net Debt / EBITDA, respectively) in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Knorr-Bremse's rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a prolonged deterioration in the operating environment, which strains profitability, including the Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin remaining below 12%, (2) a shift in financial and liquidity policies, leading to a significant reduction in the cash buffer, (3) adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt remaining below 50% or a more aggressive use of debt, resulting in a permanent deterioration of credit metrics, with leverage remaining above 1.5x adjusted debt/EBITDA or 1.0x net debt/EBITDA, or both, on a sustained basis.

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the foreseeable future considering the weak positioning in the A2 rating category currently. Upward pressure could develop over time in case of a substantial improvement in scale and business diversification and a conservative balance sheet, supported by Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the high-teens in percentage terms and adjusted leverage below 1.0x debt/EBITDA while the company returns to a net cash position.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Knorr-Bremse AG

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, capital goods producer Knorr-Bremse AG (Knorr-Bremse) is the world's leading supplier of brake systems to the truck and railway industries, which account for most of the group's revenue. Other lines of business include door systems and air-conditioning systems for rail vehicles, and powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The group employs about 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7.2 billion in 2022. Of this amount, 52% was generated by the Commercial Vehicle Systems (CVS) division and 48% by the Rail Vehicle Systems (RVS) division. In 2022, 48% of revenue was generated in Europe, 27% in the Americas and 25% in the Asia-Pacific region.

In October 2018, Knorr-Bremse listed 29.84% of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with the total free float of the company increasing towards 41% as of December 2022. The company's total market capitalisation totaled €10.7 billion as of 2 March 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthias Heck, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com