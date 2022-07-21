Moody's affirms Koch Industries, Inc.'s Aa3 rating; outlook stable

New York, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Koch Industries, Inc.'s (KII) Aa3 long-term issuer rating and Prime-1 commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

"Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest privately owned companies in the United States, and the company's culture revolves around a high degree of operating and financial discipline," commented Elena Nadtotchi, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Subsidiary company debt levels are modest, mitigating structural subordination, with substantial liquidity at KII expected to exceed KII's stand-alone and consolidated debt levels."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Koch Industries, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Koch Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Koch Industries, Inc.'s Aa3 Issuer Rating reflects strong weighted average credit profile of the subsidiary companies, as well as the large combined scale of KII's operations and its widely diversified business mix, supplemented by very low debt levels and substantial liquidity, and the adherence to highly disciplined financial and operating management principles.

KII's operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary companies; Koch Solutions, LLC (Not Rated), Flint Hills Resources, LLC (A2 stable), Georgia-Pacific LLC (A3 stable), INVISTA Equities, LLC (Baa2 stable), Molex Electronic Technologies, LLC (Baa2 stable), Guardian Industries Resources, LLC (Baa1 stable), and Infor, Inc. (Baa2 stable), together with a portfolio of equity-financed investments in a series of unrelated company and investment positions held in its Koch Investments Group LLC arm. Any long-term financing needs, which Moody's believes are modest, will continue to be raised at the subsidiary company level. Consolidated debt levels across the entirety of KII are modest and are likely to be substantially exceeded by cash and short-term investments at KII.

KII's standing as a private company allows the group a competitive advantage over their public counterparts, enabling it to focus on long-term investments and growth objectives through industry cycles, and to manage its balance sheet and liquidity for maximum flexibility. However, private ownership entails less market transparency. Management succession risk is also a factor reflecting the prominent role that its principal shareholder, Mr. Charles Koch, has played in developing the culture and financial policies of KII. However, Moody's understands that KII has devoted considerable planning to de-risking management and ownership succession.

Moody's regards KII's liquidity as excellent and holds the company's financial policies in high regard. Excess liquidity is consolidated at KII, funded by cash dividends and notes from its subsidiary companies. Across the KII enterprise, consolidated capital needs are modest, with liquidity characterized by positive free cash flow in excess of capital spending, dividend flexibility that supports high levels of capital retention and sizable cash balances accumulated from internal cash flow and periodic asset sales. Supplementing its cash liquidity, KII's short-term investment portfolio is regarded as highly liquid and concentrated in high quality assets. KII believes that investments in securities and physical positions that comprise this portfolio can be liquidated in less than 90 days. Moody's expects that KII's liquidity position is likely to exceed consolidated debt levels, possibly substantially so.

KII has two lines of credit ($4 billion and $2 billion committed facilities) that support its $12 billion commercial paper program. KII expects to issue commercial paper to fund any short-term liquidity needs of its subsidiary companies under their respective credit facilities with KII. KII's credit facilities contain no material adverse change (MAC) provisions nor financial covenants and provides for same-day availability. Given the lack of full revolver backstop of KII's commercial paper program, Moody's expects KII to manage commercial paper borrowing so that maturities do not exceed revolver availability. The company also maintains sizable cash balances and manages its short-term investment portfolio so that it can also manage its CP maturities in the event of a prolonged market disruption.

The stable outlook reflects KII's conservative financial policies, low debt levels, diversified asset base, and highly disciplined operating principles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if KII's subsidiary companies are upgraded or if KII further diversify its asset mix with low cash flow volatility while maintaining its low financial leverage and substantial liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded upon a downgrade of its major subsidiaries or if KII does not to sustain a net debt-free position or takes actions that move the company away from its conservative financial policy.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is a privately held company engaged across a multitude of industries through its subsidiary companies and its investment portfolio.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

