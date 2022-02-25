Moody's affirms Kofax's B2 CFR and changes outlook to stable

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Project Leopard Holdings Inc. (Kofax) to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Kofax's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of B2-PD, and senior secured bank credit facilities rating of B2.

The change in the outlook to stable from negative reflects Kofax's solid operating performance in 2021 and Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will remain in the low 6x range in the next 12 to 18 months with free cash flow to debt in the mid-single digit percentage. Moody's also projects that Kofax's subscription license and SaaS revenue will continue to show strong growth and will largely offset the decline in perpetual license sales as the company transitions to a recurring revenue model.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kofax's B2 CFR reflects the company's leading position in the multi-channel capture and financial process automation software markets, consistent maintenance renewal rates and good geographic diversification. The rating also considers Kofax's strong margin profile and minimal required capital investments that support good free cash flow generation. Moody's projects working capital outflows due to transition to a subscription revenue model from perpetual license and maintenance contracts that will result in lower free cash flow generation than historically during the transition period. Nonetheless, Kofax will benefit from greater revenue and cash flow visibility as the proportion of its subscription license sales continues to grow.

Kofax's rating is constrained by the company's aggressive financial policy and high leverage, estimated at around 6x as of the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Considering Kofax operates in mature and highly competitive capture and print management markets, Moody's expects the company's leverage will be sustained in the low 6x range due primarily to ongoing investments in its cloud solutions.

Moody's views Kofax's financial policy to be very aggressive given the $550 million dividend in early 2021 after a year of high single digit percentage revenue declines. The pullback was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and continued underperformance in the company's more traditional capture and print management markets.

Kofax's liquidity is good supported by a cash balance of $92 million as of September 30, 2021 and our expectation for free cash flow of around $60 - $65 million over the next twelve months. Kofax's cash flow exhibits some seasonality as the company bills a significant portion of its new perpetual licenses and maintenance contracts in December and collects cash during the January through March period. The company's capital expenditures are modest at about 2% of sales. Kofax's $80 million revolver (fully undrawn) matures in July 2022, and Moody's expects that the company will proactively extend its maturity. The revolver has a springing covenant with step downs, which is applicable if revolver utilization exceeds 30%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings for Kofax could be upgraded if organic revenue grows at least low-to-mid single digits, leverage is expected to be sustained under 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt approaches 10%. The ratings could be downgraded if Kofax experiences revenue and earnings decline such that free cash flow to debt remains below 5% or leverage is sustained over 6.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Project Leopard Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of multi-channel capture and business process management software. The company generated revenue of $543 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Project Leopard Holdings Inc. is a holding company set up by private equity group Thoma Bravo, to acquire the Kofax business from Lexmark International in June 2017.

