Moody's affirms Kofax's B2 CFR, outlook remains negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Project Leopard Holdings Inc.'s ("Kofax") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities. The outlook remains negative.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a deterioration in Kofax's credit metrics due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, as well as the uncertainty over the depth and duration of the outbreak. While the majority of Kofax's revenue base is recurring and will provide stability in free cash flow generation, the company's print management and capture software products for multi-function printers (MFPs) will face stronger headwinds to sales and cash flow over the near-term. It also remains uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will transform the office sector as permanent remote locations will likely be considered, depressing long-term demand for certain IT hardware and related products. Overall, Moody's expects organic revenue to decline in the low teens percentage range in 2020 as companies will postpone purchasing new products related to MFPs due to work from home arrangements. As a result, Moody's projects EBITDA to decline, increasing leverage to at least the mid 5x range for the next 12 to 18 months.

Nonetheless, the ratings affirmation reflects Kofax's good liquidity position which will allow the company to manage through the economic recession. Additionally, it also incorporates Moody's view that as the economy gradually recovers, Kofax will be able to reduce debt-to-EBITDA to under 5x by the end of 2021.

Rating Affirmations:

..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kofax's B2 CFR reflects its leading position in the multi-channel capture and financial process automation software markets, good liquidity and moderate pro forma leverage compared to many other software rated B2 peers. The ratings also reflect the operational successes of integrating the Nuance Document Imaging acquisition and effectively realizing the cost synergies associated with the transaction. Kofax's credit profile is challenged by the company's core operations in the mature software capture and print management segments, and an aggressive acquisition-based growth strategy. M&A activity may result in further uses of internal cash flow or additional debt. Moody's expects Kofax's revenue and earnings to decline in 2020 from lower business spending on IT products, leading to an increase in leverage to at least the mid 5x range, with a gradual recovery in operating performance in 2021 as the global economy recovers.

Moody's views Kofax's liquidity as good based on $124 million of cash (as of March 31, 2020) and an undrawn $80 million revolver expiring July 2022. For the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects positive free cash flow generation. Kofax's cash flow exhibits some seasonality as the company bills a significant portion of its new perpetual licenses and maintenance contracts in December and collects cash during the January through March period. The company's capital expenditures are modest and annual term loan amortization is $9.7 million. The revolver has a springing covenant with step downs, which is applicable if revolver utilization exceeds 30%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered and projects Kofax to maintain comfortable cushion if it were to be tested.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The IT hardware and related services sectors have been sectors affected by the shock given their sensitivity to business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Kofax's credit profile, including its exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Kofax remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Kofax of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Kofax's ratings is unlikely. However, the ratings could be upgraded if organic revenues grow at least low-to-mid single digits, leverage is expected to be sustained under 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt exceeds 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Kofax experiences steeper revenue and earnings decline than currently anticipated such that adjusted free cash flow to debt falls below 5%, or leverage is sustained over 6.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Project Leopard Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of multi-channel capture and business process management software. The company had pro forma revenues of approximately $574 million in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Project Leopard Holdings Inc. is a holding company set up by private equity group, Thoma Bravo to acquire the Kofax business from Lexmark International in June 2017.

