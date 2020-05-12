Moody's affirms Kofax's B2 CFR, outlook remains negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Project Leopard Holdings Inc.'s ("Kofax") B2
Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) and B2 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities.
The outlook remains negative.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a deterioration
in Kofax's credit metrics due to the effects of the COVID-19
pandemic on the global economy, as well as the uncertainty over
the depth and duration of the outbreak. While the majority of Kofax's
revenue base is recurring and will provide stability in free cash flow
generation, the company's print management and capture software
products for multi-function printers (MFPs) will face stronger
headwinds to sales and cash flow over the near-term. It
also remains uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will transform
the office sector as permanent remote locations will likely be considered,
depressing long-term demand for certain IT hardware and related
products. Overall, Moody's expects organic revenue
to decline in the low teens percentage range in 2020 as companies will
postpone purchasing new products related to MFPs due to work from home
arrangements. As a result, Moody's projects EBITDA
to decline, increasing leverage to at least the mid 5x range for
the next 12 to 18 months.
Nonetheless, the ratings affirmation reflects Kofax's good
liquidity position which will allow the company to manage through the
economic recession. Additionally, it also incorporates Moody's
view that as the economy gradually recovers, Kofax will be able
to reduce debt-to-EBITDA to under 5x by the end of 2021.
Rating Affirmations:
..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kofax's B2 CFR reflects its leading position in the multi-channel
capture and financial process automation software markets, good
liquidity and moderate pro forma leverage compared to many other software
rated B2 peers. The ratings also reflect the operational successes
of integrating the Nuance Document Imaging acquisition and effectively
realizing the cost synergies associated with the transaction. Kofax's
credit profile is challenged by the company's core operations in
the mature software capture and print management segments, and an
aggressive acquisition-based growth strategy. M&A activity
may result in further uses of internal cash flow or additional debt.
Moody's expects Kofax's revenue and earnings to decline in
2020 from lower business spending on IT products, leading to an
increase in leverage to at least the mid 5x range, with a gradual
recovery in operating performance in 2021 as the global economy recovers.
Moody's views Kofax's liquidity as good based on $124
million of cash (as of March 31, 2020) and an undrawn $80
million revolver expiring July 2022. For the next 12 to 18 months,
Moody's expects positive free cash flow generation. Kofax's
cash flow exhibits some seasonality as the company bills a significant
portion of its new perpetual licenses and maintenance contracts in December
and collects cash during the January through March period. The
company's capital expenditures are modest and annual term loan amortization
is $9.7 million. The revolver has a springing covenant
with step downs, which is applicable if revolver utilization exceeds
30%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered
and projects Kofax to maintain comfortable cushion if it were to be tested.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The IT hardware and related
services sectors have been sectors affected by the shock given their sensitivity
to business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Kofax's credit profile, including its exposure
to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and Kofax remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Kofax of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Kofax's ratings is unlikely.
However, the ratings could be upgraded if organic revenues grow
at least low-to-mid single digits, leverage is expected
to be sustained under 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt exceeds
10%.
The ratings could be downgraded if Kofax experiences steeper revenue and
earnings decline than currently anticipated such that adjusted free cash
flow to debt falls below 5%, or leverage is sustained over
6.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Project Leopard Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of multi-channel
capture and business process management software. The company had
pro forma revenues of approximately $574 million in the last twelve
months ended March 31, 2020. Project Leopard Holdings Inc.
is a holding company set up by private equity group, Thoma Bravo
to acquire the Kofax business from Lexmark International in June 2017.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mariya Moore
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653