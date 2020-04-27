Moody's affirms Kohl's Baa2 rating; assigns a Baa2 to its proposed senior unsecured notes offering

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's") Baa2 senior
unsecured rating and assigned a Baa2 rating to its proposed $500
million senior unsecured notes offering. The outlook remains negative.
The net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of its senior secured
asset based revolving credit facility with the remainder for general corporate
purposes.
"Kohl's continues to take decisive actions to enhance its liquidity profile
as its weathers the disruption related to COVID-19 and the potential
suppression of consumer demand for an extended period, " said Vice
President, Christina Boni. "The recent replacement of its
$1 billion unsecured credit facility with a $1.5
billion asset based revolver in conjunction with the $500 million
of senior unsecured notes offering increases its liquidity to weather
the disruption" Boni added. The affirmation reflects Moody's
expectation that as Kohl's business normalizes following the disruption
caused by COVID-19, the company's financial strategy
will remain focused on permanent debt reduction as it has in recent years.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The department store sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Kohl's credit profile, including its exposure
to potential unit closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Kohl's remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects the impact on Kohl's of the breadth and severity of the
shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Kohl's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by governance considerations
including the suspension of its dividend program after the first quarter
as well as the suspension of share repurchases in response to the disruption
of COVID-19. Kohl's financial strategy is expected to remain
conservative until operational performance returns to more normalized
levels. The rating also reflects its solid market position and
scale with over $18.9 billion of net sales, a long
term track record of innovative merchandising which includes a significant
level of private label and exclusive merchandise, its excellent
liquidity, and historically solid credit metrics. The current
rating reflects Moody's view that the company's valued oriented offering
and off-mall format with its historical focus on cost discipline
and inventory management will enable the company to compete effectively
in worsening economic conditions.
The negative outlook reflects the company's operating performance and
credit metrics could deteriorate meaningfully based on the protracted
disruption from COVID-19 and ensuing weak consumer demand.
unsecured rating reflects its value proposition, online presence,
and off-mall locations which support its ability to compete effectively
long term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require Kohl's to continue to meaningfully improve its
competitive position and successfully navigate the difficult macroeconomic
environment. Quantitatively, this would also require that
the company achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times
and an EBIT margin approaching 10%.
Ratings could be downgraded if the recovery from COVID-19 and weakening
consumer demand is expected to be for a protracted period. Ratings
could also be downgraded if financial policy resumes shareholder distributions
before the company sales and operating performance is on an upward trajectory
to return to fiscal 2019 performance. Quantitatively ratings could
be downgraded if debt to EBITDA were sustained above 3.25 times,
or if the company's EBITDA does not return to an operating performance
trajectory from which it can achieve above 80% of its 2019 EBITDA
level in fiscal 2021.
Kohl's Corporation, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin,
is a leading department store retailer, with 1,159 stores
and 12 FILA outlets in the U.S. Total fiscal 2019 revenue
is approximately $20 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christina Boni
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
