Moody's affirms Kohl's Baa2 rating; assigns a Baa2 to its proposed senior unsecured notes offering

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's") Baa2 senior unsecured rating and assigned a Baa2 rating to its proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes offering. The outlook remains negative. The net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of its senior secured asset based revolving credit facility with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

"Kohl's continues to take decisive actions to enhance its liquidity profile as its weathers the disruption related to COVID-19 and the potential suppression of consumer demand for an extended period, " said Vice President, Christina Boni. "The recent replacement of its $1 billion unsecured credit facility with a $1.5 billion asset based revolver in conjunction with the $500 million of senior unsecured notes offering increases its liquidity to weather the disruption" Boni added. The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that as Kohl's business normalizes following the disruption caused by COVID-19, the company's financial strategy will remain focused on permanent debt reduction as it has in recent years.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The department store sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Kohl's credit profile, including its exposure to potential unit closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Kohl's remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Kohl's of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Kohl's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by governance considerations including the suspension of its dividend program after the first quarter as well as the suspension of share repurchases in response to the disruption of COVID-19. Kohl's financial strategy is expected to remain conservative until operational performance returns to more normalized levels. The rating also reflects its solid market position and scale with over $18.9 billion of net sales, a long term track record of innovative merchandising which includes a significant level of private label and exclusive merchandise, its excellent liquidity, and historically solid credit metrics. The current rating reflects Moody's view that the company's valued oriented offering and off-mall format with its historical focus on cost discipline and inventory management will enable the company to compete effectively in worsening economic conditions.

The negative outlook reflects the company's operating performance and credit metrics could deteriorate meaningfully based on the protracted disruption from COVID-19 and ensuing weak consumer demand. unsecured rating reflects its value proposition, online presence, and off-mall locations which support its ability to compete effectively long term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require Kohl's to continue to meaningfully improve its competitive position and successfully navigate the difficult macroeconomic environment. Quantitatively, this would also require that the company achieve and sustain debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times and an EBIT margin approaching 10%.

Ratings could be downgraded if the recovery from COVID-19 and weakening consumer demand is expected to be for a protracted period. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policy resumes shareholder distributions before the company sales and operating performance is on an upward trajectory to return to fiscal 2019 performance. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA were sustained above 3.25 times, or if the company's EBITDA does not return to an operating performance trajectory from which it can achieve above 80% of its 2019 EBITDA level in fiscal 2021.

Kohl's Corporation, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading department store retailer, with 1,159 stores and 12 FILA outlets in the U.S. Total fiscal 2019 revenue is approximately $20 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

