Moody's affirms Komatsu's A2 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today affirmed Komatsu Ltd.'s (Komatsu) A2 issuer rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the backed A2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-1 US commercial paper rating of Komatsu Finance America Inc. (KFA), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Komatsu. The ratings of KFA reflect the full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee by Komatsu.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation of Komatsu's A2 rating reflects our expectation that the company's competitive position in the global construction and mining equipment markets and cost discipline will help sustain solid earnings and cash flow, while absorbing inflationary cost pressures," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"We expect Komatsu's conservative financial policy to keep leverage low at around 1x for its industrial, non-finance segment over the next 12-18 months," adds Nishio.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Komatsu's A2 rating is underpinned by the company's leading market position, supported by its strong brand recognition, competitive product lineups, and advanced capability in IT application for its products. The company is well diversified geographically through its global sales and service network.

Komatsu has restored its profitability, following the 2020 pandemic-induced downturn, with sales price increases and cost discipline offsetting higher costs. Komatsu's EBITA margin increased to around 13% for the 12 months ended June 2022, from about 8% for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (fiscal 2020). The company's pricing power and cost control will help defend its profitability while providing internal funds for re-investment in growth. Moody's expects the company's EBITA margin to remain in the low 10% range over the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, Komatsu's A2 rating takes into consideration that its core construction and mining equipment business is sensitive to economic cycles in those end-markets. Nonetheless, the company's parts and services businesses provide some stability to its earnings, with higher margins and less cyclicality than sales of original equipment. Moody's estimates that these aftermarket businesses contribute over 50% of the construction and mining equipment segment's profits.

Komatsu has a strong balance sheet to help absorb cyclicality in the end-markets. Excluding the profit and debt of the retail finance segment, Moody's estimates that Komatsu's debt/EBITDA was about 0.8x, well below the consolidated 2.3x for fiscal 2021. Moody's expects that Komatsu will maintain its healthy financial position, with the non-finance, industrial business sustaining positive free cash flow and low level of debt over the next few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Komatsu's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its competitive position in the global construction and mining equipment market, while sustaining its improved margin over the next 12 months. Moody's expects that Komatsu's business strengths will help maintain its solid operating performance during market downturns. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will adhere to its conservative financial policy with low leverage for the industrial, non-finance segment.

Upward rating pressure could arise if Komatsu expands its product lineups and strengthens its market position so that it materially reduces the company's exposure to swings in end-market demand or the cyclicality in its sales and earnings. An upgrade will also require a sustained improvement in Komatsu's financial performance; for example, an increase in its consolidated EBITA margin (including the retail finance segment) to above 14% and consolidated debt/EBITDA (including the retail finance segment) below 1.5x, both sustained through business cycles.

Moody's could consider downgrading Komatsu's rating if the company's margin deteriorates as a result of competition or a prolonged downturn in market demand, with its consolidated EBITA margin falling to the single-digit percentages on a sustained basis. Komatsu's rating could also be downgraded if the company adopts a less conservative financial policy; for example, having unduly high shareholder returns or debt-funded investments, so that its consolidated debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing (Japanese) published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75073. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Komatsu Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's largest and the world's second-largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment by sales.

