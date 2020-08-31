Moody's affirms Komatsu's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today affirmed Komatsu Ltd.'s
(Komatsu) A2 issuer rating.
Moody's has also affirmed the backed A2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-1
US commercial paper rating of Komatsu Finance America Inc. (KFA),
an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Komatsu. The ratings
on KFA's senior unsecured notes and commercial paper program reflect
the full and irrevocable guarantee by Komatsu.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
"Komatsu's A2 rating and stable outlook reflect our expectation
that the company's competitive position in the global construction
and mining equipment markets will help mitigate the weakening in its credit
metrics amid the current market downturn, and support a recovery
in its profit margin and leverage from 2021," says Ryohei
Nishio, a Moody's Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Komatsu's A2 rating reflects the company's leading market
position, backed by its strong brand recognition, broad product
lineups, and advanced capability in IT application for its products.
The company has also long maintained its geographic diversification through
its broad global sales and service network. At the same time,
Komatsu's rating is constrained by the inherent volatility in the
company's core businesses.
The coronavirus outbreak has caused a deterioration in new equipment sales,
with pre-tax income down more than 50% in the first quarter
of the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2020) from a year ago.
Komatsu's EBITA margin registered around 9.2% for
the 12 months ended June 2020.
However, sales and earnings should start to improve as construction
equipment use has picked up again in its major markets. Moreover,
Komatsu has a track record of managing its production capacity and costs
during downcycles to defend its earnings.
Komatsu's parts and services businesses also provide some resilience,
with higher margins and less cyclical sales when compared to equipment
sales. Moody's estimates these businesses contribute over
50% of the core construction and mining equipment segment's
profits.
Komatsu maintains a strong balance sheet to help absorb business volatility.
Excluding the profit and debt of the retail finance segment, Moody's
estimates that Komatsu's debt/EBITDA was 1.4x, below
the consolidated 2.9x for fiscal 2019.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Komatsu's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will effectively control its costs to drive margin recovery
from 2021, and that it will manage discretionary capital spending
and dividends well within its cash flow and adhere to its conservative
financial policy.
An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the current
downturn and the inherent cyclicality in the global construction and mining
machinery markets. In the longer term, however, the
rating could be upgraded if Komatsu materially strengthens its market
position and sustains improved credit metrics, for example,
consolidated EBITA margin (including the retail finance segment) above
14% through the business cycles and consolidated debt/EBITDA (including
the retail finance segment) below 1.5x.
The rating could be downgraded if Komatsu's margins do not recover as
expected or financial policies become less conservative, so that
consolidated EBITA margin is sustained in the single digits in terms of
percentages and consolidated debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
(Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Komatsu Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's largest
and the world's second-largest manufacturer of construction machinery
and mining equipment by sales.
Komatsu Finance America Inc., based in Chicago, Illinois,
is a financing subsidiary for the group's business in the Americas.
