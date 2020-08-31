Moody's affirms Komatsu's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today affirmed Komatsu Ltd.'s (Komatsu) A2 issuer rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the backed A2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-1 US commercial paper rating of Komatsu Finance America Inc. (KFA), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Komatsu. The ratings on KFA's senior unsecured notes and commercial paper program reflect the full and irrevocable guarantee by Komatsu.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"Komatsu's A2 rating and stable outlook reflect our expectation that the company's competitive position in the global construction and mining equipment markets will help mitigate the weakening in its credit metrics amid the current market downturn, and support a recovery in its profit margin and leverage from 2021," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Komatsu's A2 rating reflects the company's leading market position, backed by its strong brand recognition, broad product lineups, and advanced capability in IT application for its products. The company has also long maintained its geographic diversification through its broad global sales and service network. At the same time, Komatsu's rating is constrained by the inherent volatility in the company's core businesses.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a deterioration in new equipment sales, with pre-tax income down more than 50% in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2020) from a year ago. Komatsu's EBITA margin registered around 9.2% for the 12 months ended June 2020.

However, sales and earnings should start to improve as construction equipment use has picked up again in its major markets. Moreover, Komatsu has a track record of managing its production capacity and costs during downcycles to defend its earnings.

Komatsu's parts and services businesses also provide some resilience, with higher margins and less cyclical sales when compared to equipment sales. Moody's estimates these businesses contribute over 50% of the core construction and mining equipment segment's profits.

Komatsu maintains a strong balance sheet to help absorb business volatility. Excluding the profit and debt of the retail finance segment, Moody's estimates that Komatsu's debt/EBITDA was 1.4x, below the consolidated 2.9x for fiscal 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Komatsu's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will effectively control its costs to drive margin recovery from 2021, and that it will manage discretionary capital spending and dividends well within its cash flow and adhere to its conservative financial policy.

An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the current downturn and the inherent cyclicality in the global construction and mining machinery markets. In the longer term, however, the rating could be upgraded if Komatsu materially strengthens its market position and sustains improved credit metrics, for example, consolidated EBITA margin (including the retail finance segment) above 14% through the business cycles and consolidated debt/EBITDA (including the retail finance segment) below 1.5x.

The rating could be downgraded if Komatsu's margins do not recover as expected or financial policies become less conservative, so that consolidated EBITA margin is sustained in the single digits in terms of percentages and consolidated debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Komatsu Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's largest and the world's second-largest manufacturer of construction machinery and mining equipment by sales.

Komatsu Finance America Inc., based in Chicago, Illinois, is a financing subsidiary for the group's business in the Americas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

