Moody's affirms Korail's Aa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Korea Railroad Corporation's
(Korail) issuer rating and senior unsecured rating at Aa2 and its senior
unsecured medium-term note rating at (P)Aa2.
At the same time, Moody's has maintained the stable outlook on the
ratings.
Moody's has also downgraded Korail's baseline credit assessment (BCA)
to b2 from b1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation of Korail's ratings reflects our assessment that the
company's ratings will continue to benefit from a very high likelihood
of extraordinary support from the Korean government," says Mic Kang,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "Korail's ratings
are therefore resilient to the weakening of its BCA stemming from reduced
passenger numbers."
Korail's Aa2 issuer rating combines: (1) its b2 BCA;
and (2) Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood that the company
will receive extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable)
in times of need. This assessment is based on the Korean government's
very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to Korail,
given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in
its Aa2 rating. Such an assessment results in a 12-notch
uplift to the company's final rating.
The lowering of the BCA considers Moody's expectation that coronavirus-related
disruptions will continue to weigh on Korail's already weak credit
metrics. Moody's estimates the number of passengers on Korail's
high-speed railway, which is its core profit source,
has declined by around 40%-50% since late-January
2020 compared with the same period last year.
Moody's expects the Korean government will provide timely support to Korail
if the railway operator's viability is at risk, owing to its important
strategic policy role of implementing the government's railway policies
and establishing a sustainable and efficient system to alleviate road
congestion and long-term economic and social development under
the supervision of the government.
In addition, the government will likely step in to provide assistance
in the event of disruptions at Korail to prevent the spread of substantial
contagion risks to the local financial markets and the government-related
issuer (GRI) sector overall. The government has also established
a track record of closely monitoring and managing the financial health
of Korail and other GRIs, indicating its commitment to preventing
financial distress at Korail.
Moody's assesses Korail's dependence on the Korean government as very
high, given that its credit quality is correlated with that of the
government due to the close operational and financial linkages between
the company and the government.
Moody's expects Korail's funds from operation (FFO) interest
coverage ratio will fall below 1.0x in 2020 from 1.6x-1.7x
in 2017-19. This weakening is mainly because of declining
passenger numbers particularly on its high-speed railway,
with limited visibility around fare adjustments to compensate for increasing
operating costs, and structurally low fares for conventional and
logistics operations. These credit metrics will position Korail's
BCA at b2.
Moody's expects Korail's passenger numbers and operating cash flow
will recover once the disruption from the outbreak is eventually contained.
But when that will happen is uncertain at this stage.
Moody's does not expect Korail to face material liquidity risk over
the next 12-18 months, because the company's cash holding
and strong access to the domestic funding markets are likely to help fund
potential cash shortfalls from operations, maturing debt and capital
spending. In addition, Moody's expects that Korail
can push back its capital spending for any nonessential expansion and
that the Korean government will step in if substantial liquidity risks
emerge.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak globally,
deteriorating Korean and global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger
railway sector in Korea has been significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Korail's exposure to environmental risk is low, because transport
through passenger railway is environmentally cleaner and more energy efficient
than other travel options such as private passenger vehicles.
Korail's debt-funded capital spending will increase,
despite the company's already high debt leverage. However,
this concern is mitigated by the tight supervision by the Korean government
and the government's extraordinary support.
The stable outlook on Korail's ratings is in line with the stable outlook
on the Korean government's rating, and reflects Moody's expectation
that the company's strategic importance to and strong support from the
government, if and when needed, will remain intact over at
least the next 12 to 18 months.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will likely trigger a review of
Korail's ratings. Korail's BCA could be upgraded if its FFO interest
coverage ratio exceeds 1.0x on a sustained basis.
A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of
Korail's ratings. In addition, Moody's could downgrade
the ratings if the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government
decreases.
Korail's BCA could be downgraded if there are signs of weakening access
to the funding markets. A weakening in Korail's BCA could also
strain its ratings, depending on Moody's assessment then of
its ongoing policy role and linkages with the Korean government.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Global Passenger Railway
Companies published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072090,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Korea Railroad Corporation is responsible for railroad operations in Korea.
The company is wholly owned by the Government of Korea through the Ministry
of Strategy and Finance and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure
and Transport.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
