Moody's affirms Korea Expressway's Aa2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Korea Expressway Corporation's
(KEC) senior unsecured ratings at Aa2 and senior unsecured medium-term
note rating at (P)Aa2.
At the same time, Moody's has maintained the stable outlook on the
ratings.
Moody's has also affirmed KEC's baseline credit assessment (BCA) at baa2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation of KEC's ratings reflects our assessment that the company's
ratings will continue to benefit from a very high likelihood of extraordinary
support from the Korean government," says Mic Kang, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "And KEC's
credit metrics will likely continue to support its BCA, despite
coronavirus-related disruptions."
KEC's Aa2 ratings combines: (1) its baa2 BCA; and (2)
Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood that the company will receive
extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) in times
of need. This assessment is based on the Korean government's very
high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KEC, given
the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2
rating. Such an assessment results in a six-notch uplift
to the company's final rating.
The affirmation of the BCA considers Moody's expectation that in the absence
of a material cut in toll fees, KEC will maintain a financial buffer
against coronavirus-related disruptions, supported by its
ongoing cash generation from toll collections and the government's
regular capital injections to support KEC's capital spending.
Moody's expects the Korean government will provide timely support to KEC
if the toll operator's viability is at risk, owing to its critical
policy roles in Korea's transportation industry, with a mandate
to construct, operate and maintain most toll roads in the country
under the supervision of the government.
In addition, the government will likely step in to provide assistance
in the event of disruptions at KEC to prevent the spread of substantial
contagion risks to the local financial markets and the government-related
issuer (GRI) sector overall. The government has also established
a track record of closely monitoring and managing the financial health
of KEC and other GRIs, indicating its commitment to preventing financial
distress at KEC.
Moody's assesses KEC's dependence on the Korean government as very high,
given that its credit quality is correlated with that of the government
due to the close operational and financial linkages between the company
and the government.
Moody's expects KEC's funds from operation (FFO) to adjusted
debt ratio will fall to 5%-6% in 2020 from 6%-8%
during 2017-19, because of a decline in traffic volume stemming
from the coronavirus outbreak and the slowing economy. Moody's
estimates that during the period from the middle of February to late March
2020, KEC's traffic volume declined around 13% compared
with the same period in 2019.
Still, these credit metrics will likely continue to position KEC's
BCA at baa2.
Moody's does not expect KEC to face material liquidity risk over
the next 12-18 months, because the company's ongoing
cash generation from operations, cash holding, strong access
to the domestic funding markets and the Korean government's regular
capital injections are likely to help cover maturing debt and capital
spending. In addition, Moody's expects that KEC can
push back its capital spending for any non-essential expansion
and that the government will step in if substantial liquidity risks emerge.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak globally,
deteriorating Korean and global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The toll road
sector in Korea has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to
consumer demand and sentiment.
The ratings also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
KEC's exposure to environmental risk is low, because traffic volumes
in Korea will continue to be mainly driven by the economic activities,
business sentiment, leisure activities, population growth
and personal mobility requirements.
KEC's debt funding to cover part of the capital spending required
to construct new toll roads will increase. However, this
concern is mitigated by the tight supervision by the Korean government
and the government's extraordinary support.
The stable outlook on KEC's ratings is in line with the stable outlook
on the Korean government's rating, and reflects Moody's expectation
that the company's strategic importance to and strong support from the
government, if and when needed, will remain intact over at
least the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will likely trigger a review of
KEC's ratings. KEC's BCA could be upgraded if its FFO/debt exceeds
around 7% on a sustained basis.
A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating will result in a downgrade of
KEC's ratings. In addition, the company's rating could be
downgraded if there are significant adverse changes in its relationship
with the government or in its policy role.
KEC's BCA could be downgraded if its FFO/debt falls below 5% on
a sustained basis. However, such a weakening in KEC's credit
metrics would not have an immediate impact on its ratings because of the
very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government,
which provides a buffer to the company's ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Toll Roads
published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC, Aa2 stable) constructs,
manages and operates Korea's expressway network. KEC is more than
99% owned by the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) directly or indirectly.
