Moody's affirms Korea Gas Corporation's Aa2 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Korea Gas Corporation's (Kogas) Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and the (P)Aa2 rating on its senior unsecured MTN program.

The outlook on Kogas remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed Kogas' Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at baa3.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our view that Kogas' ratings will continue to benefit from a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Korea, as its strategic importance to the Korean economy will remain intact," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation of Kogas' BCA reflects our expectation that there won't be any adverse changes in the company's dominant position in Korea's gas utility market, and that its financial metrics will remain supportive of its BCA level over the next 12-18 months," adds Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 ratings primarily reflect Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support for Kogas from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable). This assessment is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves as reflected in its Aa2 rating, and underpins a seven-notch uplift to Kogas' ratings from the company's baa3 BCA.

The government's very high likelihood of providing support to Kogas in times of need reflects (1) the company's important policy role in providing natural gas to Korea as the country's only integrated gas utility provider, and in leading the government's initiatives to develop hydrogen energy; (2) the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from the company's default; and (3) the company's ownership relationship with the government, along with the high level of government supervision.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's long track record of adopting measures to prevent government-related issuers (GRI) from defaulting, as well as its transparent and predictable policies, given the history of GRI performance in Korea and the gas sector's regulatory framework.

As such, Moody's has maintained its assessment of support at "Very High" for Kogas, under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for GRIs.

Moody's has also continued to maintain the company's dependence score at "Very High", given the company's close links with the government, mainly stemming from its status as an implementer of mandated policy roles for the country's gas sector under the government's supervision, and reliance on the same revenue base as the government and exposure to common risks.

Moody's does not expect any material changes in Kogas' linkage with the government for at least the next two to three years, owing to the company's important policy role and the current administration's focus on the public roles that state-owned and controlled entities play.

Kogas' baa3 BCA mainly incorporates its near monopoly in the transmission and wholesale of natural gas in Korea and adequate financial metrics for its BCA level. At the same time, the BCA is constrained by the company's improving but still weak consistency in tariff adjustments, particularly for residential gas use, and its high debt leverage, mainly stemming from debt-funded acquisitions of gas fields overseas.

Moody's expects Kogas' funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt to stay at 6.5%-8.5% in 2020-21, which is similar to or slightly lower than the 8.1% it recorded in 2019. Regulated tariffs on Kogas' gas assets, along with a decrease in working capital needs amid declining cost of imported natural gas, will partly mitigate a decline in sales volume due to the economic contraction and a decrease in profits from its gas fields overseas amid the drop in crude oil prices. In addition, Kogas' cash flow from its regulated gas utility operations, along with lower working capital needs, will likely help the company reduce its reliance on debt to fund capital spending.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in its assessment.

Moody's does not expect environmental risk to have a significant impact on Kogas' credit quality over at least the next 12-18 months, because the company only operates a gas utility business without power generation under a cost pass-through system.

Kogas' exposure to social risks associated with health and safety risks are mitigated by its implementation of measures to satisfy the government's strengthening safety requirements.

Kogas will fund its capital spending and overseas investments by debt, if its operating cash flow is weaker than Moody's expectation. However, any significant rise in debt will be mitigated by the tight supervision over the company by the Korean government and the government's extraordinary support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Kogas' ratings reflects Moody's expectations that Kogas' strategic importance to Korea's economy and the very high likelihood of support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of Kogas' ratings.

Moody's could raise Kogas' BCA if its funds from operations (FFO)/debt exceeds 10% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of Kogas' ratings. In addition, Moody's would review Kogas' ratings in the event of significant adverse changes in the company's relationship with the government or its policy roles.

Moody's could lower Kogas' BCA if its FFO/debt remains below 5% on a sustained basis. However, a change in the company's BCA would not immediately affect the ratings, given that government support will remain a predominant rating factor over at least the next two to three years.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

As Korea's only fully-integrated natural-gas company, Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas) holds an effective monopoly over the import, transmission, and wholesaling of natural gas in Korea. Listed on the Korea Stock Exchange, Kogas was 54.6%-owned by the Korean government (Aa2 stable), directly and indirectly, through Korea Electric Power Corporation (Aa2 stable) and local governments as of 30 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

