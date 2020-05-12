Moody's affirms Korea's Aa2 rating, maintains stable outlook

Singapore, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government
of Korea's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aa2
and maintained the stable outlook. The (P)Aa2 senior unsecured
shelf ratings are also affirmed.
The drivers behind the rating affirmation and stable outlook include Moody's
assessment of Korea's strong governance and effective macroeconomic,
fiscal and monetary management of shocks, as illustrated during
the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects Korea to maintain
robust growth potential and strong fiscal and debt metrics relative to
similarly-rated sovereigns, through the current and potential
future shocks.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. For Korea, the main
channels of exposure stem from its reliance on export-oriented
manufacturing, its participation in regionally dispersed supply
chains and the consequent spillovers to domestic consumption and investment.
However, Moody's expects that the damage to the economy will
be contained and the government's fiscal and debt position will
not weaken materially when compared to similarly-rated sovereigns.
Over the longer term, Korea faces a rapid ageing of its population
which will weigh on growth and raise the government's debt burden,
although likely not to the same extent as for similarly-rated sovereigns.
The Aa2 rating also takes into account lingering geopolitical risk given
the lack of progress towards a lasting peace settlement with North Korea.
South Korea's long-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged
at Aa1. The foreign-currency deposit ceiling remains at
Aa2, while the local-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain
at Aaa. The short-term foreign-currency bond and
deposit ceilings remain unchanged at P-1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aa2 RATING
EXECUTIVE AND POLICY INSTITUTIONS' TRACK RECORD OF EFFECTIVE RESPONSE
TO SHOCKS
While the Korean economy is exposed to shocks that affect global trade,
the sovereign's executive and policy institutions have a track record
of effective responses that preserve robust growth potential and sound
public finances. Moody's expects this track record to be
maintained in the current shock triggered by the coronavirus pandemic
and potential future shocks.
In the current environment, the government's effective containment
efforts have preempted the need for a lockdown, while paving the
way towards a normalization of domestic economic activity sooner than
other advanced economy peers. In addition, a comprehensive
fiscal, monetary and regulatory response will cushion the negative
spillovers from the deterioration in external demand, especially
among Korea's largest trade partners. Although Moody's
forecasts Korea to record its first economic contraction since the Asian
financial crisis this year, it will be less severe than all other
advanced G20 economies.
The countercyclical fiscal response reflects Korea's robust fiscal
position heading into the current crisis. General government budget
balances, including net receipts of social security funds,
have typically been in or near surplus for much of the past decade,
contributing to a low stock of debt relative to similarly-rated
advanced economy peers.
Over at least the next two to three years, Moody's does not
expect general government fiscal balances to return to a surplus position
in light of budgetary support to aid the recovery from the coronavirus
outbreak and the government's ongoing policy emphasis towards more
inclusive growth. Nevertheless, Moody's projects government
debt to remain contained at less than 45% of GDP, preserving
Korea's high fiscal strength.
LONG-TERM ECONOMIC AND FISCAL IMPACT OF AGEING ON PAR OR LESS SEVERE
THAN IN OTHER ADVANCED ECONOMIES
Over the medium term, Korea's growth potential is likely to
slow as an ageing population leads to declines in the working age population.
Moody's expects that these effects will be partly offset by comparatively
strong productivity growth, supported by investment in innovation
so that Korea's potential growth is likely to remain robust as compared
to other advanced economies.
Similarly, while the government's finances will be negatively
affected by increasing spending on healthcare and provisions for the elderly,
Korea has as much--and in some aspects, more--flexibility
to respond to the gradual pressure and mitigate the impact on its balance
sheet.
GEOPOLITICAL RISK LINGERS
Notwithstanding strong credit fundamentals, Korea's credit
profile continues to be constrained by its exposure to event risk,
reflecting the ongoing very low probability but big impact risk of a military
confrontation with North Korea amid the ebb and flow of tensions on the
Korean peninsula.
Tensions have neither escalated nor meaningfully abated in recent years.
The resumption of weapons testing since last year and the dire economic
situation resulting from the continued diplomatic isolation of North Korea
point to a non-negligible threat to the status quo.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects limited risks to Korea's credit profile.
Korea's credit fundamentals will remain exposed to material and long-lasting
impediments to global trade and/or a structural slowing in China.
Longer-term credit constraints for the sovereign are predominantly
centered on the government's ability to implement structural reforms to
maintain its strong economic performance and robust fiscal position against
the background of a rapidly ageing society. In the context of either
acute economic shocks or long-term ageing trends, Korea's
credit metrics are likely to be as resilient as similarly-rated
sovereigns.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are not material to Korea's credit profile.
Given Korea's large industrial sector, a number of sectors are susceptible
to carbon transition risks, including automobiles, steel,
and shipbuilding, that could dampen the long-term outlook
for economic growth; however, Moody's expects that the
transition will be gradual, allowing the relevant industries to
adjust without incurring significant loss of competitiveness. In
addition, Korea is exposed to natural disasters, primarily
typhoons and flooding. As in other highly-rated advanced
economies, Korea's economic diversification and the strength of
the country's institutions provide significant capacity to absorb these
shocks.
Social considerations are material to Korea's credit profile. Population
ageing and a shrinking domestic working-age population weigh on
potential growth, while threatening large increases to healthcare
and pension-related spending that will exacerbate the government's
debt burden if unaddressed. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety; in this context,
Korea's strong health care system and the effectiveness of its proactive
containment measures mitigate related risks to its credit profile.
Governance considerations are material to Korea's credit profile and underpin
the affirmation of the Aa2 rating. Effective governance underscores
the government's capacity to respond to shocks, imparting
resilience to economic growth and macroeconomic stability. Assessments
of rule of law, control of corruption and regulatory quality consistent
with other developed economies underscore Korea's sound governance framework,
although policymaking institutions, have shown limited progress
on mitigating the effects of Korea's ageing population, such as
the erosion of potential growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Economic and structural reforms that were increasingly likely to durably
improve potential GDP growth and mitigate the adverse impact of an ageing
population could lead to an upgrade.
Moreover, a material and irreversible reduction in geopolitical
risk, and in particular a lowering of the threat of warfare on the
Korean peninsula would also support a higher rating. Such a development
would likely involve significant and tangible steps to be taken towards
denuclearization and a permanent peace settlement between South and North
Korea, as well as towards an ending of North Korea's economic
and diplomatic isolation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Factors that would prompt a downgrade of South Korea's sovereign
rating include: (1) a heightening of geopolitical risks, such
as escalating tensions that would increase risks of an outbreak of military
conflict on the Korean peninsula and/or the collapse of the North Korean
regime, that would in turn threaten South Korea's economic
growth or its strong fiscal position; (2) a much deeper and more
sustained damage to the economy from global or domestic shocks that lead
to a severe structural impairment of potential growth; (3) a large
deterioration in government finances, including material crystallization
of state-owned enterprise debt or other contingent liabilities,
that materially lowers South Korea's fiscal strength.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 43,290 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2.7% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.3%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 1.6%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 4.5% (2018 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 25.6% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: aa2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 06 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Korea, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength have materially increased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
