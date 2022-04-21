Moody's affirms Korea's Aa2 rating, maintains stable outlook

Singapore, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Korea's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aa2 and maintained the stable outlook. The (P)Aa2 senior unsecured shelf ratings are also affirmed.

The rating is underpinned by a relatively robust growth outlook, backed by a diverse, competitive economic structure. Solid institutional management around longer term credit challenges from an aging population further support the credit profile.

At Aa2, the rating also takes into consideration Moody's expectations that debt levels will remain high, following the sharp rise in government debt over the past two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While pandemic-related fiscal support will gradually be withdrawn, growing demands from an aging population will reduce fiscal flexibility and keep debt burdens at high levels over the medium term. However, debt ratios should remain in line with the median for advanced economies given strong pre-pandemic starting points.

Geopolitical risk continues to remain a key overhang on the credit profile, arising from the low probability but high impact risk of a military confrontation with North Korea. Despite the recent spike in missile-testing by the North, Moody's considers the oscillation in rhetoric and weapons-testing to fall within its broader assessment of geopolitical risk, with the possibility of an outright conflagration remaining low and unchanged.

Korea's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. The two-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and sovereign rating reflect the country's strong external balances and effective institutions, balanced by relatively high geopolitical risks. The foreign currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling are at the same level to take into account low external indebtedness, high policy effectiveness, and an open capital account, greatly limiting the risks of potential transfer and convertibility restrictions in very low-probability scenarios of the government seeing a need to impose them.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aa2 RATING

HIGHLY DIVERSIFIED AND COMPETITIVE ECONOMY WILL SUPPORT POTENTIAL GROWTH, DESPITE IMPACT OF AGING POPULATION

Following the adverse economic shock from the pandemic and a 0.9% year-on-year contraction in real GDP in 2020, growth expanded by 4.0% in 2021. In 2022, Moody's expects growth to slow to a modest pace of 2.7% year-on-year with the strong outlook for the semiconductor sector and the recovery in private sector consumption balancing higher energy prices driven by developments related to Russia's military invasion in Ukraine and weaknesses in global growth.

Moody's expects growth will trend around potential levels of 2.0%, at least over the next few years, as continued competitiveness in high-valued added sectors offsets an aging population and challenges from high levels of household debt. Korea's economy remains highly diversified and ranks highly in indices of innovation and competitiveness. Importantly, the pandemic has accelerated shifts toward digitalization of economic activity, new growth sectors, and greater flexibility in work arrangements. This is evidenced through more recent initiatives targeted at developing "innovation-led growth", including the 'Korean New Deal', key pillars of which are to invest in a stronger social safety net, and boosting job creation through a focus on digitalization and green growth.

At the same time, a worsening old-age dependency ratio, or the proportion of the population older than 64 relative to that aged 15-64 years, will weigh on productivity growth and investment whilst also presenting fiscal pressures. Overall, Korea's working-age population will shrink by 23% between 2020 and 2040, according to estimates by the United Nations, having increased by over 11% between 1998 and 2017, although the impact on the economy's potential growth has been mitigated by high levels of elderly labor force participation compared to advanced economy peers. High costs of education, cost of living, and other social norms have also contributed to a dramatic decline in the total fertility rate.

In order to address these demographic challenges, the government has taken a number of labor reforms, including strengthening the social safety net and policies to support the employment of women and older persons.

Another challenge to headline growth and consumption is posed by the rise in household debt. Household borrowing has more than doubled over the past decade with debt levels now similar to those in some of the most indebted advanced economies, at 106.5% of GDP as of 3Q 2021, driven mainly by an increase in home mortgages.

More recently, concerted efforts by the authorities to stabilize the housing market, including by increasing supply and curbing speculative demand appear to be yielding results, with credit growth slowing to 7.8% year-on-year as of Q4 2021, from 10.4% year-on-year as of Q2 2021. Coupled with heightened vigilance around the issue, financial stability risks are also somewhat mitigated by the structure of household debt, characterized by a high share of high income borrowers with a high credit score and a low loan-to-value ratio.

FISCAL METRICS WILL REMAIN IN LINE WITH ADVANCED ECONOMIES, DESPITE FISCAL EROSION

In response to the coronavirus, the government announced stimulus measures worth over 10.0% of GDP cumulatively since 2020. An additional 10.1% was financed off-budget, according to IMF estimates. These measures drove a widening in the fiscal deficit to 1.5% of GDP in 2021 from a surplus of 1.6% of GDP in 2018.

While the deficit in 2022 is budgeted to be lower than the peak in 2020, Moody's expects fiscal deficits to persist, marking a departure from the fiscal surpluses of the past. Government objectives to support inclusive growth and an aging population indicate that accommodative fiscal policy is likely to persist beyond the immediate requirements of pandemic support.

Debt levels will likely remain high as the costs of an aging population rise. The government has yet to propose concrete revenue enhancement measures to fund these rising costs and tamp down deficits. It expects that the debt burden, calculated broadly based on the managed fiscal deficit (i.e the consolidated deficit less social security funds), will rise to 50.0% of GDP in 2022, from 37.6% of GDP in 2019. The debt burden will edge upward to 58.4% of GDP by 2025, largely in line with Moody's own forecasts.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects fiscal pressures remaining manageable for the foreseeable future due to several mitigating factors. At these levels, the debt ratio remains well below the median for advanced economies, which is around 56% of GDP. Separately, financing risks remain low, as the debt burden is comprised mostly of domestic government bonds, and a low 1% share of foreign currency debt (comprised of FX stabilization bonds, which were not issued for the purposes of funding deficits). Korea's debt affordability has also remained steady, in part anchored by both the comparatively low amount of debt and the Bank of Korea's past track record of inflation management, which has kept domestic interest rates low and stable. Finally, the government's proposed fiscal rule that targets a gross debt anchor and a flexible consolidated deficit target will further support debt sustainability, if implemented.

GEOPOLITICAL RISKS CONTINUE TO ACT AS A CREDIT CONSTRAINT

Notwithstanding strong credit fundamentals, Korea's credit profile continues to be constrained by its exposure to event risk, driven by the low probability—but high impact—risk of a military confrontation with North Korea. Nevertheless, the decades-long tensions have not materially impacted South Korea's economy, the functioning of its government and its finances, or the country's payment system.

Bilateral tensions have ebbed and flowed over time, shaped by developments related to policy stances of different South Korean administrations, as well as North Korea's relations with the U.S., China and the wider international community. Since the start of this year, North Korea has carried out spate of missile tests, and at the end of March 2022 test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile – marking its first long-range missile test since 2017.

Although the number of missile tests conducted so far continue to dwarf those at the height of tensions in 2017, the resumption of weapons testing indicates that recurring tensions will remain a distinct feature of our geopolitical risk assessment in the absence of a well-defined path toward a permanent peace settlement.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects limited risks to Korea's credit profile. Korea's credit fundamentals will remain exposed to material and long-lasting impediments to global trade. Longer-term credit constraints for the sovereign are predominantly centered on the government's ability to implement structural reforms to maintain its strong economic performance and prevent material further erosion in its fiscal position, against the background of a rapidly ageing society. In these respects, Korea's credit metrics are likely to be as resilient as similarly-rated sovereigns.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Korea's ESG credit impact score is Positive (CIS-1), reflecting low exposure to environmental and social risk, supported by a very strong governance profile and robust track record in responding to shocks.

Korea's E issuer profile score is Neutral-to-Low (E-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks across most categories. Given Korea's large industrial sector, a number of sectors are susceptible to carbon transition risks, including automobiles, steel, and shipbuilding, that could dampen the long-term outlook for economic growth; however, Moody's expects that the transition will be gradual, allowing the relevant industries to adjust without incurring significant loss of competitiveness. In addition, Korea is exposed to natural disasters, primarily typhoons and flooding. As in other highly-rated advanced economies, Korea's economic diversification and the strength of the country's institutions provide significant capacity to absorb these shocks.

We assess Korea's exposure to social risk to be Neutral-to-Low (S-2) reflecting robust social infrastructure and the ease of access to basic services, as well as moderate risks posed by income inequality. Similar to many advanced economies, population aging and a shrinking working-age population weigh on potential growth, threatening large increases to healthcare and pension-related spending that will exacerbate the government's debt burden if unaddressed.

Governance considerations are material to Korea's credit profile and underpin the affirmation of the Aa2 rating. Korea's strong quality of institutions and effective policy making are captured by a Positive G issuer profile score (G-1), underscoring the government's capacity to respond to shocks, imparting resilience to economic growth and macroeconomic stability. Assessments of rule of law, control of corruption and regulatory quality consistent with other developed economies affirms Korea's sound governance framework.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 44,750 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -0.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.6% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 4.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 18 April 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Korea, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Economic and structural reforms that were increasingly likely to durably improve potential GDP growth and mitigate the adverse impact of an ageing population could lead to an upgrade.

Moreover, a material and irreversible reduction in geopolitical risk, and in particular a lowering of the threat of warfare on the Korean peninsula would also support a higher rating. Such a development would likely involve significant and tangible steps to be taken towards denuclearization and a permanent peace settlement between South and North Korea, as well as towards an ending of North Korea's economic and diplomatic isolation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Factors that would prompt a downgrade of South Korea's sovereign rating include: (1) a heightening of geopolitical risks, such as escalating tensions that would increase risks of an outbreak of military conflict on the Korean peninsula and/or the collapse of the North Korean regime, that would in turn threaten South Korea's economic growth or its strong fiscal position; (2) a much deeper and more sustained damage to the economy from global or domestic shocks that lead to a severe structural impairment of potential growth; (3) a material deterioration in government finances beyond Moody's current expectations that arise from an absence of reforms to mitigate pressures from higher ageing-related expenditures that materially lowers South Korea's fiscal strength.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

