Moody's affirms Korn Ferry's Ba2 corporate family rating; outlook is stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Korn Ferry's
Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba2-PD Probability of Default
Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed Korn Ferry's Ba3 senior unsecured
rating and maintained the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity ("SGL")
rating. The outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Korn Ferry
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4) from (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Korn Ferry
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The recession caused by COVID-19 has led to a steep decline in
revenue and margins, which will result in very high debt/EBITDA
gross leverage in fiscal 2021, around 4.5x (Moody's adjusted),
until Korn Ferry returns to more normalized levels towards 3x in fiscal
2022. The company's strong liquidity position is a key mitigant
to the anticipated deterioration in credit metrics over the next 12 months.
However, the duration and impact of the coronavirus recession remains
uncertain and elevates risks. The global recovery will be tied
to the containment of the virus. A prolonged strain on revenue
and margins would pressure the rating, which incorporates the expectation
that long-term debt/EBITDA will remain under 3x.
The rating reflects Korn Ferry's leadership position in the human resources
(HR) services business and its large scale, with roughly $1.8
billion in revenue as of the twelve-month period ending July 2020.
Korn Ferry's established brand, diversifying offerings, global
client network and track record provide competitive advantages.
However, the company faces strong competition, which limits
profitability and organic growth. The talent acquisition segments
have low barriers to entry and easily available online tools, such
as LinkedIn, enable competition and insourcing by corporates.
The need to retain and compete for key employees pressures margins.
In the advisory segment, the company competes against very large
global firms with deep pockets.
Over the last 10 years, the company has increased revenue and diversified
its offerings beyond talent acquisition services through strategic M&A.
Several acquisitions have added organizational consulting capabilities
and contributed to a growing proprietary database of benchmarking and
talent development tools. However, more than half of Korn
Ferry's revenue is still generated by talent acquisition services,
which are very cyclical and experience sudden drops in demand during economic
downturns. Moody's expects management will continue to pursue
adjacent HR capabilities through M&A.
The high cyclicality of Korn Ferry's core business makes liquidity a key
consideration for the rating. Korn Ferry's speculative grade liquidity
rating of SGL-1 reflects a very good liquidity profile based on
a cash and equivalents balance of $543 million and $38 million
of available marketable securities, as of July 2020. The
company also has an additional $152 million marketable securities
balance but this is not considered available liquidity given it is held
in a trust to satisfy obligations under Korn Ferry's deferred compensation
plans. In addition, Korn Ferry's company owned life insurance
plans reflect a net cash surrender value of $148 million as of
July 2020. Moody's expects cash from operations in fiscal
2021 will be more than sufficient to cover capital expenditures and dividends,
resulting in over $125 million of free cash flow (Moody's adjusted
net of dividends).
Korn Ferry also has an undrawn $650 million senior secured revolving
credit facility maturing in 2024, which provides ample liquidity
to address seasonal and cyclical swings. The senior secured revolving
credit facility incorporates three financial covenants: a 3.0x
interest coverage ratio, a 4.0x consolidated net leverage
ratio (currently 4.25x until January 2021), and a 3.25x
consolidated senior secured net leverage (3.5x until January 2021).
The net leverage covenants include a $100 million cap on cash netting
(all covenant metrics per the Credit Agreement definition). Moody's
expects Korn Ferry will be in compliance with its covenants for the next
12 months.
Instrument ratings for the senior unsecured notes (Ba3, LGD4) due
2027 are one notch below the Ba2 corporate family rating, reflecting
their junior position in the capital structure below the $650 million
senior secured facility (unrated). The instrument ratings also
reflect the overall Ba2-PD probability of default and the expectation
for an average family recovery in a default scenario.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects the expectation for material revenue and profitability
pressure over the next 6 - 12 months, offset by a strong
liquidity position. Moody's expects revenue will experience
sizeable declines in fiscal 2021 (ending April 2021), in the 20%
- 25% range compared to fiscal 2020, driven by pressure
from the COVID-19 downturn. The executive and professional
search segments will experience the highest declines given their highly
cyclical demand characteristics, while digital and consulting will
be more resilient. Margins are expected to decline materially in
fiscal 2021, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin in the 10%
- 12% range (down from 18.5% in fiscal 2020),
as declining revenue reduces scale benefits and Korn Ferry reverses cost
reduction actions in preparation for economic recovery.
Despite declining revenue and profitability, liquidity is expected
to remain strong as a result of a strong position going into the COVID-19
recession and the cost cutting plan implemented by management at the onset
of the pandemic. Moody's expects Korn Ferry will have liquidity
in excess of $575 million (net of bonus and deferred compensation
accruals) by the end of fiscal 2021, up from $532 million
in fiscal 2020. Weaker than anticipated liquidity would pressure
the rating. Leverage will see a spike in fiscal 2021, with
debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) around 4.5x, declining to
more normalized levels towards 3x in fiscal 2022 as the anticipated economic
recovery unfolds. However, the duration and impact of the
coronavirus recession remains uncertain and elevates risks.
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) increased scale
and organic revenue growth, evidencing an improved competitive position;
2) reduced exposure to cyclical economic swings; 3) conservative
financial policies with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x (Moody's
adjusted) throughout an economic cycle; and 4) strong liquidity and
additional financing flexibility from a substantially unsecured capital
structure.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects 1) increased
competition or sustained cyclical pressure will result in a prolonged
period of lower than expected revenue or profitability; 2) debt/EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) to be sustained above 3x; 3) liquidity deterioration,
as evidenced by diminished balance sheet cash compared to historical levels
or the need to draw on the revolver to support operating gaps; or
4) aggressive financial policies.
Korn Ferry is a global human resources and organizational consulting firm.
The company operates through 4 segments: executive search (38%
of fee revenue as of fiscal year 2020), professional search and
recruitment process outsourcing (RPO, 19% of fee revenue),
consulting services (28% of fee revenue) and digital (15%
of fee revenue). Korn Ferry is headquartered in Los Angeles,
CA and operates in 111 offices across 53 countries, with over 8,198
full-time employees (as of fiscal year 2020). For the 12-month
period ending July 2020, Korn Ferry generated roughly $1.8
billion in revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
