Moody's affirms Korn Ferry's Ba2 corporate family rating; outlook is stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Korn Ferry's Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed Korn Ferry's Ba3 senior unsecured rating and maintained the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Korn Ferry

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Korn Ferry

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The recession caused by COVID-19 has led to a steep decline in revenue and margins, which will result in very high debt/EBITDA gross leverage in fiscal 2021, around 4.5x (Moody's adjusted), until Korn Ferry returns to more normalized levels towards 3x in fiscal 2022. The company's strong liquidity position is a key mitigant to the anticipated deterioration in credit metrics over the next 12 months. However, the duration and impact of the coronavirus recession remains uncertain and elevates risks. The global recovery will be tied to the containment of the virus. A prolonged strain on revenue and margins would pressure the rating, which incorporates the expectation that long-term debt/EBITDA will remain under 3x.

The rating reflects Korn Ferry's leadership position in the human resources (HR) services business and its large scale, with roughly $1.8 billion in revenue as of the twelve-month period ending July 2020. Korn Ferry's established brand, diversifying offerings, global client network and track record provide competitive advantages. However, the company faces strong competition, which limits profitability and organic growth. The talent acquisition segments have low barriers to entry and easily available online tools, such as LinkedIn, enable competition and insourcing by corporates. The need to retain and compete for key employees pressures margins. In the advisory segment, the company competes against very large global firms with deep pockets.

Over the last 10 years, the company has increased revenue and diversified its offerings beyond talent acquisition services through strategic M&A. Several acquisitions have added organizational consulting capabilities and contributed to a growing proprietary database of benchmarking and talent development tools. However, more than half of Korn Ferry's revenue is still generated by talent acquisition services, which are very cyclical and experience sudden drops in demand during economic downturns. Moody's expects management will continue to pursue adjacent HR capabilities through M&A.

The high cyclicality of Korn Ferry's core business makes liquidity a key consideration for the rating. Korn Ferry's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects a very good liquidity profile based on a cash and equivalents balance of $543 million and $38 million of available marketable securities, as of July 2020. The company also has an additional $152 million marketable securities balance but this is not considered available liquidity given it is held in a trust to satisfy obligations under Korn Ferry's deferred compensation plans. In addition, Korn Ferry's company owned life insurance plans reflect a net cash surrender value of $148 million as of July 2020. Moody's expects cash from operations in fiscal 2021 will be more than sufficient to cover capital expenditures and dividends, resulting in over $125 million of free cash flow (Moody's adjusted net of dividends).

Korn Ferry also has an undrawn $650 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2024, which provides ample liquidity to address seasonal and cyclical swings. The senior secured revolving credit facility incorporates three financial covenants: a 3.0x interest coverage ratio, a 4.0x consolidated net leverage ratio (currently 4.25x until January 2021), and a 3.25x consolidated senior secured net leverage (3.5x until January 2021). The net leverage covenants include a $100 million cap on cash netting (all covenant metrics per the Credit Agreement definition). Moody's expects Korn Ferry will be in compliance with its covenants for the next 12 months.

Instrument ratings for the senior unsecured notes (Ba3, LGD4) due 2027 are one notch below the Ba2 corporate family rating, reflecting their junior position in the capital structure below the $650 million senior secured facility (unrated). The instrument ratings also reflect the overall Ba2-PD probability of default and the expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects the expectation for material revenue and profitability pressure over the next 6 - 12 months, offset by a strong liquidity position. Moody's expects revenue will experience sizeable declines in fiscal 2021 (ending April 2021), in the 20% - 25% range compared to fiscal 2020, driven by pressure from the COVID-19 downturn. The executive and professional search segments will experience the highest declines given their highly cyclical demand characteristics, while digital and consulting will be more resilient. Margins are expected to decline materially in fiscal 2021, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin in the 10% - 12% range (down from 18.5% in fiscal 2020), as declining revenue reduces scale benefits and Korn Ferry reverses cost reduction actions in preparation for economic recovery.

Despite declining revenue and profitability, liquidity is expected to remain strong as a result of a strong position going into the COVID-19 recession and the cost cutting plan implemented by management at the onset of the pandemic. Moody's expects Korn Ferry will have liquidity in excess of $575 million (net of bonus and deferred compensation accruals) by the end of fiscal 2021, up from $532 million in fiscal 2020. Weaker than anticipated liquidity would pressure the rating. Leverage will see a spike in fiscal 2021, with debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) around 4.5x, declining to more normalized levels towards 3x in fiscal 2022 as the anticipated economic recovery unfolds. However, the duration and impact of the coronavirus recession remains uncertain and elevates risks.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) increased scale and organic revenue growth, evidencing an improved competitive position; 2) reduced exposure to cyclical economic swings; 3) conservative financial policies with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x (Moody's adjusted) throughout an economic cycle; and 4) strong liquidity and additional financing flexibility from a substantially unsecured capital structure.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects 1) increased competition or sustained cyclical pressure will result in a prolonged period of lower than expected revenue or profitability; 2) debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to be sustained above 3x; 3) liquidity deterioration, as evidenced by diminished balance sheet cash compared to historical levels or the need to draw on the revolver to support operating gaps; or 4) aggressive financial policies.

Korn Ferry is a global human resources and organizational consulting firm. The company operates through 4 segments: executive search (38% of fee revenue as of fiscal year 2020), professional search and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO, 19% of fee revenue), consulting services (28% of fee revenue) and digital (15% of fee revenue). Korn Ferry is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and operates in 111 offices across 53 countries, with over 8,198 full-time employees (as of fiscal year 2020). For the 12-month period ending July 2020, Korn Ferry generated roughly $1.8 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

