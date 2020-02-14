Moody's affirms Kraft Heinz ratings; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $29 billion of rated debt instruments affected.
New York, February 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of The Kraft
Heinz Company's ("KHC") subsidiaries, including the Baa3 senior
unsecured and Prime-3 commercial paper ratings. Moody's
also revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.
The negative outlook reflects ongoing declining operating performance
and high financial leverage that Moody's expects will continue through
2020 and likely will rise further in the first half of the year.
The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that the level of
investment necessary for KHC to stabilize and restore growth in market
share and revenue will reduce operating profit margin and sustain upward
pressure on financial leverage for at least the next year. Leverage
could remain high beyond 2020, depending on measures that the company
takes to improve performance and reduce debt, which could lead to
a downgrade..
Moody's estimates that debt-to-EBITDA rose to approximately
4.7x at the end of 2019 from 4.4x a year ago. This
compares to the maximum debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4.5x
that Kraft Heinz can sustain at the Baa3 rating level. Eroding
sales and operating earnings over the past year reflect operational and
execution challenges, partly stemming from underinvestment in key
brands in recent years while the company was aggressively cutting costs.
KHC reported declining organic EBITDA of -15.6% in
the first half of 2019, improving to -3.5%
in the second half. Positively, cash flow metrics improved
during the year after the company cut its dividend by a third in early
2019, saving $1.1 billion in cash.
"While Kraft Heinz's sales and earnings declines moderated
in the second half of 2019, the company's performance has
not yet stabilized as we had expected by now," commented Brian
Weddington, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer. "
We see more headwinds in 2020 from inflation and competition that will
make a near-term turn around difficult without stepped-up
investment," added Weddington.
The company has said that it plans to stabilize its performance this year
under a revamped senior management team assembled during 2019, including
a new CEO, to establish a foundation to return to sales and earnings
growth. The company has not yet provided details of its new operating
and financial strategy; however, KHC plans to hold an Investor
Day in early May 2020 to lay out its plans in detail. If operating
performance is not expected to improve during 2020 or the company's
turnaround strategy and financial strategies do not include a near-term
plan to reduce financial leverage, a downgrade could occur.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of Kraft Heinz Foods Company and other KHC subsidiaries reflect
global scale, strong product diversity and leading brands in multiple
large food categories. Additionally, the ratings reflect
the company's high operating profit margin, which has eroded recently
but is still in excess of 20%, and good operating cash flow.
These strengths are balanced against governance risks from the company's
history of aggressive financial strategies including sustained high financial
leverage, the pursuit of transformational acquisitions, and
a high dividend relative to operating cash flow.
The credit profile also reflects business underinvestment stemming from
the company's deep cost cutting strategy, as well as social factors
related to changes in consumer preferences away from processed foods,
which have contributed to market share and earnings declines. The
company's large global manufacturing footprint creates investment
needs to minimize the environmental effects of land, water,
raw material, and energy usage and also comply with environmental
regulations.
Rating Affirmations:
..Issuer: Kraft Heinz Foods Company
.Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa2
.Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility Affirmed at Baa3
.Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Affirmed at Prime-3
.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa3
.Euro commercial paper program at Prime-3
..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Company (Old)
.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance Company
.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance UK PLC
.Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa2
..Issuer: Kraft Canada Inc.
.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (Old)
.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Affirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Kraft Heinz Foods Company
....Outlook, Revised to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Company (Old)
....Outlook, Revised to Negative from
No Outlook
..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance Company
....Outlook, Revised to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: H.J. Heinz Finance UK PLC
....Outlook, Revised to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Kraft Canada Inc.
....Outlook, Revised to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (Old)
....Outlook, Revised to Negative from
No Outlook
The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained
above 4.5x due to the company's failure to improve operating
performance or take other steps to reduce leverage.
The ratings are not likely to be upgraded anytime soon. However,
an upgrade could occur if Kraft Heinz' operating performance improves
significantly, and the company adopts a more conservative financial
policy. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained
below 4.0x and retained cash flow to net debt would need to reach
at least 10% before Moody's would consider an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Corporate Profile
Co-headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and Chicago, IL,
The Kraft Heinz Company is the third-largest food and beverage
company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage
company in the world. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft,
Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O,
Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida,
Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon,
Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta. Annual sales
total approximately $24 billion. Kraft Heinz is publicly
traded (NYSE: "KHC") and controlled by an investment group comprised
of 3G Capital (20.4%) and Berkshire Hathaway (26.7%).
Brian Weddington, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653