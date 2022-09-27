Moody's affirms Kronos' B1 Corporate Family Rating; outlook stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s ("Kronos") B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the B2 rating on the €400 million senior secured notes due 2025 issued by Kronos International Inc. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the company's Speculative Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook remains stable.

The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Kronos will maintain a relatively conservative financial philosophy given the cyclical nature of the TiO2 industry. The company benefits from being a global producer of both chloride and sulfate TiO2 pigment, good customer and geographic diversity, as well as back integration in ilmenite raw materials. Its large cash balance underpins financial flexibility against the expected slowdown in demand from paints, coatings and plastics industries and elevated raw material costs. Although economic headwinds will weaken earnings from recent highs, we expect its credit metrics to stay within the boundaries for the B1 CFR. The limited new TiO2 capacities in the west and international supply chain challenges will keep TiO2 prices elevated in the developed markets where Kronos mainly operates and blunt the impact of the slowing demand in Europe and Asia and exports out of China.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kronos has strengthened its financial profile with the reopening of the economy and demand recovery in the last two years. Its EBITDA for the LTM ending June 2022 reached three-year high given demand recovery from the pandemic trough, significant price increases and nearly full capacity utilization. As a result, adjusted debt/EBITDA improved to 2.4x at the end of June 2022, from 5.1x at the end of 2020. Our calculation for Kronos includes significant adjustments for underfunded pension plans, without which debt leverage would be 1.3x at the end of June 2022. In addition, Kronos maintained a significant cash balance of $371 million, which was close its reported debt of $417 million at the end of June 2022. Strong credit metrics and good liquidity indicate financial flexibility.

We expect a more challenging business environment for TiO2 producers starting in the second half of 2022 and Kronos' earnings and credit metrics will likely return to mid-cycle levels in 2023 after significant improvement over the last two years. Customers in the paints and coatings and plastics industries have already signaled weaker demand amid recessionary concerns. TiO2 exports out of China have recently increased given the China's slowing economy, declining freight rates and arbitrage opportunities in the rest of the world. However, the lack of new capacity investment in the west will keep TiO2 prices elevated in the developed markets where Kronos predominantly operates and international supply chain issues continue to deter a swift rebalancing through global trade.

A key risk for Kronos lies in the high energy costs and demand contraction in Europe, which accounts for 65% of its TiO2 production capacity and 46% of its sales volume in 2021. A drastic decline in its overall production and sales volumes, which is not forecasted by Moody's at this stage, would have a negative implication on the rating. We continue to monitor the evolving business conditions in Europe and evaluate the company's operational responses and financial measures, such as leveraging its global production capacities and maintaining a large cash balance, to safeguard its credit profile. The predominance of its debt in Euro helps hedge against its earnings exposure to Europe.

Kronos' B1 CFR is principally constrained by its heavy exposure to the highly cyclical TiO2 industry and evidenced variability in the company's financial performance, including a propensity for cash consumption and significant increases in financial leverage during cyclical troughs. Exports of TiO2 out of China could have a negative effect on western markets as China's chloride capacity comes online over time and property sector slows. In addition, the company is exposed to the increasing costs of major feedstocks including rutile and ilmenite for the 70% non-integrated portion of its business operation.

The rating is supported by the company's sizable market share in the TiO2 industry, production facilities for both sulfate and chloride technologies, geographic diversity with operations in North America and Europe, about 30% back integration into key raw material ilmenite, and good liquidity.

The upgrade to SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects the company's excellent liquidity position, supported by about $600 million of available liquidity, comprised of $371 million in cash and full availability under its $225 million revolving credit facility, as well as the expectation for slightly positive free cash flow. The revolver has a fixed charge coverage ratio that must be greater than 1.0x at all times during a covenant testing period. The senior secured notes due 2025 have no maintenance financial covenants.

The stable outlook assumes that the company's credit metrics will stay within the boundaries for the rating, i.e. adjusted financial leverage below 6x, retained cash flow-to-debt above 10%, available liquidity above $150 million, despite economic headwinds in the next one to two years.

Kronos' rating has factored in the environmental, social and governance considerations. The highly negative Credit Impact Score (CIS-4) is mainly driven by the governance risk associated with the elevated financial debt and concentrated ownership. The company also faces high risk exposure to the environmental regulation given the storage, application and disposal of chlorine and sulfuric acid, water and air emissions. Social risk exposure is high due to workplace safety related to its operation of TiO2 production facilities and two ilmenite mines in Norway, as well as potential issues from its mostly unionized workforce in Europe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Achieving an upgrade would require a lower level of debt and more conservative financial policies, considering significant earnings volatility. We would consider an upgrade with expectations for adjusted financial leverage below 2.5x and retained cash flow to debt above 20%, assuming mid-cycle TiO2 prices.

We would consider a downgrade with expectations for negative free cash flow in multiple quarters or less than $100 million of available liquidity.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos), headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments and is the fifth largest producer of TiO2 in the world. As of June 30, 2022, Valhi Inc. (NYSE: VHI) directly held approximately 50% of KRO's outstanding common stock and NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL, 83% owned by VHI), held an additional 31% of KRO's common stock. Approximately 92% of Valhi's stock is held by Contran Corporation. Kronos operates six plants (four in Europe operated under Kronos International Inc. (KII), one in the U.S., one in Canada) and reported revenues of $2.1 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

