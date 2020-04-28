info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Kyobo Life’s A1 IFSR; changes outlook to negative

 The document has been translated in other languages

28 April 2020

Hong Kong , April 28, 2020 - Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Kyobo Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Kyobo Life) and the A3 (hyb) rating on its junior subordinated capital securities.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

The Korean life insurance industry has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given insurers' high cost of liabilities and reliance on investment income, and the prolonged low interest rate environment in a weakening economy would pressure their profitability. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Kyobo Life of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Kyobo Life has high cost of liabilities on its legacy high-guarantee policies. Even though it has continued its effort to reduce its overall cost of liabilities gradually by selling products with floating-rate features or very low guaranteed interest rates, we believe that its profitability will be under pressure because a prolonged low interest rate environment would depress the insurer's investment yield and further widen its negative spread, given the likelihood of further interest rate decline.

In addition, because of heightened equity market volatility, Kyobo Life may need to provision more reserves for its variable whole life and annuity products with guarantee features.

These pressures are notwithstanding the fact that Kyobo Life's net profit increased by 13.9% to KRW642.7 billion for 2019 from KRW564.4 billion a year ago. The improvement was partly driven by one-off investment-related profits including disposal of fixed income and higher dividend incomes on alternative investments. On the other hand, its risk margin declined by about 10% due to elevated loss ratio, particularly on the medical indemnity policies with larger claims.

We believe the disruption to sales activities stemming from the coronavirus outbreak will have an impact on Kyobo Life's earnings in 2020 because most of distribution channels are conducted via face-to-face meetings. Nonetheless, the insurer will leverage and increase efficiency in their non-face-to-face direct channels to partially offset the premium slowdown.

The affirmation of Kyobo Life's A1 IFSR considers its relatively strong capitalization than domestic peers, with its local RBC ratio at 338.9% at the end of 2019, well-above the recommended regulatory level of 150%. Its duration gap is also narrowing. The insurer will face higher capital requirement in the medium-term stemming from tightening of reserving requirement for interest-rate risk under Liability Adequacy Test (LAT) standards, and the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 and the proposed Korean Insurance Capital Standard (K-ICS), but we expect its capitalization to still remain solid.

Kyobo Life's A1 IFSR also reflects its good business profile, low financial leverage, and balanced product mix with stable mortality and morbidity margins. Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurer in Korea, with a good franchise and diversified distribution channels, which help its customer reach. The insurer also maintains stable risk and expense margins despite weak spread gains stemming from the persistent negative spreads.

Moody's notes that there is an on-going shareholding dispute between the largest shareholder of Kyobo Life, Mr. Shin, and financial investors including the Affinity consortium and Affirma Capital (former SC PE). The case is now brought to the International Court of Arbitration, and it is uncertain as to how the outcome of this arbitration would change the ownership of the insurer at the end. While we do not expect this dispute to impact the day-to-day operations of Kyobo Life, the potential change in ownership brings a certain degree of uncertainty to the company's financial policy and capital management. We will closely monitor such developments and its impact to the firm's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the outlook is negative, an upgrade is unlikely.

However, the outlook could be changed to stable from negative if (1) the insurer materially reduces its negative spreads or improves its profitability, for example with its return of average capital exceeding 6% on a sustained basis; and/or (2) its capital position is maintained at around the same level without a significant increase in financial leverage.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Kyobo Life's ratings in case of: (1) a consistent decline in profitability, such that the insurer's return on capital consistently fall below 6%; (2) a significant reduction in its capital adequacy, for example with an adjusted capital-to-assets ratio below 6%; (3) its adjusted financial leverage rising above 25%; and/or (4) its high-risk asset leverage rising consistently above 150%.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurance company in Korea. The insurer offers life, savings, retirement pension, accident and health insurance products in Korea. As of the end of December 2019, the insurer's total assets and shareholders' equity amounted to KRW116 trillion and KRW12.4 trillion, respectively, on a consolidated basis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 .

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Young Kim
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Sally Yim, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Moodys.com