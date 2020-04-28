Moody's affirms Kyushu Electric's A3 ratings; maintains stable outlook

Tokyo, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated's A3 senior secured bond ratings and (P)A3 senior secured shelf registration. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's has changed the methodology, which applies to rate Japanese utilities, including Kyushu Electric, to Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies from Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kyushu Electric's A3 ratings reflect its prominent franchise with a dominant market share in Japan's Kyushu region and stable earnings from its electric utility operations.

However, the ongoing deregulation of the Japanese electric sector has increased competition for Kyushu Electric's core business -- the sale of electricity to retail customers -- and weakened the predictability of cost recovery and overall earnings. Also, limited growth opportunity in its core business has caused Kyushu Electric to seek growth instead in non-utility investments, and an evolution in its business model. Accordingly, the unregulated utilities methodology better reflects the business profile of Kyushu Electric.

The change of the methodology itself does not cause any change of ratings and outlook, because Moody's has been already incorporating such evolving business environment since the deregulation in 2016 into our assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, Kyushu Electric's credit metrics will weaken to around 6% from a temporary nuclear shutdown but is projected to recover next year.

Given the weak credit metrics with a temporary nuclear shutdown, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, Moody's could upgrade Kyushu Electric's ratings if the company improves its cash flow, reduces its leverage and maintains low business risk, resulting in significantly stronger credit metrics with RCF/net debt well above mid-teen percentage.

Moody's could downgrade Kyushu Electric's ratings if (1) there is an adverse change in the regulatory environment or support from financial institutions; (2) the utility undertakes a large investment that increases its debt and business risk; or (3) its cash flow deteriorates materially because of intensifying competition or unexpected events. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/net debt sustains below high single-digit percentage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan, is one of the ten major electric utilities in Japan.

List of affected ratings:

..Issuer: Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated

....Senior Secured (Domestic), Affirmed A3

....Senior Secured Shelf (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

