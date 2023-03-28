Moody's affirms LABL, Inc.'s B3 CFR, outlook remains negative

Approximately $300 million of new debt rated

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed LABL, Inc.'s (doing business as Multi-Color Corporation) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B2 senior secured rating, and Caa2 senior unsecured rating upon the company's announcement of a potential acquisition under a LOI. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to LABL's proposed $300 million senior secured notes. The company plans to use the proceeds from the placement to finance the acquisition and repay outstanding borrowing under the asset-based revolver. The outlook remains negative.

"The affirmation of B3 CFR reflects our expectation that Multi-Color will continue to generate sufficient funds from operations, which support the company's ability to meet scheduled debt service despite added debt and increasing interest rates," says Motoki Yanase, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"However, higher debt load resulting from the acquisition will delay improvement of very high leverage which stood at 8.5x in 2022, while Multi-Color is projected to generate negative free cash flow in the next 12-18 months, for which we keep the negative outlook," added Yanase.

Assignments:

..Issuer: LABL, Inc.

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LABL, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LABL, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Multi-Color will generate positive funds from operations and maintain its fundamental capacity to service debt. The proposed addition of $300 million senior secured notes amounts to about 6% of total reported debt as of December 2022 and will keep its leverage elevated. Moody's expects it will take more than 18 months for the company to reduce leverage to below 7x Debt/EBITDA level, Moody's lower bound leverage guidance for the B3 CFR. Moody's also expects the company to increase its capital spending in 2023, which could result in modest negative free cash flow. The company retains flexibility to delay or curtail growth capital spending to support its cash flow, if required. Moody's does not project the company to pay material dividend in the next 12-18 months.

Affirmation of B3 CFR also reflects adequate liquidity of the company, supported by cash on hand and availability under two revolving bank facilities. As of 31 December 2022, the company had about $69 million in cash balances, excluding $3.9 million in restricted cash. It also had access to about half of $590 million asset-based revolver and had further $200 million undrawn cash revolver. Sufficient availability under the two revolvers will support Multi-Color's liquidity for the next 12-18 months, while Moody's expects the company to generate modest negative free cash flow. Multi Color's next significant maturity is 6.75% senior secured notes in July 2026.

Multi-Color's credit profile is constrained by high absolute amount of debt accumulated as a result of its LBO and debt-funded acquisitions, including the acquisition of Multi-Color by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and combining its business with Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc. in 2021. The credit profile is also constrained by Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation in the next 12-18 months, which will limit the company's debt repayment capacity. Moody's further factors in Multi-Color's acquisition-driven growth strategy and challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving synergies.

These credit weaknesses are counterbalanced by strengths in the company's credit profile, including its scale with close to $3 billion of revenue. The company predominantly serves customers in stable end markets, including food & beverage and home & personal care, with long-term relationships, which provides a stable revenue base.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that it will take beyond the next 12-18 months for Multi-Color to reduce leverage to below 7x Debt/EBITDA level. The negative outlook further reflects Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation for the next 12-18 months.

The new senior secured debt is rated B2, one notch above the B3 corporate family rating and at the same level as the company's existing senior secured notes. The B2 rating reflects its position in the capital structure and Moody's expectation of recovery rates on senior secured debt in a distressed scenario. The rating also reflects the loss absorption provided by the existing unsecured notes and other unsecured debt.

The unsecured notes are rated Caa2, reflecting their subordinated lien on the collateral pledged to the senior secured facilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics, liquidity or operating and competitive environment deteriorate. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, or if debt/EBITDA remained above 7 times, while debt service coverage deteriorates with EBITDA to interest coverage declining to below 1.5 times or free cash flow and funds from operations turning negative.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook. However, the ratings could be upgraded overtime if Multi-Color continues to realize projected synergies from the Fort Dearborn merger and other acquisitions and develops a less aggressive financial policy. Specifically, the rating could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times, EBITDA to interest coverage rises above 2.75 times, and free cash flow to debt rises above 2.5% on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Villiage, Illinois, LABL, Inc. is a provider of pressure sensitive labels, flexible film packaging and other packaging solutions for the food and beverage, health and beauty, and consumer products markets. The company operates under the name of Multi-Color. The company is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and generated about $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022.

