Moody's affirms LCCI's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Lhasa City Construction Investment Management Co., Ltd.'s (LCCI) Baa2 issuer rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects LCCI's high strategic importance as the largest state-owned enterprise in Lhasa and Tibet. It continues to make material contributions to the region's economic and social development as the dominant infrastructure platform and public service provider. The track record of government payments and preferential policy underpin the Lhasa government's propensity to support the company," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LCCI's Baa2 issuer rating is based on the Lhasa government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa1 and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Lhasa government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of the Lhasa government's GCS score reflects (1) Lhasa's status as the capital city of the Tibet Autonomous Region, with direct reporting to the central government of China (A1 stable); and (2) the relatively small size of its economy, weak fiscal balance and dependence on transfer payments.

The Baa2 issuer rating also reflects the Lhasa government's propensity to support LCCI, based on (1) the Lhasa government's full ownership of LCCI; (2) the company's status as the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) by asset size in Lhasa and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and the dominant infrastructure developer and provider of public services including shantytown renovation and affordable housing projects in Lhasa; and (3) its strong access to funding and recurring government payments to support its public service-related investments.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Lhasa's GCS score reflects the company's significant exposure to and financial risks in commercial activities, notably property development in an underdeveloped region that inherently exposes it to more financial uncertainties.

Moody's expects that government financial support for LCCI will continue given the company's strategic importance. The Lhasa government has a long track record of providing cash payments mainly consisting of payments for public infrastructure, subsidies and capital injections to support LCCI's public policy-driven capital spending and maintain the company's liquidity profile.

LCCI has a good track record of receiving government payments to support its capital spending in public policy projects. Between 2018 and 2021, the company received stable and recurring government payments of around RMB17 billion, which mainly consist of buyback proceeds for public infrastructure projects, capital injections and subsidies. These payments were enough to cover around 60%-80% of LCCI's public policy-driven capital spending during this period.

Still, the government payments are insufficient to meet all of the company's capital spending needs. Because of Lhasa's continued infrastructure and property development, LCCI's total adjusted debt increased significantly to RMB44 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB21 billion as the end of 2018, representing an average annual increase of 28%. Moody's forecasts that LCCI's total adjusted debt will increase at an average of at least 15% over 2023-24, mainly to support the company's public policy projects, including a number of affordable housing and public infrastructure projects.

The company's funding needs are supported by its strong access to funding. Its debts mainly consist of long tenor loans provided by policy banks and major state-owned banks at low interest costs subsidized by the central government, as well as onshore public bond issuance.

Moody's considers that LCCI's commercial exposure is high, which amounted to around 25% of the company's consolidated assets as of the end of 2021. These commercial activities mainly consist of property development, operation of logistics parks and trading markets, and production and sale of specialized construction materials. In particular, the underdevelopment of Lhasa's economy and small population, and the inherent cyclicality of the property industry, could constrain local property market development and expose LCCI to financial risks. The company's other commercial businesses are ancillary to its public policy projects. For example, its logistics parks and trading markets are important for supporting the supply chains of the local economy. Its construction materials business also supports infrastructure construction demand in Tibet.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

LCCI has neutral to low environmental risks, alongside highly negative social risks and moderately negative government risks. The likely government support can partially, but not fully, offset the effect of these considerations on the rating.

The company has neutral to low environmental risks, mainly reflecting its low exposure to physical climate risks in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its infrastructure assets.

The company's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and relates to demographic and societal trends. The company invests in infrastructure projects as it implements public policy initiatives mandated by the Lhasa government. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Lhasa government's propensity to support the company.

The company's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record. The company's exposure to board structure, policies and procedures is highly negative, reflecting the common features of LGFVs having concentrated ownership, board structure and that their primary activities on public policy projects prioritize public interest over commercial viability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

LCCI's stable rating outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Lhasa government's GCS will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile and integration with the Lhasa government, and the government's control and oversight of the company, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if: (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or the Lhasa government's capacity to support strengthens, which could be the result of a significant strengthening in Lhasa's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support, or (2) LCCI's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Lhasa government's propensity to support such as through:

- a substantial reduction in exposures to commercial activities relative to its public-policy assets, and a significant reduction in the overall risk profile of the company's commercial operations.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or the Lhasa government's capacity to support weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in Lhasa's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support, or (2) there are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit the regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs, or (3) LCCI's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Lhasa government's propensity to support, such as through

- a decline in its position as the largest and dominant public service provider in Lhasa;

- significant changes in its core business with the substantial expansion of commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities, or substantial losses in its commercial activities;

- rapid increases in its debt and leverage, with less corresponding government payments, which increases its reliance on high cost financing, including debt borrowing from nonstandard channels; or

- a significant increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties, where the contingent liabilities will account for a high proportion of its equity base.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2006, Lhasa City Construction Investment Management Co., Ltd. (LCCI) is the largest SOE by asset size in Lhasa and the Tibet Autonomous Region. The company is the dominant infrastructure developer and provider of public services including affordable housing construction in Lhasa. It also engages in commercial activities, including property development, property management and leasing, operation of logistics parks and trading markets, and sale of construction materials.

LCCI is 100% owned and supervised by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Lhasa government (Lhasa SASAC). As of the end of September 2022, LCCI reported total assets of RMB94.6 billion and total revenue of RMB5.7 billion.

