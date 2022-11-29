Moody's affirms LEG's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed LEG Immobilien SE's ("LEG") Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings as well as the P-2 short term issuer rating and commercial paper rating. The outlook has changed to negative from stable.

The rating action reflects the changed business environment for LEG, with rising interest rates weakening the outlook for property values and increasing the marginal cost of debt. Moody's anticipates value declines and higher refinancing costs that will result in weaker credit metrics. Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted Debt / Gross Assets ratio (43.1% as of September 2022) to move above 45% in the next 12-18 months, which would be outside of our expectations for the Baa1 rating. The rating affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that LEG will implement further actions to protect its balance sheet as well as LEG's well staggered maturity profile and low refinancing needs which provide financial flexibility.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Given the current marginal cost of funding and rising trend of interest rates, property value declines in Germany are inevitable in our view. We do not forecast particular value declines, but we have included 10% value declines in our assumptions until year-end 2023. LEG's EPRA net initial yield was 3.0% as of September 2022, while cost of funding for such a portfolio would be higher.

In light of the changed operating environment LEG has adjusted its investment and shareholder distribution strategy and now focuses more on cash preservation. The company is committed to reduce capital investments by the end of 2023 by reducing capex in existing stock from €42/sqm in 2022 to €35/sqm in 2023, stopping all portfolio acquisitions and finishing the existing development pipeline both on own projects and forward purchases from third party developers without taking on new projects. Major liquidity needs are capital spending on LEG's portfolio as well as for acquisitions costs on the remainder of the existing development pipeline, which together are estimated to be between €400-450 million in 2023. Additionally, we expect proceeds from disposals between €200 - €300 million in the next 12-18 months driven by LEG's disposal program of identified 5,000 units among others. Finally, LEG has changed their dividend policy from fiscal year 2023 onwards from previous guidance of 70% of FFO (current policy for fiscal year 2022) to guidance of 100% of FFO post capex (AFFO) with the idea of covering both capex and dividends from internally generated cash flows, which reduces funding needs. While the cash outflow following the new dividend policy will not be effective before 2024, the cash outflow in 2023 based on the previous guidance is subject to further market developments. Given LEG's changed focus on capital structure and cash preservation, a cut to 2022 dividend seems possible.

The changed interest rate environment will reduce fixed charge cover over time, but LEG starts from a very solid level and is likely to remain in line with rating thresholds for at least the next 2 years. LEG has a well spread maturity profile and limited refinancing needs with ca. €1 billion of debt maturities by the end of 2024. LEG has sufficient capacity to refinance the €500 million senior unsecured bond maturing in 2024 in the secured market if necessary, which gives some flexibility and less pressure on fixed charge cover.

LEG increased leverage with a number of acquisitions in the last 12 months. As a consequence of expected value declines Moody's expects Debt / Gross Assets to move above 45% in the next 12-18 months, which would be outside of our expectations for the Baa1 rating. At the same time, given the limited refinancing needs and reduced capital funding needs, Moody's expects LEG's fixed charge coverage to remain between 3.5x-4.0x despite the increase in interest rates. Finally, we expect Net Debt / EBITDA to remain between 16.0x-17.0x, an elevated level compared to historical levels of around 12.0x-13.0x.

LEG's rating continues to benefit from its stable rental cash flow from its over 166,000 residential units, granular tenant base and consistently high occupancy rates (2.1% vacancy as of September 2022). The German residential sector is one of the most stable property businesses in Europe. Like many of its peers, LEG faces increasing investment needs to achieve its well-described carbon transition targets, while facing rental regulations that limits its earnings growth potential.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the changed business environment for LEG, with rising interest rates weaking the outlook for property values and increasing the marginal cost of debt, which will result in higher leverage and a weaker investment market. Moody's expects that LEG will implement further actions to remain in the guidance for the rating category in the next 12-18 months and that LEG will maintain their solid liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could occur if LEG's fixed-charge coverage remains above 4.5x and leverage remains below 40%, both on a sustained basis, along with improving net debt/EBITDA and a financial policy that supports those levels. We would also expect the company to remain partially funded through unsecured debt.

Downward rating pressure could occur if we expect the company's debt/gross assets to rise and remain above 45%, the fixed-charge coverage falls below 3.5x or net debt/EBITDA fails to reduce as expected. A deterioration in the operating environment of German residential real estate companies or increased social and regulatory pressure could put additional pressure on LEG's rating.

LIQUIDITY

LEG's liquidity profile is solid. The company benefits from cash and short-term deposits of €450 million, a fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €600 million maturing in 2025 and expected FFO generation above €400 million. Moody's expects these sources to cover the expected capital spending for improving and maintaining own stock as well as developments in the next 18 months together with shareholder distribution and debt maturities.

The company has sufficient headroom under its unsecured financing covenants. The most relevant covenants are the net LTV one of 60% compared to a reported ratio of 41% as of September 2022 and the unencumbered assets / unsecured debt covenant of 125% compared to a reported ratio of 181% as of September 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

LEG Immobilien SE (LEG) is a real estate company that owns and manages multifamily residential units predominantly in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The company is publicly listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, with a market capitalisation of €4.7 billion as of 18 November 2022. LEG is the third-largest listed German residential real estate company by assets, after Vonovia SE (Baa1 stable) and Deutsche Wohnen SE (Baa1 stable). As of 31 September 2022, LEG's portfolio comprised 166,758 residential units, valued at €20.8 billion and with an average apartment size of around 63 square metres (sqm). LEG offers affordable housing and targets smaller households of one to three people.

