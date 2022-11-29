info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms LEG's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

29 Nov 2022

Frankfurt am Main, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed LEG Immobilien SE's ("LEG") Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings as well as the P-2 short term issuer rating and commercial paper rating. The outlook has changed to negative from stable.

The rating action reflects the changed business environment for LEG, with rising interest rates weakening the outlook for property values and increasing the marginal cost of debt. Moody's anticipates value declines and higher refinancing costs that will result in weaker credit metrics. Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted Debt / Gross Assets ratio (43.1% as of September 2022) to move above 45% in the next 12-18 months, which would be outside of our expectations for the Baa1 rating. The rating affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that LEG will implement further actions to protect its balance sheet as well as LEG's well staggered maturity profile and low refinancing needs which provide financial flexibility.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Given the current marginal cost of funding and rising trend of interest rates, property value declines in Germany are inevitable in our view. We do not forecast particular value declines, but we have included 10% value declines in our assumptions until year-end 2023. LEG's EPRA net initial yield was 3.0% as of September 2022, while cost of funding for such a portfolio would be higher.

In light of the changed operating environment LEG has adjusted its investment and shareholder distribution strategy and now focuses more on cash preservation. The company is committed to reduce capital investments by the end of 2023 by reducing capex in existing stock from €42/sqm in 2022 to €35/sqm in 2023, stopping all portfolio acquisitions and finishing the existing development pipeline both on own projects and forward purchases from third party developers without taking on new projects. Major liquidity needs are capital spending on LEG's portfolio as well as for acquisitions costs on the remainder of the existing development pipeline, which together are estimated to be between €400-450 million in 2023. Additionally, we expect proceeds from disposals between €200 - €300 million in the next 12-18 months driven by LEG's disposal program of identified 5,000 units among others. Finally, LEG has changed their dividend policy from fiscal year 2023 onwards from previous guidance of 70% of FFO (current policy for fiscal year 2022) to guidance of 100% of FFO post capex (AFFO) with the idea of covering both capex and dividends from internally generated cash flows, which reduces funding needs. While the cash outflow following the new dividend policy will not be effective before 2024, the cash outflow in 2023 based on the previous guidance is subject to further market developments. Given LEG's changed focus on capital structure and cash preservation, a cut to 2022 dividend seems possible.

The changed interest rate environment will reduce fixed charge cover over time, but LEG starts from a very solid level and is likely to remain in line with rating thresholds for at least the next 2 years. LEG has a well spread maturity profile and limited refinancing needs with ca. €1 billion of debt maturities by the end of 2024. LEG has sufficient capacity to refinance the €500 million senior unsecured bond maturing in 2024 in the secured market if necessary, which gives some flexibility and less pressure on fixed charge cover.

LEG increased leverage with a number of acquisitions in the last 12 months. As a consequence of expected value declines Moody's expects Debt / Gross Assets to move above 45% in the next 12-18 months, which would be outside of our expectations for the Baa1 rating. At the same time, given the limited refinancing needs and reduced capital funding needs, Moody's expects LEG's fixed charge coverage to remain between 3.5x-4.0x despite the increase in interest rates. Finally, we expect Net Debt / EBITDA to remain between 16.0x-17.0x, an elevated level compared to historical levels of around 12.0x-13.0x.      

LEG's rating continues to benefit from its stable rental cash flow from its over 166,000 residential units, granular tenant base and consistently high occupancy rates (2.1% vacancy as of September 2022). The German residential sector is one of the most stable property businesses in Europe. Like many of its peers, LEG faces increasing investment needs to achieve its well-described carbon transition targets, while facing rental regulations that limits its earnings growth potential.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the changed business environment for LEG, with rising interest rates weaking the outlook for property values and increasing the marginal cost of debt, which will result in higher leverage and a weaker investment market. Moody's expects that LEG will implement further actions to remain in the guidance for the rating category in the next 12-18 months and that LEG will maintain their solid liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could occur if LEG's fixed-charge coverage remains above 4.5x and leverage remains below 40%, both on a sustained basis, along with improving net debt/EBITDA and a financial policy that supports those levels. We would also expect the company to remain partially funded through unsecured debt.

Downward rating pressure could occur if we expect the company's debt/gross assets to rise and remain above 45%, the fixed-charge coverage falls below 3.5x or net debt/EBITDA fails to reduce as expected. A deterioration in the operating environment of German residential real estate companies or increased social and regulatory pressure could put additional pressure on LEG's rating.

LIQUIDITY

LEG's liquidity profile is solid. The company benefits from cash and short-term deposits of €450 million, a fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €600 million maturing in 2025 and expected FFO generation above €400 million. Moody's expects these sources to cover the expected capital spending for improving and maintaining own stock as well as developments in the next 18 months together with shareholder distribution and debt maturities.

The company has sufficient headroom under its unsecured financing covenants. The most relevant covenants are the net LTV one of 60% compared to a reported ratio of 41% as of September 2022 and the unencumbered assets / unsecured debt covenant of 125% compared to a reported ratio of 181% as of September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: LEG Immobilien SE

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

LEG Immobilien SE (LEG) is a real estate company that owns and manages multifamily residential units predominantly in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The company is publicly listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, with a market capitalisation of €4.7 billion as of 18 November 2022. LEG is the third-largest listed German residential real estate company by assets, after Vonovia SE (Baa1 stable) and Deutsche Wohnen SE (Baa1 stable). As of 31 September 2022, LEG's portfolio comprised 166,758 residential units, valued at €20.8 billion and with an average apartment size of around 63 square metres (sqm). LEG offers affordable housing and targets smaller households of one to three people.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ana Luz Silva Robles
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

