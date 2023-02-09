Moody's affirms LG Electronics' Baa2 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE) Baa2 issuer rating and the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating on LGE's medium-term note program.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our view that LGE's credit quality can cope with softening consumer demand and the weakening credit quality of its 37.9%-owned affiliate, LG Display Co., Ltd. (LGD). This view is supported by LGE's credit strengths, such as sound leverage and the likelihood of parental support from LG Corp," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LGE's credit quality reflects the company's well-recognized brand and leading market positions in the global home appliance and TV segments, its sound leverage and large cash holdings. At the same time, LGE's profitability is generally moderate because of intense competition in its key segments.

Such strengths are tempered by the credit drag stemming from the relatively weak credit quality of LGE's 37.9%-owned affiliate LGD, which leads to contingency risk in the form of LGE having to extend financial support to LGD.

LGD has made large operating losses since Q2 2022 because of sluggish demand for display panels and intense competition. Its losses will likely persist into 2023 despite a business restructuring, and debt will likely keep growing as its capital spending needs remain high while its operating cash flow is weak. LGD's adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to around 7.3x in 2022 from 2.0x in 2021, and will likely stay elevated at around 6.0x during 2023.

That said, the LGD-related drag can still be accommodated within LGE's credit profile, considering LGD's self-funded status and LGE's financial flexibility. LGE's cash on hand of KRW6.3 trillion as of the end of 2022 amounts to a little more than half of LGD's net debt.

LGE's Baa2 ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift, based on Moody's assumption that LGE will likely receive extraordinary support from its parent, LG Corp, when needed because of LGE's high strategic importance to the LG group and the parent's strong financial capacity to provide support.

Moody's expects LGE's operating margin in 2023 will remain moderate in the low 4s in percentage terms, largely similar to 4.3% in 2022. This forecast factors in the likelihood that the benefit of declining logistics and raw material costs will be offset by continued sluggish consumer demand for home appliances, TVs and other technology products, as well as the absence of last year's one-off patent-related profit. The projected profitability remains within rating expectations.

LGE will maintain sound leverage metrics, with its adjusted debt/EBITDA likely to increase only slightly to 2.4x in 2023 from 2.3x in 2022. Moody's assumes that LGE's capital spending will keep increasing modestly from levels over the last few years as the company invests in growth segments such as its camera-module business. However, its debt growth will likely be moderate because it can cover most of its capital spending with operating cash flow and cash on hand.

The above profitability and leverage calculations no longer include pro-rata consolidation of LGD and instead includes the LGD-related equity-method losses in LGE's EBITDA calculation. The pro-rata consolidated leverage would have been higher by 0.2x-0.3x.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, LGE is exposed to moderately negative environmental and social risks, similar to its consumer durable manufacturing peers. LGE's governance risks are also moderately negative because of its ownership concentration in LG Corp, but its prudent financial management mitigates the overall governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that the company's profit margins and financial leverage will remain steady over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade LGE's ratings if (1) the company maintains its reported operating margin at above 5%-6%; (2) it sustains its adjusted debt/ EBITDA at below 2.0x; and (3) LGD's credit quality improves.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if LGE's market position weakens because of intense competition. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) reported operating margin below 3%-4%, or (2) adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LG Electronics Inc. (LGE) is a leading consumer electronics company that makes diversified products, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, TVs and vehicle components. LGE owns 37.9% of LG Display Co., Ltd. (LGD), which is a leading manufacturer of display panels.

