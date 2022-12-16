Moody's affirms LGC's B3 CFR and changes outlook to stable from positive

London, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the ratings of life science and testing materials company LGC Science Group Holdings Limited (LGC or the company), including its corporate family rating (CFR) of B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the B3 ratings on the backed senior secured first lien bank credit facilities of LGC's financing subsidiary Loire Finco Luxembourg S.a r.l. Moody's also changed the outlook on all entities to stable from positive.

The following factors drove the rating action:

-- decline in high-margin COVID-related revenues will sharpen

-- any compensation by base business growth, albeit high, will take time

-- sustainable leverage and free cash flow but will remain short of requirements for a B2 rating

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LGC continues to generate strong growth in its base business (i.e. excluding COVID-19 revenue) at double digit percentages annually. However, despite the absence of decline in COVID-19 revenue in the first half of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023 (fiscal 2023) and no debt-funded acquisitions, LGC's key credit ratios are still somewhat short of levels Moody's requires for LGC to attain a B2 rating. The rating agency calculates that at the end of September 2022 LGC had a Moody's-adjusted leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of 6.6x and the ratio of the company's Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) to Moody's-adjusted debt was 2%.

In addition, Moody's forecasts a decline in EBITDA to the end of fiscal 2023 from the peak in the 12 months to September 2022, and a further reduction in fiscal 2024. These declines will mostly reflect limited COVID-19 revenue from the second half of fiscal 2023 compared with around Â£127 million in the 12 months to September. The rating agency estimates that this revenue carries an EBITDA margin of at least 50% overall and that the margin would have been particularly high for the one-off Â£25 million revenue from the settlement of a contractual minimum income. Without such minimum volume commitments from the UK government, visibility on COVID-19 revenue is low.

As a result, the rating agency expects LGC's Moody's adjusted leverage will edge up over the next couple of years and will likely exceed the 7.3x level at the time the company was acquired by Astorg and Cinven in April 2020. This forecast is subject to a degree of variability depending on FX rates and the amount of exceptional items (e.g. restructuring, share-based payments, some M&A-related costs) which Moody's expenses in its adjusted EBITDA.

LGC has started to generate positive FCF during the pandemic, with support not only from COVID-19 tailwinds but also its increased scale as a result of acquisitions and solid underlying performance, particularly in Genomics. However, the combination of non-recurring items, growth capital spending, working capital outflows and some exposure to rising interest rates will keep the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt well below 5% in the next two years.

The following factors support LGC's B3 CFR: (1) its strong niche market positions benefiting from high barriers to entry and a large proportion of recurring revenue; (2) a diversified customer base with an average relationship length of 10 years; (3) underlying annual revenue growth at least in the high single-digit percentage rates sustainably in most markets; (4) solid albeit reducing profitability, as measured by Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of above 30%; and positive free cash flow.

However, LGC operates in competitive and fragmented end markets. Its Genomics division has much larger customers including labs, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with greater customer concentration and short cycle sales leading to low revenue visibility, even though sales tend to re-occur as LGC's products and services usually cater for long-term development projects. LGC's Quality Assurance division (in particular Standards, representing around 20% of group revenue) is growing more slowly than expected, despite high recurring revenues, as a result of some exposure to China where COVID-19 limits activity, lost business in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and some demand softness in certain areas such as industrial sectors.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

LGC's governance exposure is highly negative, reflecting its concentrated private equity ownership, lack of independent board and highly levered capital structure with a history of shareholder friendly actions including a dividend recapitalisation in 2021. Non-cash paying PIK debt of nearly $700 million outside the restricted group is a financial policy consideration which also adds some structural complexity and risk that it would be refinanced within the restricted group.

LIQUIDITY

LGC's liquidity remains good. The company had Â£133 million of unrestricted cash at the end of September 2022, boosted by over Â£50 million disposal proceeds from the sale of its DDS business (part of Quality Assurance). In addition, Moody's expects that LGC will generate positive FCF in the next 12 to 18 months and the company has access to a fully undrawn Â£265 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2026. Moody's expects ample headroom under the RCF's springing covenant based on a consolidated senior secured net leverage ratio not exceeding 11.5x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months LGC's credit ratios will gradually deteriorate as COVID-19 revenue tailwinds significantly recede, although from a solid starting point. The stable outlook also assumes (i) organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the base business (excluding COVID revenue) at least in the high single-digit percentages, (ii) no debt-funded shareholder distributions or acquisitions and (iii) at least adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, were to be sustained below 6.5x and FCF/debt increased toward 5% sustainably. An upgrade would also require the absence of any releveraging transaction.

Conversely, downward pressure on the rating could occur if (i) there is a loss of major accreditations or clients leading to revenue declines, or (ii) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow was sustainably negative, or (iii) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA were to increase sustainably to above 7.5x driven by business underperformance or (iv) if liquidity deteriorates materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Loire Finco Luxembourg S.a.r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Loire Finco Luxembourg S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

LGC, headquartered in Teddington, UK, provides analytical testing products and services to a wide range of end markets including molecular and clinical diagnostics, pharma and biotech, food, agricultural biotech and environmental industries. LGC also fulfills crucial roles for the UK government. LGC had revenue of around Â£801 million and management adjusted EBITDA of Â£296 million in the 12 months ended 30 September 2022 (LTM Q2 FY2023). LGC has been owned by Astorg and Cinven since April 2020.

