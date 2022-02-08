Moody's affirms LGT Bank's ratings, outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed LGT Bank
AG's (LGT Bank) ratings, including the bank's Aa2/P-1
deposit ratings, its Aa3 long-term senior unsecured debt
and issuer ratings and LGT Bank's A3 junior senior unsecured debt
rating. The rating agency also affirmed LGT Bank's a2 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA as well as the bank's Aa1/P-1
Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR). The outlook on LGT Bank's
long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings
remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS MAINTENANCE OF STRONG CREDIT METRICS AND SOLID
GOVERNANCE TRACK RECORD
The affirmation of LGT Bank's a2 BCA reflects the bank's very stable
and growing global franchise in wealth management, its strong solvency
profile supported by its high capitalisation and the very limited credit
risk in LGT Bank's lending book. LGT Bank's a2 BCA
also benefits from a defensive funding and liquidity profile that is driven
by customer deposits and complemented by a moderate use of market funds.
At the same time, its private banking focus exposes LGT Bank to
business model-inherent operational, market and litigation
risks as regulators and legislators globally have increased their scrutiny
and control on fighting global financial misconduct; and cyberattacks
are not expected to abate.
Following the re-organization of LGT Group, the ultimate
parent of LGT Bank, Moody's expects the bank will continue
to benefit from suitable joint oversight by both family members of the
Princely House of Liechtenstein and by non-family board members
and executives, with recently enhanced operational responsibilities
of non-family executives providing a sound counterbalance to the
continued strong marketing, ownership and control ties to the Princely
House of Liechtenstein. In Moody's opinion, LGT Bank
will be able to extend its long-standing track record of managing
governance risks originating from potential conflicts of interest owing
to LGT Bank's ownership by the country's governing Princely House of Liechtenstein.
Accordingly, the rating agency believes the remaining governance
risks no longer justify a negative one-notch qualitative adjustment
for Corporate Behavior.
AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS REFLECTS UNCHANGED STRUCTURAL
SUPPORT ASSESSMENT
The affirmation of LGT Bank's deposit, senior unsecured debt and
issuer ratings reflects Moody's view that the banking, asset management
and impact investing activities of the Princely House of Liechtenstein
pursued within sister companies of LGT Bank under the target corporate
structure, principally LGT Capital Partners Group and LGT Lightstone,
will not materially raise or weaken the creditworthiness of LGT Bank.
Furthermore, the affirmation of LGT Bank's ratings reflects
that Moody's continues to assume moderate government support as
well as unchanged results under the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given
Failure (LGF) analysis.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
Moody's expects the stable development of LGT Bank's key financial
metrics to continue over the next 12 to 18 months, accompanied by
a broadly unchanged liability structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of LGT Bank's ratings could be prompted by an upgrade
of the bank's BCA or if the bank increases the volume of its senior
unsecured or lower-ranking liabilities beyond the rating agency's
current expectations.
LGT Bank's BCA could be upgraded as a result of a sustained improvement
in the bank's asset quality or capitalisation, a marked improvement
in profitability or a pronounced strengthening of the bank's funding
and liquidity profile.
A downgrade of LGT Bank's ratings could be triggered by a downgrade
of the bank's BCA or by an increase in the expected loss severity
as a result of a decline in the volume of loss-absorbing liabilities.
A downgrade of LGT Bank's BCA could result from an unlikely joint
deterioration in the bank's combined solvency and liquidity profiles,
in particular if this resulted from an unexpected and significant materialisation
of non-credit asset risks.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: LGT Bank AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed Aa1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Aa2, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Aa1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
a2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed a2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Aa3
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A3
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michael Rohr
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454