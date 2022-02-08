Moody's affirms LGT Bank's ratings, outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed LGT Bank AG's (LGT Bank) ratings, including the bank's Aa2/P-1 deposit ratings, its Aa3 long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings and LGT Bank's A3 junior senior unsecured debt rating. The rating agency also affirmed LGT Bank's a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA as well as the bank's Aa1/P-1 Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR). The outlook on LGT Bank's long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS MAINTENANCE OF STRONG CREDIT METRICS AND SOLID GOVERNANCE TRACK RECORD

The affirmation of LGT Bank's a2 BCA reflects the bank's very stable and growing global franchise in wealth management, its strong solvency profile supported by its high capitalisation and the very limited credit risk in LGT Bank's lending book. LGT Bank's a2 BCA also benefits from a defensive funding and liquidity profile that is driven by customer deposits and complemented by a moderate use of market funds.

At the same time, its private banking focus exposes LGT Bank to business model-inherent operational, market and litigation risks as regulators and legislators globally have increased their scrutiny and control on fighting global financial misconduct; and cyberattacks are not expected to abate.

Following the re-organization of LGT Group, the ultimate parent of LGT Bank, Moody's expects the bank will continue to benefit from suitable joint oversight by both family members of the Princely House of Liechtenstein and by non-family board members and executives, with recently enhanced operational responsibilities of non-family executives providing a sound counterbalance to the continued strong marketing, ownership and control ties to the Princely House of Liechtenstein. In Moody's opinion, LGT Bank will be able to extend its long-standing track record of managing governance risks originating from potential conflicts of interest owing to LGT Bank's ownership by the country's governing Princely House of Liechtenstein. Accordingly, the rating agency believes the remaining governance risks no longer justify a negative one-notch qualitative adjustment for Corporate Behavior.

AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS REFLECTS UNCHANGED STRUCTURAL SUPPORT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of LGT Bank's deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings reflects Moody's view that the banking, asset management and impact investing activities of the Princely House of Liechtenstein pursued within sister companies of LGT Bank under the target corporate structure, principally LGT Capital Partners Group and LGT Lightstone, will not materially raise or weaken the creditworthiness of LGT Bank.

Furthermore, the affirmation of LGT Bank's ratings reflects that Moody's continues to assume moderate government support as well as unchanged results under the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's expects the stable development of LGT Bank's key financial metrics to continue over the next 12 to 18 months, accompanied by a broadly unchanged liability structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of LGT Bank's ratings could be prompted by an upgrade of the bank's BCA or if the bank increases the volume of its senior unsecured or lower-ranking liabilities beyond the rating agency's current expectations.

LGT Bank's BCA could be upgraded as a result of a sustained improvement in the bank's asset quality or capitalisation, a marked improvement in profitability or a pronounced strengthening of the bank's funding and liquidity profile.

A downgrade of LGT Bank's ratings could be triggered by a downgrade of the bank's BCA or by an increase in the expected loss severity as a result of a decline in the volume of loss-absorbing liabilities.

A downgrade of LGT Bank's BCA could result from an unlikely joint deterioration in the bank's combined solvency and liquidity profiles, in particular if this resulted from an unexpected and significant materialisation of non-credit asset risks.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: LGT Bank AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed Aa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Aa2, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aa3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

