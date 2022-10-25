Moody's affirms LHV Pank's Baa1 Deposit ratings, outlook changed to stable

Stockholm, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed AS LHV Pank's (LHV Pank) Baa1/P-2 bank deposit ratings and AS LHV Group's (LHV Group or LHV) Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings. LHV Pank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were affirmed at baa3, and the Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) were affirmed at A3/P-2 and A3(cr)/P-2(cr), respectively. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings of LHV Pank and the outlooks on the long-term issuer and long-term senior unsecured debt of LHV Group were changed to stable from positive.

The key drivers for affirming the long-term ratings is: 1) affirmation of the BCA, reflecting the robust solvency of the group, balanced against very high growth of lending in Estonia and the bank's planned unfunded expansion plans in the United Kingdom (UK) in a challenging operating environment; and 2) the volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors in the case of failure, resulting in no uplift for LHV Group's senior ratings, and a two notch uplift above the adjusted BCA for LHV Pank's deposit ratings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that during the next 12 to 18 months, the group's standalone assessment will remain robust despite a moderate deterioration in asset quality and profitability due to the challenging operating environment in Estonia.

For a detailed list of the affected ratings please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LHV Pank's baa3 BCA reflects the group's strong solvency, with low levels of problem loans and robust capitalization and an abundance of deposits and liquid assets. The solvency is underpinned by continued low levels of problem loans to gross loans of 0.34% at the end of June 2022, tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 16.2% at the same date, and efficient operations allowing for a net income to tangible assets of 0.8% for the first six months 2022. This is balanced against very high loan growth in Estonia and a change in focus in the bank's UK expansion plans. The absorption of a Â£17 million SME loan portfolio from the defunct UK lender Bank North's into LHV's UK subsidiary, and LHV's stated ambition to launch a UK bank with its own license adds uncertainty. Moody's considers LHV's plans to rapidly grow the UK SME lending and financial intermediaries business to increase the risk to financial strategy and risk management under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. In order to cover the costs of additional employees and IT systems, LHV will need to expand its UK lending rapidly. The execution of this strategy is dependent on obtaining a UK banking license in order to source deposits to fund lending, and additional rights issues to ensure adequate capitalization. Moody's reflects such risks in a highly negative Governance Issuer Profile Score (G-4), one notch lower than the previous G-3. Moody's changed LHV Pank's Credit Impact Score to CIS-4 (highly negative) from CIS-3 (moderately negative), whereby the governance risks have a highly negative impact on current ratings.

DEPOSIT, ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS

LHV Pank's Baa1 long-term bank deposit ratings reflect the baa3 BCA and the volumes of buffers, including €100 million of senior unsecured debt issued by LHV Group and a further €100 million in subordinated and hybrid debt issued at the group level, which rank lower and absorb losses prior to junior depositors in case of failure, as per Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.

LHV Group's Baa3 issuer and long-term senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the baa3 BCA and no further uplift according to LGF.

The CRA and CRR both receive three notches of uplift above the BCA according to LGF.

The ratings reflect a low probability of government support, with no further uplift.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that during the next 12 to 18 months, the group's solvency will remain robust despite a moderate deterioration in asset quality due to the challenging operating environment in Estonia, with double digit inflation and deteriorating growth adding strain to borrowers' liquidity and profitability. Furthermore, the group's profitability will be challenged by higher inflation and expansion costs, while tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) will remain above 14%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded following an evidenced managed growth of deposits related to financial intermediaries and a demonstrated prudent approach to its UK expansion, while maintaining a low problem loan ratio together with maintained capitalisation and profitability. Furthermore, the ratings could be upgraded following substantial issuances of senior unsecured debt that would clearly demonstrate the bank's access to market funding and increase the volume of its loss-absorbing obligations, increasing the LGF adjustments.

The ratings could be downgraded due to a significant deterioration in solvency ratios as asset quality decreases, or if operational risk relating to its services to financial intermediaries increase materially, for example due to materializing weaknesses in AML monitoring; or lower volumes of liquid resources, leading to reduced liquidity buffers compared to the increasing volume of more volatile funding sources such as senior debt. Furthermore, lower levels of loss-absorbing obligations could lead to lower uplift in the deposit ratings, as indicated in LGF.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: AS LHV Pank

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Stable from Positive

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: AS LHV Group

Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Changed To Stable from Positive

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Changed To Stable from Positive

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

