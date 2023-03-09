Moody's affirms LIFE STORAGE's Baa2 ratings, stable outlook

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Baa2 issuer rating of LIFE STORAGE LP, the main operating subsidiary of Life Storage, Inc. The rating outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects LIFE STORAGE's execution of significant external growth over the past four years, which has enhanced its scale and profitability, while maintaining its sound financial profile. The self-storage REIT benefits from modest leverage levels, strong fixed charge coverage and a mostly unencumbered property portfolio that provides financial flexibility.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LIFE STORAGE will continue to generate stable operating cash flows and maintain its conservative financial profile as it executes strategic growth.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LIFE STORAGE LP

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LIFE STORAGE LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LIFE STORAGE's Baa2 ratings reflect the REIT's increased scale and profitability, as it has almost doubled in size over the past five years and grown its asset base (as measured by gross assets) to $8.6 billion as of year-end 2022. LIFE STORAGE's growth has improved its diversification and asset quality, helping it to improve its margins and cash flows in a sector where size offers competitive advantages. Operating trends have been strong, with same-store NOI increasing 19% for 2022. While self-storage fundamentals remain attractive, we do expect growth to moderate off of these exceedingly high levels in the coming year. The REIT's strong fixed charge coverage (6.0x for 2022) offers good credit protection as growth normalizes in a higher interest rate environment.

Modest levels of leverage continue to support LSI's conservative balance sheet as measured by effective leverage and net debt to EBITDA at 39% and 5.0x, respectively, at YE22. The REIT has good liquidity with $655 million available on its $1.25 billion unsecured revolver as of YE22. Upcoming maturities are manageable as there is only $8 million coming due in 2023 followed by $198 million (including a $175 million term loan) in 2024. The company's liquidity position is also bolstered by its portfolio that is essentially unencumbered.

Key credit challenges include some geographic concentrations in Florida and Texas. Self-storage is also a highly operating intensive business with low barriers to entry, which makes self-storage owners more susceptible to competitive pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would reflect continued execution of profitable strategic growth, with concurrent improvement in operating margins and geographic diversification. Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.0x and fixed charge coverage above 5.5x on a sustained basis would also be necessary for an upgrade.

Negative rating pressure would reflect a shift in its current capital structure such that effective leverage exceeds 45%, fixed charge coverage fell below 3.0x, or secured debt as a percentage of gross assets above 10%. Any material weakness in operating results or occupancy levels would also result in downward rating pressure.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company had an ownership interest in, and or managed more than 1,150 self-storage properties in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

