Moody's affirms LOC backed P-1 rating of Long Island Power Authority Electric System Revenue Notes, Series 2015 GR-3A and 2015 GR-3B

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the P-1 letter
of credit-backed ratings of Long Island Power Authority ("LIPA")
Electric System General Revenue Notes, Series 2015 GR-3 consisting
of Series 2015 GR-3A (Taxable) and Series 2015 GR-3B (Tax-Exempt)
(collectively the Notes) in connection with the issuance of a substitute
letter of credit (LOC) to be provided by Bank of America, N.A.
(the Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Upon the effective date of the substitute LOC, currently schedule
for April 30, 2020, the rating on the Notes is based upon
the LOC provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections
of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest
to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality
of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current short-term
counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of the Bank is P-1(cr).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Not Applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of
the Bank providing the letter of credit.
The combined amount of GR-3A and GR-3B Notes may not exceed
$100 million or the amount provided for under the applicable LOC.
The Notes may only be issued on an interest-bearing basis.
The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), The Bank of New York Mellon,
will issue commercial paper notes upon receipt of issuance instructions
from LIPA. Each Note issued must mature not less than 271 days
and not more than 275 days from the date of issuance and in no event shall
the maturity be later than nine months from the date of issuance.
The maturity date must occur no later than the business day preceding
the expiration date or termination date of the applicable LOC.
Each Series 2015 Note shall be subject to mandatory redemption on a date
selected by LIPA at the time of issuance. Such redemption date
shall be no earlier than one day and no later than 270 days from the date
of issuance. In no event shall such redemption date be later than
the date which is two business days prior to the termination or expiration
date of the applicable LOC.
The new LOC is sized for $107,638,889 which represents
$100,000,000 available for the payment of principal
and $7,638,889 available for interest, calculated
at 275 days of interest at 10%. Conforming draws for the
payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 11:00
a.m. (Eastern Time) will be paid no later than 2:30
p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same business day.
In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the
Bank may, at their option, send either a No-Issuance
Notice or a Final Drawing Notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the
Final Drawing Notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes and shall
immediately, but in no event later than the business day prior to
the termination date of the LOC draw in an amount sufficient to provide
for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity for
all Notes currently outstanding. Upon delivery of a Final Drawing
Notice the LOC shall terminate the earlier of (a) the 15th calendar day
after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from
the Bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the
delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank. The
IPA shall hold such LOC funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature.
Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance notice, the IPA shall cease
issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as such Notes mature.
In the event of a No Issuance Notice the LOC will remain in place to the
final maturity of all Notes outstanding.
The LOC may be substituted provided that all Notes supported by such LOC
mature prior to the effective date of the substitute LOC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
