Moody's affirms LOC backed P-1 rating of Long Island Power Authority Electric System Revenue Notes, Series 2015 GR-3A and 2015 GR-3B

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the P-1 letter of credit-backed ratings of Long Island Power Authority ("LIPA") Electric System General Revenue Notes, Series 2015 GR-3 consisting of Series 2015 GR-3A (Taxable) and Series 2015 GR-3B (Tax-Exempt) (collectively the Notes) in connection with the issuance of a substitute letter of credit (LOC) to be provided by Bank of America, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the substitute LOC, currently schedule for April 30, 2020, the rating on the Notes is based upon the LOC provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not Applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank providing the letter of credit.

The combined amount of GR-3A and GR-3B Notes may not exceed $100 million or the amount provided for under the applicable LOC. The Notes may only be issued on an interest-bearing basis. The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), The Bank of New York Mellon, will issue commercial paper notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from LIPA. Each Note issued must mature not less than 271 days and not more than 275 days from the date of issuance and in no event shall the maturity be later than nine months from the date of issuance. The maturity date must occur no later than the business day preceding the expiration date or termination date of the applicable LOC. Each Series 2015 Note shall be subject to mandatory redemption on a date selected by LIPA at the time of issuance. Such redemption date shall be no earlier than one day and no later than 270 days from the date of issuance. In no event shall such redemption date be later than the date which is two business days prior to the termination or expiration date of the applicable LOC.

The new LOC is sized for $107,638,889 which represents $100,000,000 available for the payment of principal and $7,638,889 available for interest, calculated at 275 days of interest at 10%. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) will be paid no later than 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same business day.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at their option, send either a No-Issuance Notice or a Final Drawing Notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the Final Drawing Notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes and shall immediately, but in no event later than the business day prior to the termination date of the LOC draw in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all Notes currently outstanding. Upon delivery of a Final Drawing Notice the LOC shall terminate the earlier of (a) the 15th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as such Notes mature. In the event of a No Issuance Notice the LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding.

The LOC may be substituted provided that all Notes supported by such LOC mature prior to the effective date of the substitute LOC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

