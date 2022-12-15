Moody's affirms LSEG's A3 ratings; stable outlook

London, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed London Stock Exchange Group plc's (LSEG) A3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings as well as its Prime-2 Commercial Paper ratings. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed London Stock Exchange plc's (LSE) A3 issuer ratings as well as the ratings assigned to LSEGA Financing plc (LSEGA) and LSEG Netherlands B.V. (LSEGN).The outlook on LSEG and its subsidiaries is stable.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of LSEG's and its subsidiaries ratings reflect the improvements to the company's scale and profitability combined with its deleveraging following the company's transformative $27 billion all-share acquisition of Refinitiv US Holdings Inc. (Refinitiv) which completed in January 2021. Post the transaction, LSEG is becoming a more significant financial data and financial market infrastructure provider, offering data solutions, trading venues as well as clearing and settlement post trade services across multiple asset classes and geographies.

The rating agency said that the financial and strategic benefits of the combination of LSEG and Refinitiv are starting to reflect in the company's revenue growth across its three main businesses of Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post Trade. Together with cost synergy realization, and on the back of strong capital markets volumes, these benefits are underpinning the firm's improving profitability and cash flow generation. LSEG's pre-tax income in the first half of 2022 was Â£803mn, which on an annualized basis was 63% higher than in 2021 and the firm's pre-tax margin, as calculated by Moody's was 23.7% up from 16.7% a year previously.

In terms of synergies, at completion of the transaction, LSEG announced that it expected to achieve run rate cost synergies of Â£350 million which was then increased to at least Â£400 million with the firm expecting to achieve Â£250 million of these by year end 2022. At the same time the firm is on track to achieve run rate revenue synergies of Â£60 million in 2022 with a total target of Â£225 million by 2025. Moody's said that while the realization of these targets is a clear sign of progress the group has made on the integration to date, the rating agency notes that over three years remain for the completion of the integration under LSEG's original timetable, reflecting the inherent breadth and complexity of the acquisition. In addition, LSEG's plan to shift the entirety of its datasets and digitalize its operations under a 10-year agreement with Microsoft Corporation, utilizing its cloud will over time lead to additional cost efficiencies and revenue potential.

LSEG's leverage, as measured by total Debt to EBITDA has as initially expected reduced to 2.5x for the twelve months ended June 2022, down from 4.2x after the completion of the Refinitiv transaction, driven by both its divestment of Borsa Italiana Group in 2021, the proceeds of which were used to pay down debt, and its improving EBITDA. Moody's notes that LSEG has a defined leverage target under its own measure of net debt to EBITDA of 1.0-2.0x, and that debt maturities in 2023 accompanied by improving EBITDA will lead to leverage continuing to trend downwards to levels within Moody's expectations at completion of the acquisition in January 2021. Interest coverage will also remain strong as cash flow improves while pressure from higher rates is limited as only a small share of its debt comes due in the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook assigned to LSEG and its subsidiaries reflects Moody's view that further progress on the integration and continued improvements in the company's scale and pre-tax margin will result in a similar level of underlying credit worthiness over the next 12-18 months while its debt leverage remains on a trajectory to below current levels.

LSE's long-term issuer ratings are at the same level as LSEG's on account of LSE's own strong financial fundamentals as well as its close financial and business links with its parent. As an operating company, LSE's obligations are structurally senior to LSEG's, and its credit profile benefits from not having issued debt. However, in comparison to LSEG's creditworthiness, these benefits are offset by LSE's concentrated business activity, since it doesn't benefit from the significant amount of business diversification that its parent derives from its activities in a number of different businesses and geographies.

Moody's said the Prime-2 ratings on LSEG's Commercial Paper program maps to LSEG's A3 long-term issuer ratings, consistent with Moody's approach for determining short-term ratings. The (P)A3 ratings assigned to the Global Medium Term Note programme are also consistent with LSEG's A3 long-term issuer ratings. Programme issuances by LSEGA and LSEGN, which are non-operating entities wholly-owned by LSEG, will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by LSEG. Because of this guarantee, Moody's considers programme issuances by LSEGA and LSEGN to be backed by LSEG, and accordingly they have the same (P)A3 rating level as LSEG, and the same outlook (stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said LSEG's ratings could face upward pressure if pre-tax income and margin continues to grow healthily as a result of the successful ongoing integration of the Refinitiv acquisition. Ratings could also be upgraded if LSEG demonstrates a sustained lower appetite for debt-funded acquisitions and maintains a Moody's calculated Debt/EBITDA ratio around 2.0x.

The ratings could potentially be downgraded in the wake of unforeseen problems or delays in integrating LSEG and Refinitiv, failure to realize sufficient organic growth, a shift in financial policy towards a looser debt leverage target or entering into another transformational debt funded acquisition. Other factors that would cause downward rating pressure include a material operational or risk control failure and changes in regulatory requirements that would worsen LSEG's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its central counterparty clearing activities. A downgrade in LSEG's ratings would likely precipitate a downgrade in LSE's ratings because of the close financial and strategic ties between the two entities. LSE's ratings could also be downgraded should its financial profile be weakened by debt issuance.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: London Stock Exchange Group plc

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed A3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: London Stock Exchange plc

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: LSEGA Financing plc

Affirmations:

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: LSEG Netherlands B.V.

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

